SXSW is in full swing and on its first official day of programming, the film-tech-music confab started off with a slate of panels with one of them featuring Senator Bernie Sanders. In his first appearance at SXSW, the 2016 presidential candidate took the stage with CNN’s Jake Tapper to talk about a list of pressing issues including gun control, DACA, whether or not there will be a Sanders 2020 campaign, the future of the country, and, obviously, Trump.
Appropriately, the… Read
TV networks are under increasing pressure to maintain profit margins and distribution while also adapting to the expectations of viewers who are swimming happily in a sea of ad-free streaming content.
Fox acknowledged that reality this week, becoming the latest network to state its goal of reducing ad time, joining NBCUniversal, Turner and Viacom in the effort to slim down. Ad chief Joe Marchese said his team would actively explore getting down to just two minutes of ads… Read
Starz said today that it has hired Ameesh Paleja as Chief Technology Officer, a new position in the company. Paleja, co-founder and CEO of movie-ticketing platform Atom Tickets, will continue to serve on Atom’s board and as an advisor and Head of Innovation. At Starz he will report to COO Jeffrey Hirsch and be based at the company's Englewood, CO headquarters.
"Ameesh is a visionary and world-class technologist whose substantial experience with digital distribution… Read
Victoria Parker, who was the head of creative strategy for Verizon’s Oath Studios and also previously worked at The Weinstein Co., has just been named executive VP of MSG Productions responsible for overseeing all aspects of MSG's productions business. She will start on March 12.
Prior to Verizon, Ms. Parker spent 10 years at TWC where she served as VP of corporate affairs and senior VP of theatrical productions.
At MSG, she will also manage all financial and operational… Read
A six-part documentary series that details how five-year-olds experience the social world for the first time premieres on 9 PM Friday, March 16, on USA Network.
The Secret Life of Kids is produced by Banijay Studios North America and offers an intimate look at how children navigate love, compassion, rejection, honesty and conflict. The action unfolds under the guidance of two teachers and two leading child psychologists, the latter providing commentary behind the… Read
This spring, unsure game show contestants may ask the audience, call a friend, or go 50/50 on their guess. But one thing is certain – Jeremy Clarkson will be hosting the UK version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? when it returns to the airwaves.
Clarkson replaces Chris Tarrant for the 20th anniversary of the quiz show, which was cancelled four years ago by ITV. He also hosts The Grand Tour.
The new version of the game show is being developed by Sony-owned Stellify Medi…Read
This is not the drone footage you’re looking for. Wait, yes it is. Disney has released new flyover video of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the sprawling themed area that’s set to open next year at Disneyland in Anaheim.
Yes, there’s lots of scaffolding and not all that much to see yet, but the footage gives an idea of the sheer size of the project. It ends with an animated shot at how the park will look upon completion — X-wing Fighter not included.
Attendees will be… Read
Netflix is in what is described as “advanced negotiations” to produce a series of shows with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.
The proposed deal would see the Obamas produce exclusive content that would be available only on the streaming service. The number of episodes and format has not been decided, and nothing is finalized, according to the story first reported by the New York Times.
The Netflix deal would provide the Obamas with another… Read
A New York Supreme Court judge has dimissed a fraud lawsuit against Relativity Media’s Ryan Kavanaugh and after finding a lack of evidence to proceed. RKA Film Financing had sought $110 million in damages from investments with the studio that failed to pan out.
Judge Carlos Ramos dismessed the suit with prejudice, meaning it can’t be refiled.
RKA is the Colbeck Capital-backed entity that in 2014 helped to finance five Relativity films; Kavanaugh also kicked in $10… Read
Little Rocket Man, meet the leader of the reality world. In the latest surreal moment for the Donald Trump administration, the President has been invited by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to meet with him in Pyongyang — and a South Korean official said POTUS says he will go there “by May.”
National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong, leader of South Korean’s delegation to Washington, made the announcement to reporters gathered in the driveway outside the West Wing that Kim … Read
Actress Susan Sarandon claims she once suffered an incident akin to the recent Mark Wahlberg/Michelle Williams salary disparity issue, wherein male colleagues were paid more for equal work.
In an interview with BBC 5 live, Sarandon said she discovered that Paul Newman and Gene Hackman, her two male co-stars on the 1998 film Twilight, were getting paid the same rate, but more than her. The Wahlberg/Williams incident also saw a disparity in the pay rates between the actor… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Rachel Brosnahan, who gained kudos this past year with her acclaimed performance on Amazon’s seriesThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has just signed with CAA. She is in production on Season 2 of the series set in the 1950s about a woman who pursues her passion for stand-up comedy.
Brosnahan will continue to be repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Innovative Artists for endorsements.
The actress won both the Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award for her… Read