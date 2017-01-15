The finale of Sherlock's 4th season hit a ratings low in the UK on Sunday — by a sliver — but still the all-time smallest overnight score of the series. Titled “The Final Problem,” the episode clocked 5.9M viewers for a 27.2 share on BBC One, winning the 9PM time slot, but falling a touch from last week's "The Lying Detective." That episode had pulled in 6M in the overnights for a 27.4 share — although it has since logged a record consolidated uptick (see below). This… Read
UPDATE 2:20 PM PT: As it closes in on $1B worldwide, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was nevertheless edged out of the No. 1 spot at the international box office for the first time this weekend. The 5th frame on the Disney/Lucasfilm franchise spinoff saw the Rebel Alliance gather $21.9M to lift the offshore cume to $481.1M. With a $980M global total through Sunday, Jyn Erso and her crew are expected to bridge the gap to $1B later this week. But it was Sony's Passengers which… Read
The new year is certainly not making a spectacle of itself on the Specialty side. Some Oscar contenders are still making a show of it, but newcomers are mostly flat at best. A24's Moonlight had some shine over the weekend following its Golden Globes win for best drama, adding several hundred theaters over last weekend. The film grossed over $1.1 million. Lionsgate's Golden Globe fave La La Land remains the Specialty box office darling as it goes further into wide release… Read
5th Writethru Sunday AM: Updated chart, figures and analysis Never before in recent memory have so many movies bombed in a given weekend at the box office. With Monster Trucks, Sleepless, Silence and Live By Nightdead, and Patriots Day underperforming, this MLK weekend completely blows away the disasters seen during the Oct. 23-25 weekend of 2015 when four titles tanked: The Last Witch Hunter, Jem and the Holograms, Rock the Kasbah and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimen…Read
Lionsgate's seven-time Golden Globe winner and awards-season darling, La La Land, continues to hit the high notes with bright and shiny bows in key overseas markets this weekend. The offshore FSS frame was worth $17.8M to lift the international box office to $54.8M, including a stellar debut in the UK which topped the opening of Lionsgate’s own The Hunger Games. Domestically, La La is estimated to hit $77.1M through Monday (which includes the MLK holiday). Worldwide, the… Read
In 2016, French film admissions at home hit their second-highest number in 50 years — including an increase of 3% for local pics versus 2015. Abroad, it's a different story. Unifrance, the organization that promotes French film overseas, reports today that ticket sales in foreign markets dipped to 34M, down 69% on 2015, and the lowest since at least 2000. The drop is a reflection of having no major English-language French-made blockbusters (à la a Taken or a Lucy) in… Read
Electric Entertainment's The Book of Love with Jason Sudeikis, Maisie Williams, Jessica Biel and Mary Steenburgen will make its debut in select theaters Friday in a day and date release. The title, directed by Bill Purple, features Justin Timberlake’s first original score, and both Timberlake and wife Biel have also been active in its promotion.
The Book of Love joins a quiet weekend for Specialty newcomers. FIP is going fairly full-throttle for its Indian title OK Jaanu… Read
Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has crossed the $800M mark at the global B.O. Broken out that’s $229.9M stateside and $570.1M overseas.
The pic, written by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling as original IP but inspired by young Harry’s Hogwarts textbook (written by pic’s protag Newt Scamander who Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne plays) is the beginning of a five-picture franchise for the Warner Bros. studio, the next one which is slate… Read
Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge, the film that follows real World War II hero Desmond Doss into hell and back on the battlefield as he saved the lives of 75 men driven by his faith and sheer force of will, is set to pass $100 million internationally at the box office this weekend for distributor IM Global. The film already has crossed $150M worldwide. All told, the film has taken in $65.6M domestically to date as we head into the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday — a… Read
The fever dream that is Leonard Bernstein’s Candide is born again with the reconstituted New York City Opera, along with the happy delirium that is the hallmark of Harold Prince’s revival of this landmark work. Far too much intellectual energy has been spent debating the show’s place in the repertory — is it opera? musical theater? — and in an amusing twist, this production is being presented at Jazz At Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall. Call it what you will, Candid…Read
Without a major four-quad tentpole release in place over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend — the first in some time — a trio of wide releases and a trio of wide expansions are crowding the box office marketplace. The glut is making a No. 1 winner unclear, especially following the surprise win last weekend for 20th Century Fox’s Hidden Figures.
“Surely, if Paramount’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage debuted over the holiday, it would dominate over everything and we… Read
Casually removing her bra or tying a pink ribbon into a perfect bow atop her head, Cate Blanchett makes erotic art of the inconspicuous act. That’s a neat trick and a handy gift for the actress playing one of Anton Chekhov’s two types of women, the ethereal beauty undone by ennui. (Type two is the non-beauty undone by idealism. We’ll get to her shortly.) In The Present, which opened Sunday at the Barrymore Theatre, the star is first seen holding a gun — as crucial to the… Read