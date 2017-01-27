Menu

A DOG'S PURPOSE
M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ Steals ‘Dog’s Bones; ‘Resident Evil’ Chimes In: Friday Updateby Anthony D'Alessandro

China Trio Leads Overseas; ‘Resident Evil’ & ‘XXX’ Top Studios – International Box Office

resident-evil-the-final-chapter

By

Refresh for latest: There are a lot of moving parts to the international box office this frame with Chinese New Year titles taking the Top 3 spots, followed by Sony’s Resident Evil: The Final Chapter which added $28.3M for an offshore cume of $64.5M, pushing the franchise past the $1B global mark. Paramount’s xXx: Return Of Xander Cage rounds out the Top 5 with $24M for an $89M offshore cume. The Vin Diesel-starrer dropped 53% from its No. 1 spot last frame, and narrowly… Read

‘Hamilton’ Ticket Lottery Doubles Number Of $10 Seats (As Promised)

A performance outside the Richard Rodgers Theatre for 'Hamiltonn' lottery hopefuls.

By

Delivering on a vow made last June, Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller confirmed Sunday that the Broadway production will double the number of $10 seats available via lottery for each performance. Beginning Tuesday, 46 seats per performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre will be available on the day-of, through the musical’s digital lottery (https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/hamilton/). "With #EduHam and #Ham4Ham, we now sell 39,136 seats each year in NYC for $10; we… Read

Asghar Farhadi’s ‘The Salesman’ Makes Strong Debut; ‘Un Padre No Tan Padre’ Tops $1M – Specialty Box Office

The Salesman.jpeg

By

Just as Donald Trump’s travel ban raised the question of whether Iranian director Asghar Farhadi could attend next month’s Academy Awards, the director’s Oscar nominated The Salesman grabbed the weekend box office’s best per theater average ($23,690), with a total take of $71,071. The film opened in limited release via Amazon Studios/Cohen Media Group. Mexico's Un Padre No Tan Padre from Pantelion/Lionsgate took its bow in 312 locations on Friday, grossing north of $1M… Read

‘Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back’ Sets China, IMAX Records

journey-to-the-west-2

By

As Chinese New Year officially swung into gear on Saturday, so did five local movies that together boosted Middle Kingdom box office with upwards of $200M across the 2-day frame. Chief among the new entries is Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back, a sequel to Stephen Chow’s 2013 hit Journey To The West: Conquering The Demons. The highly-anticipated fantasy set PROC and IMAX opening records on Saturday and is currently at an average estimated $85M with Sunday… Read

Did Controversy Impact ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ At The Box Office? – Sunday Update

A DOG'S PURPOSE

By

5th Writethru Sunday AM: We had a feeling Thursday about how this weekend would go down. Given its great weekday momentum, it was obvious that Uni/Blumhouse’s Split would hold on to No. 1 with an estimated $26.3M while the embattled Amblin/Walden Media’s A Dog’s Purpose also from Uni would settle for second with $18.38M. Distributors are divided as to whether the box office for A Dog’s Purpose was dinged by fallout over the TMZ video showing a German shepherd being forced… Read

Ex-Literary Agent Val Day Will Take Over As Off-Broadway Artistic Director

Val Day

By

UPDATE, Friday, to clarify 59E59 Theaters’ financial position: The management says, “59E59 provides a space for emerging and established not-for-profit theater companies to reach new audiences. We partner with these companies by giving them a highly-subsidized rental rate as well as production, marketing and press support. They also get to keep 100% of the box office net sales.” EARLIER: Val Day, a former ICM Partners agent in the theatrical literary department, has been… Read

‘La La Land’ Poised To Dance Past $200M At Worldwide Box Office This Session

La La Land

By

With majors like France and Italy opening this weekend, plus strong holds in the UK and a Lionsgate record in Korea, Oscar-nominations leader La La Land is set to twirl its way past the $100M international box office mark this weekend. Domestic is also headed across the century threshold. Overseas, La La should do about $18M this frame, which would push the cume to $110M through Sunday. Domestically, it should be at $105M on Sunday for $215M in the worldwide songbook… Read

‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ To Push Franchise Past $1B Global This Weekend

resident-evil-the-final-chapter

By

EXCLUSIVE: Resident Evil: The Final Chapter has already grossed $35 million in Japan where it opened at No. 1 on December 23. Now, with more territories in Asia and Latin America rolling out this weekend, it's poised to push the Sony/Screen Gems franchise across the $1B global box office mark. The cume on the franchise through Wednesday was $954M. Sony is estimating The Final Chapter has a $30M weekend ahead of it internationally to bring the global total to upwards of… Read

Know Your Chinese New Year Pics: ‘Journey To The West 2’ & More In Box Office Hunt

journey-to-the-west-2

By

This weekend ushers in Chinese New Year, aka Spring Festival, and along with it are hopes that the holiday sparks some festive mainland box office. While last year got off to a great start, a slowdown at Chinese turnstiles resulted in just 3.7% growth across all of 2016. The beginning of 2017 has seen Hollywood releases in China include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($61.3 million through last weekend), Passengers ($33.5M) and Arrival ($7.4M). Local holdovers from 2016… Read

Iran’s Oscar Nominee ‘The Salesman’ & Mexican Hit ‘Un Padre No Tan Padre’ Open Stateside – Specialty Preview

un-padre-no-tan-padre

By

Pantalion will bow Mexican comedy Un Padre No Tan Padre in more than 300 locations this weekend in the wake of a battle royal President Trump has picked with America’s neighbor to the south. The film, about an intergenerational clash starring popular actor Héctor Bonilla, has been a big draw in Mexico since opening late last year. Trump also said he will seek a visa ban from visitors from Iran among other countries, prompting a star in Foreign Language Oscar-nominated The… Read

Les Moonves’ Praises Will Be Sung At Lincoln Center Songbook Gala

Honoree Les Moonves, president and CEO of CBS Corporation, arrives at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Monday, March 9, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

By

CBS Corp. chairman and chief executive Les Moonves, and CBS itself, will be honored at New York’s Alice Tully Hall February 1 at the annual fundraising gala for Lincoln Center’s  celebrated American Songbook concert series. "In the last 20-plus years, under Leslie’s remarkable leadership, singers and songwriters have been embraced in CBS programming from morning through late night,” Liza Parker, Lincoln Center's chief operating officer , told Deadline via email. “Every… Read

‘Lion’ Roars At Australia Box Office As Offshore Rollout Continues

Sunny Pawar - Lion.jpeg

By

Coming off of six Oscar nominations, The Weinstein Co's Lion is continuing to expand its overseas footprint. Already, last week and weekend saw the film nearly double its international box office in one swing, largely thanks to strong openings in Australia, where Transmission has rights. The week (including the FSS) was worth $6.95M for an offshore cume through Sunday of $14.2M. The No. 1 $3.18M Oz launch performance is notable as the biggest opening ever for an… Read

