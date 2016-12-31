U.S. Box Office Breaks All-Time Record, Passes $11.13 Billion For Year And Won’t Quit – Updated

By Anita Busch

Wednesday write-thru on previously Monday, 10:49 AM: Driven by the strength of titles of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Sing sitting atop what is one of the most packed box office holiday seasons in recent memory, the nation’s b.o. just passed the record-setting 2015 $11.13B today after reaching the $11B mark on Monday. So far, this week has been strong in moviegoing and ComScore is predicting that the year is on its way to an $11.3B or $11.4B total, and that is… Read