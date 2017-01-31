Super Bowl weekend isn’t necessarily the worst frame at the box office, and distributors over time have learned to navigate it. Yeah, yeah, business is going to slide Sunday, but there’s still a decent amount of business to be had Friday and Saturday. It just depends if there’s a movie on the marquee that people want to see — it’s as simple as that.
Super Bowl weekend his yielded seven titles that have opened north of $20 million and over the last 10 years total ticket… Read
If you’ve seen Manchester By The Sea (of course you have), you already know that Lucas Hedges has the seething sullen-teen thing down. This gifted young actor raises the stakes to James Dean-ian heights in his smashing stage debut as Hench, an angry British boy with no idea how to make a human connection, in Yen, Anna Jordan’s rousing UK import via off-Broadway’s MCC Theater.
Sixteen-year-old Hench and his younger half-brother Bobbie (Justice Smith, another up-and-comer… Read
EXCLUSIVE: We’ve just heard that ads for Sony/Skydance’s sci-fi thriller Life starring Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson, will bookend the Super Bowl. The pic, directed by Daniel Espinosa shows what goes down when an international space crew discovers life on Mars. The pic was moved up out of the Memorial Day corridor to March 24. Typically the Culver City-based studio sits on the side when tubthumping their upcoming titles on Big Game day; one of the… Read
Open Road Films has set October 13 for the nationwide release of their Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall pic Marshall.
The movie, directed by Oscar nominee Django Unchained producer and House Party director Reginald Hudlin starsChadwick Boseman as the legendary attorney and title Supreme Court Justice during his early law days prior to World War II. A nearly bankrupt NAACP sends Marshall to conservative Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur against his wealthy… Read
Paramount pictures has announced that Daddy’s Home 2, the sequel to the 2015 comedy starring Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg will hit theaters on November 10 this year.
In the shadow of the mammoth success of Disney’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens during the 2015 holiday season, few films could stay alive. Paramount’s Daddy’s Home was one, serving as counterprogramming and making $150.4M at the domestic B.O., and $240.3M worldwide. Yesterday, Mike Fleming exclusively… Read
Better to be a best picture Oscar nominee than a winner. At the box office, that is.
This weekend, eight of the nine best picture nominees saw on average a near-two fold bump in their weekend-to-weekend stateside ticket sales. By Oscar night, their total cumes will have jumped an average of 44% since last Tuesday’s Oscar nominations announcement.
Though middle-budgeted, adult cinematic fare is continually competing for eyeballs in the Golden Age of television, as well as… Read
Broadway had a ho-hum week typical of January — save for one new show that’s performing at a Hamilton-ian level in terms of ticket sales and bodies in seats. That would be Dear Evan Hansen, whose producing cadre includes the Shubert Organization, virtually every major independent Broadway player and two of the country’s top non-profit theaters.
Add to that mix a star-status performance from Ben Platt in the title role, a score by La La Land Oscar nominees Benj Pasek and Ju…Read
Clive Owen is set to star this fall in the first Broadway revival of the 1988 Tony best play M. Butterfly, with Julie Taymor (The Lion King, Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark) directing.
Last seen on the Main Stem in a 2015 revival of Harold Pinter’s Old Times, Owen will play Rene Gallimard in David Henry Hwang’s twisty, East vs. West spin on the true tale of a French diplomat’s 20-year affair with a star of the Chinese Opera who turns out to be both male and a spy, a role… Read
Delivering on a vow made last June, Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller confirmed Sunday that the Broadway production will double the number of $10 seats available via lottery for each performance.
Beginning Tuesday, 46 seats per performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre will be available on the day-of, through the musical’s digital lottery (https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/hamilton/).
"With #EduHam and #Ham4Ham, we now sell 39,136 seats each year in NYC for $10; we… Read
Just as Donald Trump’s travel ban raised the question of whether Iranian director Asghar Farhadi could attend next month’s Academy Awards, the director’s Oscar nominated The Salesman grabbed the weekend box office’s best per theater average ($23,690), with a total take of $71,071. The film opened in limited release via Amazon Studios/Cohen Media Group.
Mexico's Un Padre No Tan Padre from Pantelion/Lionsgate took its bow in 312 locations on Friday, grossing north of $1M… Read
As Chinese New Year officially swung into gear on Saturday, so did five local movies that together boosted Middle Kingdom box office with upwards of $200M across the 2-day frame. Chief among the new entries is Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back, a sequel to Stephen Chow’s 2013 hit Journey To The West: Conquering The Demons. The highly-anticipated fantasy set PROC and IMAX opening records on Saturday and is currently at an average estimated $85M with Sunday… Read