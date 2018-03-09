International

Actor Jo Min-Ki Found Dead In Apparent Suicide After Sexual Harassment Accusations

By Andreas Wiseman

South Korean actor Jo Min-ki, who recently was accused of sexual harassment, has been found dead at his home. He was 52 and had been accused of molesting multiple students as a string of #MeToo allegations sweep the country. Local police say suicide is suspected. Jo is best known locally for his TV roles, but he also appeared in a number of films including 2013 success The Attorney. He was due to be questioned by police next week, according to local reports. He was… Read