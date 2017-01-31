‘Rings’ Hopes To Choke ‘Split’ In Genre Scrimmage Over Super Bowl Weekend – Box Office

By Anthony D'Alessandro

Super Bowl weekend isn’t necessarily the worst frame at the box office, and distributors over time have learned to navigate it. Yeah, yeah, business is going to slide Sunday, but there’s still a decent amount of business to be had Friday and Saturday. It just depends if there’s a movie on the marquee that people want to see — it’s as simple as that. Super Bowl weekend his yielded seven titles that have opened north of $20 million and over the last 10 years total ticket… Read