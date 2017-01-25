‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Defies Winter Chill At Broadway Box Office

By Jeremy Gerard

An unlikely media sensation gets caught up in the Twitter-enhanced mythology that distorts his true nature as he becomes a national hero: Donald Trump? Evan Hansen? Both had big weeks in dark times (but while each character profits from alternative truths, only one sings. Also, he’s not real). While Trump moved into the White House, Dear Evan Hansen — the first musical of the season to look like a significant hit — was one of the few shows to buck the seasonal plunge into… Read