International

A company supposedly positioning itself as a UK equivalent to U.S. ticketing upstart MoviePass, has been met with wonder by the UK Cinema Association (UKCA), whose members include theater chains Odeon, Cineworld, Vue and Curzon — we’ve been told none of its members are signed up to the service.
A professional-looking website, launched yesterday, touts an upcoming UK service called cPass, which the site says will be "the first UK and European cinema subscription…
UPDATE: Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther took its first full steps in China on Friday with an early estimated start of $22.7M. That would make it the 3rd, or 4th, best Day One ever for an MCU title after Avengers: Age Of Ultron (Tuesday opening) and Captain America: Civil War. When the dust settles (this involves previews), it may edge Spider-Man: Homecoming to take the crown of 3rd best start of all time.
BP's bow portends a Middle Kingdom weekend opening in the high-$60M…
Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted ten days as Donald Trump's White House Communications director, is taking his tour of television studios worldwide. The loud-mouth New Yorker is to appear on British comedy talkshow Unspun with Matt Forde, which is produced by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver producer Avalon Television.
Fresh from appearances on HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher and CNN's New Day, The Mooch is heading to the UK to appear on the final episode of the series of…
South Korean actor Jo Min-ki, who recently was accused of sexual harassment, has been found dead at his home. He was 52 and had been accused of molesting multiple students as a string of #MeToo allegations sweep the country. Local police say suicide is suspected.
Jo is best known locally for his TV roles, but he also appeared in a number of films including 2013 success The Attorney. He was due to be questioned by police next week, according to local reports.
He was…
French filmmaker and regular Riviera presence Bertrand Bonello has been set to preside over the Cinéfondation and Short Films jury at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film festival.
The Cinéfondation titles are culled annually from submissions by film school students around the world while the short films ultimately selected will vie for the Short Film Palme d’Or, which is awarded at the main prize ceremony.
Bonello last competed in Cannes with 2014's Saint Laurent…
Little Rocket Man, meet the leader of the reality world. In the latest surreal moment for the Donald Trump administration, the President has been invited by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to meet with him in Pyongyang — and a South Korean official said POTUS says he will go there “by May.”
National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, leader of South Korean's delegation to Washington, made the announcement to reporters gathered in the driveway outside the West Wing that Kim …
As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Hollywood celebrities, D.C. pundits and politicians are tweeting their messages and hopes. Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Paul McCartney and Shonda Rhimes are among those wishing for a successful and happy day. “We are beautiful,” writes actress Heather Graham, “we are strong, we are powerful everyday!”
Here is a sampling.
The Pantherpuff Girls are here for
UPDATE: C4 has revealed that it is launching three new creative hubs across the UK, featuring “creative decision makers” and a new TV studio as well as relocating Channel 4 News. It hasn’t decided on a location but is rolling out a pitch process in April with people starting to move in 2019. CEO Alex Mahon said it was the “biggest change in the structure of Channel 4 in its history”.
Channel 4, the UK broadcaster behind series such as Catastrophe and Electric Dreams, is…
International Women’s Day is being celebrated today not only overseas, where it is a national holiday in some countries, but also in the U.S. Here’s how TV networks, film studios and other outlets are commemorating the day (and yes, McDonald’s did flip its golden arches — though only at one retail restaurant, otherwise online):
TELEVISION
— Viacom International's #SoundOn campaign will spotlight inspiring messages of gender equality and female empowerment from celebrities…
Former Sky chief Stuart Murphy, the man responsible for striking the British pay-TV company's landmark deal with HBO, is to head up the English National Opera (ENO). The surprise move will see Murphy, who also previously ran BBC Three, join the organization in April.
Murphy, who was formerly Director of Sky Entertainment Channels, has been named Chief Executive of the ENO and succeeds Cressida Pollock in the role. During his TV years, Murphy was responsible for…
Boca Raton, Florida-based exhibitor and dine-in luxury chain iPic Entertainment looks set to be the next group moving into the opening Saudi Arabian market. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop its theater-and-restaurant locations throughout the Kingdom in partnership with Saudi group BAS Global Investments Company. The deal demonstrates iPic’s strategy to pursue international asset-light licensed agreements.
Saudi recently lifted a 35-year ban…
ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall believes that there will be more collaboration between British broadcasters as they look to compete with well-funded SVOD rivals such as Netflix, Amazon and Apple.
McCall said that the UK's public service broadcasters, including the BBC and Channel 4, will likely work together on data and other major issues affecting the industry. "I think there's going to be more collaboration between the British broadcasters than there's ever been…