Awards News

Hispanic Media Coalition Stages Pre-Oscar Protest: “Enough Is Enough”

By David Robb

The day before the Oscars, under darkening skies, more than a hundred Latinos demonstrated in Hollywood today to protest the "exclusion" of Hispanics from mainstream motion pictures. It was their second protest in the weeks leading up to the Academy Awards, and organizers say that because the studios aren't listening to their complaint, one of them may be singled out for a nationwide boycott. "Because they have not been willing to talk to us, our next step will be to see… Read