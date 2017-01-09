Producer Scott Rudin announced today that The Front Page recouped its entire $4.875 million capitalization during the week ending New Year’s Day. Having recouped in under 15 weeks, it is the first Broadway production of the 2016-17 theater season to reach this milestone. The Front Page is now in the final weeks of its limited engagement and will play its final performance on Sunday, January 29.
7th Update, Monday AM: Early-morning estimates indicate that 20th Century Fox’s Hidden Figures has won the box office weekend with $22.8 million over Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which made $21.9M. Essentially what happened was that the faith-based came out in bulk yesterday for Hidden Figures, giving it a Sunday that was 28% down from Saturday. That’s better than the -40% many were expecting for the Ted Melfi-directed movie. Rogue One eased 35% as projected… Read
Gaining momentum and breaking records since releasing just before Christmas, Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal has overtaken his own PK to become the No. 1 Bollywood movie ever in India, per local media. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the wrestling drama achieved the milestone in just 17 days of release. Dangal, also now holds the title of the No. 1 Bollywood film ever in North America with $11.13M through Sunday, according to producer/distributor UTV.
UPDATE, 2:58 PM PT: With solid performances from the major titles at the international box office this frame, the session was up about 8% versus last year across the Top 10 films. Leading the charge again was that rag-tag band of rebels out to steal plans for the Death Star. Disney/Lucasfilm's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story added $56.6M in the 4th frame, including $31M from China, to lift the international cume to $437.1M for $914.4M global. The $1B mark is coming into… Read
Golden Globe nominees have been solid overall at the Specialty box office during Golden Globes weekend, even though tempered somewhat by the snow and ice in the Northeast. Lionsgate's La La Land went full throttle into wide release Friday grossing $10 million, while Amazon Studios/Roadside Attractions' Manchester By The Sea scaled back a bit from the previous weekend, though still in over a thousand locations taking more than $2.47 million Friday to Sunday… Read
Well Go USA is opening Railroad Tigers this weekend, the first of two titles this month from Jackie Chan's production company. The distributor is hoping to capitalize on what it sees as a paucity of action-adventure titles in the marketplace. And with the Golden Globes looming large, the Specialty market takes something of a breather this weekend after a busy late fall season.
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story added $9.2M globally on Thursday to take its worldwide cume to $838.3M. Of that, $3.8M came from domestic and $5.4M from the international box office. The domestic tally has lifted to $455.2M with $383.1M offshore. The overseas number will cross $400M this weekend. The Disney/Lucasfilm spinoff also opened in its final market, China, today. Local reporting has the movie easily at No. 1 on Friday.
With a record $11.37B, the domestic box office enjoyed its biggest year ever in 2016. But, according to industry estimates, overseas numbers are down. The estimated full international box office for 2016 is about $26.73B, a dip of roughly 3.7% on 2015. That puts the worldwide tally for 2016 at $38.1B. The offshore estimates are early numbers that do not necessarily take all territories/distributors into account — and there are a lot of them. Based on a combination of… Read
Mel Gibson’s pacifist WW II drama Hacksaw Ridge has had an incredible run at the Chinese box office since its December debut and has just been granted a rare release extension. The film, which world premiered at the Venice Film Festival this past September and has become a force during awards season, has officially crossed the RMB 350M ($50.8M) mark in the Middle Kingdom. The global reported gross to date is $137M.
The marquees of Broadway theaters will be dimmed for one minute tomorrow at 7:45 P.M.in memory of Carrie Fisher, who died December 27 at age 60, and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died the next day, at age 84.
Mother and daughter both made their Broadway debuts in 1973 in a “revisal” of the 1919 musical Irene, for which Reynolds, in the title role, was nominated for the Tony award for leading actress in a musical. Reynolds later appeared in Woman Of The Year, following… Read
