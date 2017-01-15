Box Office

‘Candide’ Review: The Best of All Hal Prince’s Worlds

By Jeremy Gerard

The fever dream that is Leonard Bernstein’s Candide is born again with the reconstituted New York City Opera, along with the happy delirium that is the hallmark of Harold Prince’s revival of this landmark work. Far too much intellectual energy has been spent debating the show’s place in the repertory — is it opera? musical theater? — and in an amusing twist, this production is being presented at Jazz At Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall. Call it what you will, Candid… Read