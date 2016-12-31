Box Office

Writethru, Saturday AM after Friday 10:22PM: Before 2017 rings in, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Storyis expected to inch pass Captain America: Civil War ($408M) today, thus becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2016 after Finding Dory ($486.3M), with an estimated cume of $408.96M; a B.O. feat accomplished in 16 days.
By Monday, Rogue One's cume should stand at $441M through 18 days, and to give you an idea of how the film would be pacing at that point…
Matt Drudge is wondering whether the U.S. government was involved in a distributed denial-of-service attack that shut down his conservative Drudge Report website for about 90 minutes Thursday night. The attack occurred just hours after President Barack Obama announced sanctions against Russia for hacking the U.S. presidential campaign.
Drudge noted the site was experiencing the worst denial of service attack since its inception and called the timing…
With 2016 poised to hit $11.4 billion, the domestic theatrical marketplace is the largest we've ever seen it, with estimated admissions currently even with last year’s 1.32B. Yet despite this all-time high, distributors and exhibitors want change.
After Sean Parker and Prem Akkaraju's day-and-date Screening Room concept created ire among exhibitors and some filmmakers back in March, studios are now opening up to the idea of a premium VOD window. How's that? Some majors…
Movie fans have voted and the results are in: The most anticipated upcoming films for 2017 are a host of sequels and sci-fi/fantasy films and even sequels of sci-fi fantasy. Topping the list are Star Wars: Episode VIII, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Beauty And The Beast, Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The most anticipated horror film? No surprise, it's also sci-fi. At a time when the musical is having a nice comeback with the TV presentation of Hairspray and…
Wednesday write-thru on previously Monday, 10:49 AM: Driven by the strength of titles of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Sing sitting atop what is one of the most packed box office holiday seasons in recent memory, the nation's b.o. just passed the record-setting 2015 $11.13B today after reaching the $11B mark on Monday. So far, this week has been strong in moviegoing and ComScore is predicting that the year is on its way to an $11.3B or $11.4B total, and that is…
The second Tuesday for Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Storywas bigger than its first, grossing an estimated $22.6M yesterday according to industry reports. Last week in its first Tuesday, Rogue One grossed $17.58M, but that’s when there were more kids in school.
Rogue One's second Tuesday (which is -29% from Monday) ranks third for the day during the month of December after Force Awakens Dec. 22 ($37.3M) and second Dec. 29 ($29.5M). The current running cume…
The travails of three women led by Annette Bening "coming of age" in Santa Barbara in the 1970s is among the specialty films rolling out this holiday week. Awards contender20th Century Women, an Annapurna/A24 film which also stars Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig, is opening in New York and Los Angeles starting Wednesday. Only two months following the release of his Stooges documentary Gimme Danger, Jim Jarmusch is back with his latest narrative feature, Paterson, starring…
Updated, Tuesday, 5:23PM: FINAL CHRISTMAS WEEKEND ACTUALS A Christmas weekend that sends the annual box office past the $11B mark for the second year in a row can't be discounted. And while among mass-appealing fare, Disney/Lucasfilm's Rogue One: A Star Wars Storyand Illumination/Universal's Singremained the top two pics respectively with Wed-Monday figures of $127.8M and $75.5M, a number of awards season titles held their own both in their wide expansions, i.e…
Christmas Week is always a Santa's bag of goodies for Broadway, even with some shows cutting back to seven performances; it's all made up with hiked prices that will continue through New Year's Eve before the winter lull and inevitable culling. Hamilton played all eight performances in Week 31 of the 2016-2017 Broadway season, ringing up total sales of $3.3 million at the Nederlander Organization's Richard Rodgers Theatre…
George S. Irving, a fearless comic actor whose signature smile could turn into a smirk with the perfectly timed arch of an eyebrow, died December 26 in New York of natural causes. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his friend and sometime director David Staller. Born George Irving Shelasky in Springfield, Massachusetts, he was 94.
In 1973, Irving co-starred with Debbie Reynolds in a revised version of Irene, a 1919 rags-to-riches…