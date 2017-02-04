Refresh for latest…: While Chinese New Year releases lead the international box officeagain this frame, offshore auds outside the Middle Kingdom embraced Hollywood heart, horror and thrills.
Lionsgate’s La La Land charmed its way to the top studio spot with $20.1M more in the offshore songbook. That twirls the candy-hued modern musical to $150M abroad and across the $250M global mark for a total $268M worldwide.
Sony’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter vamped in behind L…Read
5th writethru, Sunday AM: Refresh for updates There hasn’t even been a kickoff yet, so don’t try to blame the Super Bowl for the lackluster performance of this weekend’s new entries: Paramount’s Ringsand STX’s teen romance The Space Between Us, which are opening, respectively, to $13M in second and $3.82M in seventh.
Money was left on the table here by those distributors who decided to opt out. Sunday aside, this is a weekend where the right testosterone property (Americ…Read
Update, Saturday AM: Sony/Skydance have quietly dropped a teaser of its LifeSuper Bowl trailer today, which makes the outer space suspense in Gravity look like a cakewalk. In addition Dwayne Johnson makes it official on his Instagram that Universal is running a Fate of the Furious trailer tomorrow during the Big Game. Life happens on March 24 while Fate of the Furious starts its engines on Good Friday, April 14, not only a holy day, but at the box office one of the more… Read
Following major festival accolades and a short qualifying run, Magnolia Pictures' Oscar-nominated documentaryI Am Not Your Negro heads to more than two dozen cities this weekend. The film is the final title in the documentary category to begin its regular theatrical run. On the other end of the spectrum, Sony Pictures Classics will open Robert De Niro starrer The Comedian, which also features Leslie Mann, Danny DeVito and Edie Falco. The film will bow Friday in about 800… Read
UPDATE Friday morning with more information below.
An acclaimed UK stage adaptation of 1984, George Orwell’s chilling 1949 novel about a war-ravaged world ruled by Big Brother and the unwitting rebel Winston Smith, will follow the limited run this spring of Sunday In The Park With George at Broadway’s newest house, the Ambassador Theatre Group’s Hudson Theatre. Producers Sonia Friedman (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child) and Scott Rudin (The Humans, the upcoming A Doll’s H…Read
The toon company that has amassed more than $4 billion at the worldwide B.O. has RSVPed a number of future dates for untitled projects: July 2, 2021, July 1, 2022, December 21, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
In a holiday box office owned by Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Illumination Entertainment had the second big option that audiences wanted to watch: its jukebox musical Sing, which is barreling toward a half-billion at the global B.O. Sing has an Annie Award… Read
William Ivey Long, the costume designer every female stage star longs to be dressed by, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (Ruined) will be honored May 7 at this year’s Lucille Lortel Awards, presented by the Off-Broadway League. Also honored will be Harold Wolper, one of the industry’s most admired and longest-running off-stage execs.
Adam Hess, President of the League, also announced the addition to the awards of Outstanding Projection Design, a new… Read
After proving again last year that the spring box office is just as potent as the summer with hits like Zootopia and The Jungle Book, Disney looks to hit another one out of the park with Beauty And The Beaston March 17. Tickets went on sale Monday and Fandango is already reporting that the live-action take on the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film is outstripping advance sales of Finding Dory at the same point in its sales cycle, a movie which opened to $135 million.
To… Read
Repeating a scene that’s been unfolding with some frequency since the end of her run for the White House, Hillary Clinton appeared last night at (not in, but one can dream) a Broadway show. Following prior cameos at Tony winners The Color Purple and The Humans, Clinton, husband Bill in tow, last night took in the a cappella musical In Transit, at Circle In The Square, where they were greeted with raucous applause and chants of “Hill-a-ree! Hill-a-ree!”
Set in a mythical… Read
Sony Corp earlier this week warned of a $962M goodwill impairment charge for its Pictures division, and today in Tokyo it cut its net profit forecast for the year ending March 31, 2017. In announcing third-quarter results, the Japanese electronics giant said it now expects net income for the full fiscal year to be 26B yen ($231M), down from an earlier projection of 60B yen ($533M). In the film unit, the full-year forecast is now a $737M loss, revised from a November… Read
Super Bowl weekend isn’t necessarily the worst frame at the box office, and distributors over time have learned to navigate it. Yeah, yeah, business is going to slide Sunday, but there’s still a decent amount of business to be had Friday and Saturday. It just depends if there’s a movie on the marquee that people want to see — it’s as simple as that.
Super Bowl weekend his yielded seven titles that have opened north of $20 million and over the last 10 years total ticket… Read