Box Office

‘Jitney’, ‘Under The Radar’ Reviews: August Wilson’s Genius Shone Through From The Start

By Jeremy Gerard

Among the achievements of the American theater over the last century, August Wilson’s work ranks comfortably with the best. Any one of the plays he wrote — one for each decade of the 1900s — would put him there; taken together they aren’t just an unparalleled series; they’re the paradigm of lyric realism, tours of experience whose unblinking record of the lives of African-Americans is suffused with poetic imagery, flights of fancy and spiritual reverberation. Everyone has… Read