rogue-one-360-video
U.S. Box Office Sets All-Time Record, Passes $11.13 Billion For Yearby Anita Busch

‘Rogue One’ Looks To Conquer ‘Captain America: Civil War’ As 2016’s Second-Highest Grosser – Saturday AM

rogue-one

Writethru, Saturday AM after Friday 10:22PM: Before 2017 rings in, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is expected to inch pass Captain America: Civil War ($408M) today, thus becoming the second highest-grossing film of 2016 after Finding Dory ($486.3M), with an estimated cume of $408.96M; a B.O. feat accomplished in 16 days. By Monday, Rogue One‘s cume should stand at $441M through 18 days, and to give you an idea of how the film would be pacing at that point… Read

Matt Drudge: Was U.S. Government Involved In Site’s Cyberattack?

Internet writer Matt Drudge meets reporters outside federal court in Washington Wednesday, March 11, 1998, after a preliminary hearing on a $30 million defamation suit filed against him by White House aide Sidney Blumenthal. (AP Photo/Brian K. Diggs)

Matt Drudge is wondering whether the U.S. government was involved in a distributed denial-of-service attack that shut down his conservative Drudge Report website for about 90 minutes Thursday night. The attack occurred just hours after President Barack Obama announced sanctions against Russia for hacking the U.S. presidential campaign. Drudge noted the site was experiencing the worst denial of service attack since its inception and called the timing… Read

‘Rogue One’ Makes Jump To $687M+ Global Box Office; Passes $300M Intl

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story L to R: (Felicity Jones) & (Diego Luna) Ph: Film Frame ©Lucasfilm LFL

Write-thru Friday, 9:10 AM on Wed AM: With a full two weeks under its belt, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has now logged $687.7M in global returns. The Rebel Alliance now counts $312.5M at the international box office after a $19.7M Tuesday that was 8.2% bigger than its Monday haul and a big $17.3M take on Thursday. After two weeks, Rogue One is also the No. 3 top domestic movie of 2016 (see related story). This mirrors a pattern we saw overseas last… Read

‘Rogue One’ Rising: UK Crosses $50M; Intl Passing $300M Today; WW Now $654M

Star Wars Stormtroopers on Millennium Bridge, London, UK - 15 Dec 2016

As it straps in to cross $300M at the international box office once today’s numbers are counted, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story continues to see daily upticks in offshore holds. The Wednesday overseas tally was $19.9M versus Tuesday’s $19.7M (itself an 8.2% jump on Monday). That brings the cume through Tuesday to $295.2M. Globally, the Disney/Lucasfilm spinoff has a $653.8M gross through yesterday and is expected to lift that past $700M on Friday. The trend we’ve been… Read

With Domestic B.O. Poised To Hit All-Time $11.4B Record, The Industry Wants A Revolution: 2016 Studio Market Share

J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World the Global Fan Event Celebrating the New Film "FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM,"

With 2016 poised to hit $11.4 billion, the domestic theatrical marketplace is the largest we've ever seen it, with estimated admissions currently even with last year’s 1.32B. Yet despite this all-time high, distributors and exhibitors want change. After Sean Parker and Prem Akkaraju’s day-and-date Screening Room concept created ire among exhibitors and some filmmakers back in March, studios are now opening up to the idea of a premium VOD window. How’s that? Some majors… Read

Fandango Survey Reveals Moviegoers’ Most Anticipated Films Of 2017: ‘Star Wars’, ‘Guardians 2’ Lead Way

Star-Wars-Lightsaber

Movie fans have voted and the results are in: The most anticipated upcoming films for 2017 are a host of sequels and sci-fi/fantasy films and even sequels of sci-fi fantasy. Topping the list are Star Wars: Episode VIII, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Beauty And The Beast, Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Homecoming. The most anticipated horror film? No surprise, it’s also sci-fi. At a time when the musical is having a nice comeback with the TV presentation of Hairspray and… Read

U.S. Box Office Breaks All-Time Record, Passes $11.13 Billion For Year And Won’t Quit – Updated

rogue-one-360-video

Wednesday write-thru on previously Monday, 10:49 AM: Driven by the strength of titles of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Sing sitting atop what is one of the most packed box office holiday seasons in recent memory, the nation’s b.o. just passed the record-setting 2015 $11.13B today after reaching the $11B mark on Monday. So far, this week has been strong in moviegoing and ComScore is predicting that the year is on its way to an $11.3B or $11.4B total, and that is… Read

‘Rogue One’ Logs Third-Best In December; ‘Sing’ Hits Second-Best Ever For A Toon: Box Office Tuesday

sing-rogue-one

The second Tuesday for Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was bigger than its first, grossing an estimated $22.6M yesterday according to industry reports. Last week in its first Tuesday, Rogue One grossed $17.58M, but that’s when there were more kids in school. Rogue One‘s second Tuesday (which is -29% from Monday) ranks third for the day during the month of December after Force Awakens Dec. 22 ($37.3M) and second Dec. 29 ($29.5M). The current running cume… Read

’20th Century Women’ & ‘Paterson’ Join Year-End Awards-Season Fray – Specialty Preview

Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Greta Gerwig - 20th Century Women.jpeg

The travails of three women led by Annette Bening "coming of age" in Santa Barbara in the 1970s is among the specialty films rolling out this holiday week. Awards contender 20th Century Women, an Annapurna/A24 film which also stars Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig, is opening in New York and Los Angeles starting Wednesday. Only two months following the release of his Stooges documentary Gimme Danger, Jim Jarmusch is back with his latest narrative feature, Paterson, starring… Read

‘Rogue One’ & ‘Sing’ Christmas Juggernaut Leaves Room For Specialty Films – Final Weekend Update

sing-rogue-one

Updated, Tuesday, 5:23PM: FINAL CHRISTMAS WEEKEND ACTUALS A Christmas weekend that sends the annual box office past the $11B mark for the second year in a row can’t be discounted. And while among mass-appealing fare, Disney/Lucasfilm’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Illumination/Universal’s Sing remained the top two pics respectively with Wed-Monday figures of $127.8M and $75.5M, a number of awards season titles held their own both in their wide expansions, i.e… Read

‘Hamilton’s Merry Christmas Jingles $3.3M – 10% Of $30M Broadway Box Office

hamilton

UPDATE 7:15 P.M. with more details throughout. Christmas Week is always a Santa’s bag of goodies for Broadway, even with some shows cutting back to seven performances; it’s all made up with hiked prices that will continue through New Year’s Eve before the winter lull and inevitable culling. Hamilton played all eight performances in Week 31 of the 2016-2017 Broadway season, ringing up total sales of $3.3 million at the Nederlander Organization’s Richard Rodgers Theatre… Read

George S. Irving Dies: Tony-Winning Character Actor Was 94

Deadline Logo Placeholder

UPDATE 2 P.M. with more information. George S. Irving, a fearless comic actor whose signature smile could turn into a smirk with the perfectly timed arch of an eyebrow, died December 26 in New York of natural causes. His death was confirmed to Deadline by his friend and sometime director David Staller. Born George Irving Shelasky in Springfield, Massachusetts, he was 94. In 1973, Irving co-starred with Debbie Reynolds in a revised version of Irene, a 1919 rags-to-riches… Read

