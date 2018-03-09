EXCLUSIVE: Amid the timely and tenacious documentaries in the official selection at SXSW this year is one that feels more, well, timeless. Making the Grade, a love letter to the piano lesson but really much more, is the latest film from Ken Wardrop (Sundance award winner His & Hers, the 2016 Telluride pic Mom & Me), and it’s having its North American premiere Sunday in the fest’s 24 Beats Per Second section, which spotlights the sounds, culture and influence of music and… Read
“Put her in her place, man,” says an onlooker just as the Brooklyn teenage girl at the center of First Match makes her move into the world of boys wrestling. This trailer for the Netflix film, bowing at the SXSW festival before hitting Netflix later this month, shows that the girl won’t go down without a fight.
Starring newcomer Elvire Emanuelle, writer-director Olivia Newman's first feature began as a short film at the 2011 New York Film Festival, then worked its way…
EXCLUSIVE:Tom Shepherd has been hired to pen Matt Helm, a film adapted from Don Hamilton’s prolific spy novel series that has been in the works at Paramount with Bradley Cooper attached to star. George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci are attached as executive producers, and Steven Spielberg is involved in some capacity.
There are 27 published Matt Helm novels that Hamilton wrote from 1960's Death of a Citizen to 1993's The Damagers; the author died…
2nd Update: Here’s a ray of sun for AWrinkle of Time: The Ava DuVernay-directed film is looking to win Friday with $12M-$14M over Black Pantherwhich will turn in $8M-$9.5M.That’s for sure. We just received a second update and it looks like AWrinkle in Time should take the weekend with $44M-$45M over Black Panther‘s $41M-$42M. Another set of estimates from a few minutes ago believed the No. 1 one win was too close to call with both looking at $37M to low $40Ms.
Rival… Read
As a new post-Oscars cycle begins, Specialty winners should see a bump in the box office this weekend with added runs while new titles enter theaters with audiences looking to spring and beyond. IFC Films is rolling out comedy The Death of Stalin, which had a fall festival run. Starring Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, Simon Russell Beale and Andrea Riseborough, the feature takes a crack at one of the last century's most notorious dictators and his cronies. On a…
A company supposedly positioning itself as a UK equivalent to U.S. ticketing upstart MoviePass, has been met with wonder by the UK Cinema Association (UKCA), whose members include theater chains Odeon, Cineworld, Vue and Curzon — we’ve been told none of its members are signed up to the service.
A professional-looking website, launched yesterday, touts an upcoming UK service called cPass, which the site says will be "the first UK and European cinema subscription…
EXCLUSIVE: If you need to up the stakes in your comedy film, send in the clowns.
With Family, Laura’s Steinel puts a different spin on mother-daughter big screen angst. If you thought Holly Hunter and Evan Rachel Wood had it bad in their tug-of-war in Thirteen, Taylor Schilling’s workaholic Kate Stone is tasked with saving her niece Maddie (newcomer Bryn Vale) from joining the juggalos in Steinel’s comedy.
For those who don't know what a juggalo is, they're fans of the…
EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You scribe Karen McCullah has been tapped to adapt fashion and movie-world rom-com The Stylist, the 2016 debut novel from Rosie Nixon, Editor-in- Chief of UK celebrity news bible Hello Magazine.
The Stylist charts the escapades of Amber Green, a fashion boutique worker who is mistakenly offered a job as an assistant to infamous, jet-setting "stylist to the stars" Mona Armstrong. The project is being produced by…
EXCLUSIVE:Christina Choe, who wrote and directed the Sundance Film Festival-premiering Nancy this year, earning her the fest’s Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award, has signed with WME.
Nancy stars Andrea Riseborough as a woman who becomes increasingly convinced she was kidnapped as a child. Steve Buscemi, J. Smith-Cameron, Ann Dowd and John Leguizamo co-starred, and Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired rights in Park City and will release the pic later this year.
Choe, whose short…
Starz said today that it has hired Ameesh Paleja as Chief Technology Officer, a new position in the company. Paleja, co-founder and CEO of movie-ticketing platform Atom Tickets, will continue to serve on Atom’s board and as an advisor and Head of Innovation. At Starz he will report to COO Jeffrey Hirsch and be based at the company's Englewood, CO headquarters.
"Ameesh is a visionary and world-class technologist whose substantial experience with digital distribution…
UPDATE: Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther took its first full steps in China on Friday with an early estimated start of $22.7M. That would make it the 3rd, or 4th, best Day One ever for an MCU title after Avengers: Age Of Ultron (Tuesday opening) and Captain America: Civil War. When the dust settles (this involves previews), it may edge Spider-Man: Homecoming to take the crown of 3rd best start of all time.
BP's bow portends a Middle Kingdom weekend opening in the high-$60M…
Alfre Woodard has signed on to topline prison dramaClemency, opposite Aldis Hodge and Richard Schiff. The pic hails from writer/director Chinonye Chukwu (alaskaLand) and centers on a prison warden (Woodard) who confronts her own psychological demons as she develops an emotional connection to the death row inmate (Hodge) she is scheduled to execute.
Wendell Pierce and Danielle Brooks (Orange Is The New Black) also co-star.
This marks the second feature for Chukwu, who is…