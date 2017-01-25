Val Day, a former ICM Partners agent in the theatrical literary department, has been named artistic director of 59E59 Theaters, effective May 7. The highly regarded, three-theater off-Broadway complex opened in 2004 and has offered adventurous programming imported from across the U.S., the UK and other countries, while struggling to stay afloat in one of Manhattan’s priciest neighborhoods.
Announcing the change in leadership, the current AD, Elysabeth Kleinhans, and… Read
Carrie Pilby, the Bel Powley-starring pic that The Orchard acquired in the fall after its bow at the Toronto Film Festival, will hit theaters March 31, the distributor said today. It will be followed by a digital and VOD release April 4.
The movie, directed by Susan Johnson and written by Kara Holden who adapted Caren Lissner’s bestseller, stars Powley as Carrie, a genius who graduated Harvard at 18 and is convinced the world is populated by oversexed hypocrites. She has… Read
From the moment it world premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September, Mel Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge seemed to signal a sea-change in perception of the director. Couple that with Gibson's recent signing with CAA — the first time he has agency representation since 2010 — and today's Oscar noms, Hollywood has clearly brought Gibson back into the fold. This comes on the back of a spectacular film that was made outside the system. Cross Creek, Demarest Films and IM Global… Read
TUESDAY UPDATE with Sunday actuals: Coming off of a record year, Disney hit a pair of major box office milestones this weekend with two of its late-2016 releases. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's rag-tag band of rebels zoomed across the $1B threshold at the global box office on Saturday — and hit the $500M international mark on Sunday — while Moana is riding a $500M+ worldwide wave.
In the case of Rogue One, Saturday was the 39th day of release for the Gareth Edwards-helmed… Read
TUESDAY UPDATE, WRITETHRU with actuals: Vin Diesel’s resurrection as the eponymous government operative in xXx: Return of Xander Cage led the international box office this weekend with a better-than-estimated $51.5M start in 53 markets. From Paramount Pictures and Revolution Studios, the extreme actioner muscled up No. 1s in 32 markets, and in like-for-like plays is 45% above Kingsman: The Secret Service, 6% over San Andreas and on par with Par’s own G.I. Joe…Read
You’ve probably never heard of Paola Lázaro, but that will change. Currently playwright in residence at the David Mamet- and William H. Macy-founded Atlantic Theater Company, Lázaro is a spinner of vivid tales possessed of a sharp ear for language and a keen eye for the humane comic detail. Tell Hector I Miss Him, which opened Monday on the Atlantic’s Stage 2 (the main stage was, until recently, home to The Band’s Visit, the best new musical of 2016) stuffs a crowd of… Read
An unlikely media sensation gets caught up in the Twitter-enhanced mythology that distorts his true nature as he becomes a national hero: Donald Trump? Evan Hansen? Both had big weeks in dark times (but while each character profits from alternative truths, only one sings. Also, he’s not real).
While Trump moved into the White House, Dear Evan Hansen — the first musical of the season to look like a significant hit — was one of the few shows to buck the seasonal plunge into… Read
Monday, 1:25 PM FINAL: Split, the psychological thriller from horrormeister Blumhouse and put into market by the well-oiled marketing and distribution team at Universal Pictures, was a monster in its debut, grabbing $40M for director M. Night Shyamalan. The director certainly seems to have found the perfect partner for his films with Jason Blum. Paramount/Revolution Studios’ xXx: The Return of Xander Cage came in second with only $20.1M domestically but with an… Read
With the Sundance Film Festival in full swing and the inauguration and subsequent protests drawing attention, the Specialty box office seemed mostly quiet over the weekend. Sony Pictures Classics opened its Cannes-winning animated feature The Red Turtle, grossing $21,811, while end-of-year holdovers added locations. A24/Annapurna's 20th Century Women expanded by over six hundred locations in its fourth weekend, grossing more than $1.4M. Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street's Pat…Read
Second Update, 9 A.M.: Here’s Ben Vereen’s emotion-packed performance of “What A Wonderful World” at yesterday’s Concert For America at new York’s Town Hall. And, below, part of Chita Rivera’s astonishing performance of “America” from West Side Story.
UPDATE Saturday morning: The organizers of Friday’s sold-out Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! said this morning that the event, at which all the performers donated their talents, had raised more than $100K. The… Read
Inauguration and demonstrations aside, the Specialty focus is of course on the Sundance Film Festival this weekend where distributors load up on titles for the year. At the box office, though, Specialty newcomers are rather thin heading into the weekend. A24's Trespass Against Uswith Brendan Gleeson and Michael Fassbender headlines the list of openers, bowing stateside ahead of its U.K. roll-out in March. Sony Pictures Classics is opening Cannes '16 prize-winning… Read
In a statement posted to its website, the Dalian Wanda Group says it did not force the exit of Legendary Entertainment co-founder Thomas Tull over the box office performance of The Great Wall. On Tuesday, Wanda announced Tull had resigned from the company he sold to the Chinese conglomerate for $3.5B in 2016, and thanked him for his “founding vision” as well as his “commitment, leadership and partnership this past year.”
In its current statement, Wanda said that online… Read