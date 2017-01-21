Menu

Box Office

split-xxx-the-founder
‘Split’ Starts With $2M, ‘xXx’ Scores $1.2M In Previewsby Anita Busch

Latest Box Office News

Video: Ben Vereen’s Wrenching ‘Wonderful World’ – “It Ain’t Over!” – At Broadway’s ‘Concert For America’ Alt-Inaugural Ball

Ben Vereen

By

Second Update, 9 A.M.: Here’s Ben Vereen’s emotion-packed performance of “What A Wonderful World” at yesterday’s Concert For America at new York’s Town Hall. And, below,  part of Chita Rivera’s astonishing performance of “America” from West Side Story. UPDATE Saturday morning: The organizers of Friday’s sold-out Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out! said this morning that the event, at which all the performers donated their talents, had raised more than $100K. The… Read

Uni/Blumhouse’s ‘Split’ Is A Hit With $33M To $34M; ‘Xander Cage’ Falls Down – Saturday AM Update

split-xxx-the-founder

By and

Saturday, AM Write-thru of Friday 10:39PM update: Split, the M. Night Shyamalan psychological horror film that stars an unrecognizeable James McAvoy as a kidnapper with multiple personalities, has busted through all early estimates with a mid-$30M take to surpass the return of Vin Diesel in xXx Return of Xander Cage with a high-teen three-day take. Split also more than doubled xXx’s Friday night take (see below chart). “That’s something I thought I would never hear: M… Read

Brendan Gleeson Goes Outlaw In ‘Trespass Against Us’; Madonna’s Dancers ‘Strike a Pose’ – Specialty B.O. Preview

strike-a-pose-2

By

Inauguration and demonstrations aside, the Specialty focus is of course on the Sundance Film Festival this weekend where distributors load up on titles for the year. At the box office, though, Specialty newcomers are rather thin heading into the weekend. A24's Trespass Against Us with Brendan Gleeson and Michael Fassbender headlines the list of openers, bowing stateside ahead of its U.K. roll-out in March. Sony Pictures Classics is opening Cannes '16 prize-winning… Read

Wanda Says Thomas Tull Not Fired From Legendary Over ‘The Great Wall’

greatwall

By

In a statement posted to its website, the Dalian Wanda Group says it did not force the exit of Legendary Entertainment co-founder Thomas Tull over the box office performance of The Great Wall. On Tuesday, Wanda announced Tull had resigned from the company he sold to the Chinese conglomerate for $3.5B in 2016, and thanked him for his “founding vision” as well as his “commitment, leadership and partnership this past year.” In its current statement, Wanda said that online… Read

‘Jitney’, ‘Under The Radar’ Reviews: August Wilson’s Genius Shone Through From The Start

Brandon J. Dirden (L) and John Douglas Thompson in 'Jitney.'

By

Among the achievements of the American theater over the last century, August Wilson’s work ranks comfortably with the best. Any one of the plays he wrote — one for each decade of the 1900s — would put him there; taken together they aren’t just an unparalleled series; they’re the paradigm of lyric realism, tours of experience whose unblinking record of the lives of African-Americans is suffused with poetic imagery, flights of fancy and spiritual reverberation. Everyone has… Read

How Did Those 2016 Sundance Sales Work Out?

Birth Of A Nation, The

By

As a service to buyers susceptible to the thin air of Park City, Deadline provides its annual box score of last year’s big deals and how they played out at the box office. Bear in mind the special circumstances that undermined The Birth of a Nation, and remember that some of these films made their money in ancillary arenas and not necessarily from small theatrical bows. How 2016 Sundance Movies Fared At Box Office Rank Film Distributor Release date B.O… Read

Bye Bye, So Long Farewell – Lively Broadway B.O. Bids Godspeed To ‘Jersey Boys’

Matt Bogart, Mark Ballas, Drew Seeley and Nicolas Dromard in 'Jersey Boys.'

By

Broadway’s bleak mid-winter wasn’t too bleak after all, despite an overall drop at the box office last week. Several hits still did hit-show business and a smaller roster, as long-runs departed to make way for spring blossoms, still managed to sell better than 90 per cent of the available tickets. Three shows closed up shop, notably Jersey Boys, which ended its sensational 12-year, 4,642 performance run at Jujamcyn’s August Wilson Theatre, with two weeks of SRO… Read

‘Rogue One’ Rises To $980M+ Global; ‘Passengers’ Books Overseas No. 1 – International Box Office

passengers-china

By

UPDATE Writethru Wednesday AM with Sun/Mon actuals: As it closes in on $1B worldwide, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was nevertheless edged out of the No. 1 spot at the international box office for the first time this past frame. The 5th session on the Disney/Lucasfilm franchise spinoff saw the Rebel Alliance gather $21.1M to lift the offshore cume to $480.4M through Sunday. With a $984.8M global total through Monday, Jyn Erso and her crew are expected to bridge the gap to… Read

‘Hidden Figures’ Calculates $27.5M Weekend, ‘Rogue’ Passes $500M, Other Movies Bomb Over MLK – Box Office Final

HF-209 - Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), stands out amid her team of fellow mathematicians that helped send into orbit John Glenn. Photo Credit: Hopper Stone.

By

FINAL UPDATE, TUESDAY, 4:23 PM: This morning saw director Ted Melfi’s Hidden Figures get a nice boost on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with this wisely timed rollout of what is now being seen nationwide by both sides of the equation as a patriotic film. 2oth Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment’s Hidden Figures and Lionsgate/Black Label Media’s musical La La Land, which are vying for Best Picture Oscar nominations, are both expected to ultimately end up above the… Read

‘Wish Upon’, Broad Green’s Horror Film, Gets Summer 2017 Release Date

Broad Green Pictures

By

Wish Upon, the horror film headlined by Conjuring actress Joey King, Ryan Phillippe and Ki Hong Lee, has been slated for release June 30 of this year by distributor Broad Green Pictures. Directed by Annabelle‘s John R. Leonetti and written by Barbara Marshall, the horror film follows 16-year-old misfit Claire who finds a magic box that promises a chance at the life she's always wanted. But with each wish comes a deadly payment. The release date for the film is on the same… Read

‘Split’ And ‘xXx’ Merge Into Market While ‘The Founder’ May Get Lost In Heavy Traffic – Box Office Preview

split-xxx-the-founder

By

Coming off of a Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend that was jammed with adult-targeted films, three more pictures merge into heavy box office traffic this coming weekend with the Universal/Blumhouse psychological thriller Split from M. Night Shyamalan and Paramount Pictures’ xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which stars an international cast led by social media superstar Vin Diesel. Both go wide as TWC’s The Founder, starring Michael Keaton as McDonald’s mogul Ray Kroc… Read

Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Gets Summer Release From Lionsgate’s Summit

tupac

By

The Tupac Shakur biopic from Morgan Creek has been given a summer release date, opening wide on June 16, 2017. Summit Entertainment is distributing All Eyez On Me, which chronicles the rapper's life and legacy including his rise to superstardom as a hip-hop artist and actor as well as his imprisonment and prolific, controversial time at Death Row Records, where he was steeped in the East Coast/West Coast rap war. Directed by Benny Boom from a script by Ed Gonzalez, Jeremy… Read

Next ►
ad