2ND UPDATE, Friday midday: It’s a genre smackdown this weekend with Universal/Blumhouse’s Splitand Paramount’s Ringstrying to hack the other away from the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office. Because we’re looking at noon estimates, we’ll call it a photo finish (they’ll spread farther apart by tonight). Right now, Rings has the edge over M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller, $14 million to $13.7 million, but no surprise if they swap positions. Rings looks to… Read
Following major festival accolades and a short qualifying run, Magnolia Pictures' Oscar-nominated documentaryI Am Not Your Negro heads to more than two dozen cities this weekend. The film is the final title in the documentary category to begin its regular theatrical run. On the other end of the spectrum, Sony Pictures Classics will open Robert De Niro starrer The Comedian, which also features Leslie Mann, Danny DeVito and Edie Falco. The film will bow Friday in about 800… Read
UPDATE Friday morning with more information below.
An acclaimed UK stage adaptation of 1984, George Orwell’s chilling 1949 novel about a war-ravaged world ruled by Big Brother and the unwitting rebel Winston Smith, will follow the limited run this spring of Sunday In The Park With George at Broadway’s newest house, the Ambassador Theatre Group’s Hudson Theatre. Producers Sonia Friedman (Harry Potter And The Cursed Child) and Scott Rudin (The Humans, the upcoming A Doll’s H…Read
The toon company that has amassed more than $4 billion at the worldwide B.O. has RSVPed a number of future dates for untitled projects: July 2, 2021, July 1, 2022, December 21, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
In a holiday box office owned by Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Illumination Entertainment had the second big option that audiences wanted to watch: its jukebox musical Sing, which is barreling toward a half-billion at the global B.O. Sing has an Annie Award… Read
William Ivey Long, the costume designer every female stage star longs to be dressed by, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage (Ruined) will be honored May 7 at this year’s Lucille Lortel Awards, presented by the Off-Broadway League. Also honored will be Harold Wolper, one of the industry’s most admired and longest-running off-stage execs.
Adam Hess, President of the League, also announced the addition to the awards of Outstanding Projection Design, a new… Read
After proving again last year that the spring box office is just as potent as the summer with hits like Zootopia and The Jungle Book, Disney looks to hit another one out of the park with Beauty And The Beaston March 17. Tickets went on sale Monday and Fandango is already reporting that the live-action take on the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film is outstripping advance sales of Finding Dory at the same point in its sales cycle, a movie which opened to $135 million.
To… Read
Repeating a scene that’s been unfolding with some frequency since the end of her run for the White House, Hillary Clinton appeared last night at (not in, but one can dream) a Broadway show. Following prior cameos at Tony winners The Color Purple and The Humans, Clinton, husband Bill in tow, last night took in the a cappella musical In Transit, at Circle In The Square, where they were greeted with raucous applause and chants of “Hill-a-ree! Hill-a-ree!”
Set in a mythical… Read
UPDATE, Thursday AM: Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Paramount has provided a tease of the new Ghost In The Shellpre-kick off spot which follows Scarlett Johansson’s policewoman as she tries to bring down a nefarious hacker. Based on the Kodansha Comics manga series of the same name by Masamune Shirow, the new film is directed by Rupert Sanders and stars Johannson as Major Motoko Kusanagi, a human-cyborg hybrid… Read
Sony Corp earlier this week warned of a $962M goodwill impairment charge for its Pictures division, and today in Tokyo it cut its net profit forecast for the year ending March 31, 2017. In announcing third-quarter results, the Japanese electronics giant said it now expects net income for the full fiscal year to be 26B yen ($231M), down from an earlier projection of 60B yen ($533M). In the film unit, the full-year forecast is now a $737M loss, revised from a November… Read
Super Bowl weekend isn’t necessarily the worst frame at the box office, and distributors over time have learned to navigate it. Yeah, yeah, business is going to slide Sunday, but there’s still a decent amount of business to be had Friday and Saturday. It just depends if there’s a movie on the marquee that people want to see — it’s as simple as that.
Super Bowl weekend his yielded seven titles that have opened north of $20 million and over the last 10 years total ticket… Read
If you’ve seen Manchester By The Sea (of course you have), you already know that Lucas Hedges has the seething sullen-teen thing down. This gifted young actor raises the stakes to James Dean-ian heights in his smashing stage debut as Hench, an angry British boy with no idea how to make a human connection, in Yen, Anna Jordan’s rousing UK import via off-Broadway’s MCC Theater.
Sixteen-year-old Hench and his younger half-brother Bobbie (Justice Smith, another up-and-comer… Read
Open Road Films has set October 13 for the nationwide release of their Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall pic Marshall.
The movie, directed by Oscar nominee Django Unchained producer and House Party director Reginald Hudlin starsChadwick Boseman as the legendary attorney and title Supreme Court Justice during his early law days prior to World War II. A nearly bankrupt NAACP sends Marshall to conservative Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur against his wealthy… Read