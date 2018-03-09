‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Currently Beating ‘Black Panther’ On Friday With $12M-$14M – 2nd Midday Update

By Anthony D'Alessandro

2nd Update: Here’s a ray of sun for A Wrinkle of Time: The Ava DuVernay-directed film is looking to win Friday with $12M-$14M over Black Panther which will turn in $8M-$9.5M.That’s for sure. We just received a second update and it looks like A Wrinkle in Time should take the weekend with $44M-$45M over Black Panther‘s $41M-$42M. Another set of estimates from a few minutes ago believed the No. 1 one win was too close to call with both looking at $37M to low $40Ms. Rival… Read