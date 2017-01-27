Refresh for latest…: There are a lot of moving parts to the international box office this frame with Chinese New Year titles taking the Top 3 spots, followed by Sony’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter which added $28.3M for an offshore cume of $64.5M, pushing the franchise past the $1B global mark. Paramount’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage rounds out the Top 5 with $24M for an $89M offshore cume. The Vin Diesel-starrer dropped 53% from its No. 1 spot last frame, and narrowly… Read
Delivering on a vow made last June, Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller confirmed Sunday that the Broadway production will double the number of $10 seats available via lottery for each performance.
Beginning Tuesday, 46 seats per performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre will be available on the day-of, through the musical’s digital lottery (https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/hamilton/).
"With #EduHam and #Ham4Ham, we now sell 39,136 seats each year in NYC for $10; we… Read
Just as Donald Trump’s travel ban raised the question of whether Iranian director Asghar Farhadi could attend next month’s Academy Awards, the director’s Oscar nominated The Salesman grabbed the weekend box office’s best per theater average ($23,690), with a total take of $71,071. The film opened in limited release via Amazon Studios/Cohen Media Group.
Mexico's Un Padre No Tan Padre from Pantelion/Lionsgate took its bow in 312 locations on Friday, grossing north of $1M… Read
As Chinese New Year officially swung into gear on Saturday, so did five local movies that together boosted Middle Kingdom box office with upwards of $200M across the 2-day frame. Chief among the new entries is Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back, a sequel to Stephen Chow’s 2013 hit Journey To The West: Conquering The Demons. The highly-anticipated fantasy set PROC and IMAX opening records on Saturday and is currently at an average estimated $85M with Sunday… Read
5th Writethru Sunday AM: We had a feeling Thursday about how this weekend would go down. Given its great weekday momentum, it was obvious that Uni/Blumhouse’s Splitwould hold on to No. 1 with an estimated $26.3M while the embattled Amblin/Walden Media’s A Dog’s Purpose also from Uni would settle for second with $18.38M.
Distributors are divided as to whether the box office for A Dog’s Purpose wasdinged by fallout over the TMZ video showing a German shepherd being forced…Read
UPDATE, Friday, to clarify 59E59 Theaters’ financial position: The management says, “59E59 provides a space for emerging and established not-for-profit theater companies to reach new audiences. We partner with these companies by giving them a highly-subsidized rental rate as well as production, marketing and press support. They also get to keep 100% of the box office net sales.”
EARLIER:Val Day, a former ICM Partners agent in the theatrical literary department, has been… Read
This weekend ushers in Chinese New Year, aka Spring Festival, and along with it are hopes that the holiday sparks some festive mainland box office. While last year got off to a great start, a slowdown at Chinese turnstiles resulted in just 3.7% growth across all of 2016. The beginning of 2017 has seen Hollywood releases in China include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($61.3 million through last weekend), Passengers ($33.5M) and Arrival ($7.4M). Local holdovers from 2016… Read
CBS Corp. chairman and chief executive Les Moonves, and CBS itself, will be honored at New York’s Alice Tully Hall February 1 at the annual fundraising gala for Lincoln Center’s celebrated American Songbook concert series.
"In the last 20-plus years, under Leslie’s remarkable leadership, singers and songwriters have been embraced in CBS programming from morning through late night,” Liza Parker, Lincoln Center's chief operating officer , told Deadline via email. “Every… Read
Coming off of six Oscar nominations, The Weinstein Co's Lion is continuing to expand its overseas footprint. Already, last week and weekend saw the film nearly double its international box office in one swing, largely thanks to strong openings in Australia, where Transmission has rights. The week (including the FSS) was worth $6.95M for an offshore cume through Sunday of $14.2M.
The No. 1 $3.18M Oz launch performance is notable as the biggest opening ever for an… Read