‘Beauty And The Beast’ Advance Ticket Sales On Fandango: Several Guests Expected To Attend Spring Tentpole

By Anthony D'Alessandro

After proving again last year that the spring box office is just as potent as the summer with hits like Zootopia and The Jungle Book, Disney looks to hit another one out of the park with Beauty And The Beast on March 17. Tickets went on sale Monday and Fandango is already reporting that the live-action take on the 1991 Oscar-nominated animated film is outstripping advance sales of Finding Dory at the same point in its sales cycle, a movie which opened to $135 million. To… Read