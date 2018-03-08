Awards News

EXCLUSIVE: No sooner than the Oscars are in the rearview mirror then it is time for Emmy season, and that means the kickoff premiere event: Deadline’s Contenders Emmys. Invitations to the all-day event on Sunday, April 15, at the DGA Theatre are going out today to members of the Television Academy and select guild members. If you're a Television Academy member and you didn't receive an invite, go to Deadline's RSVP line right away as this event reaches capacity within 48… Read
“We are going to build that wall with Oscars,” five-time winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu joked when I ran into him at the Governors Ball after Sunday night’s Academy Awards.
I pointed out that, with Guillermo del Toro’s big win, Mexican directors have won four of the past five Best Director Oscars. Del Toro, Iñárritu and Gravity’s Alfonso Cuaron, best friends and longtime collaborators and colleagues all, are affectionately known as the “three amigos.” With The Shape of Water…Read
Hollywood put Donald Trump aside for the night, and the Oscars didn’t miss him a bit.
Jimmy Kimmel, hosting for the second consecutive year and as smooth an emcee as exists on today’s awards landscape, didn’t exactly ignore Donald Trump, Harvey Weinstein or any of the other dark shadows over Hollywood, but he didn’t let them cast much of a pall, either.
Trump, in particular, might have expected considerable more abuse, based on Kimmel’s nightly show – or any nightly show… Read
UPDATED with video: “Remember Me,” the song played variously as a lullaby and an upbeat Latin pop tune in Pixar’s Coco, won the Academy Award for Best Song tonight.
“I really want to take a minute to look at this category of incredible nominated songwriters tonight,” said Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who accepted the award with her husband and co-writer Robert Lopez. “Not only are we diverse, but we are close to 50/50 for gender representation. When you look at a category like… Read
The day before the Oscars, under darkening skies, more than a hundred Latinos demonstrated in Hollywood today to protest the "exclusion" of Hispanics from mainstream motion pictures.
It was their second protest in the weeks leading up to the Academy Awards, and organizers say that because the studios aren't listening to their complaint, one of them may be singled out for a nationwide boycott.
"Because they have not been willing to talk to us, our next step will be to see… Read
The Emoji Movie took top award honors this weekend, though not the trophy producers would have hoped: The film was named the worst picture of at the 38th annual Razzies. The anti-honors were announced today by the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation.
Other “winners” include Tom Cruise (for his role in The Mummy) and, named worst actress, Tyler Perry for Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.
Mel Gibson, Kim Basinger and Baywatch were among the other Razzie honorees.
The video… Read
Emmy-winner Lena Waithe, Girls Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish, Black Panther and The Walking Dead star Danai Gurira, and Thor Ragnarok actress Tessa Thompson were honored at Essence Magazine’s annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards, which took place Thursday afternoon at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.
Waithe received the first Black Women in Hollywood Ford Vanguard Award and got a shout-out from her Ready Player One director Steven Spielberg via highlight video. As a proud… Read
It’s party time in Hollywood as the town awaits the opening of the envelopes — hopefully the correct envelopes this time. And it looks like Bonnie and Clyde might be getting another chance.
For the 90th anniversary of the Academy Awards, it appears producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd are going to have a considerable number of past winners on the show including announced presenters Eva Marie Saint… Read
California's film incentives have been good for Hollywood, but they've barely made a blip at the Oscars. In the last five years, only one of the 43 films nominated for Best Picture received tax credits from the state. That film, Her, received nearly $2.5 million in incentives.
Of the nine films Oscar-nominated for Best Picture this year, only Lady Bird was filmed in Los Angeles, but it didn't receive any of the state's film incentives. The same was true last year, when La…Read
Martin Scorsese has been chosen as the first recipient of the TCM Classic Film Festival’s Robert Osborne Award in recognition of “his work as a film preservationist and impassioned classic movie fan.”
Turner Classic Movies said the award, named after the network’s late primetime host, will be presented annually to someone keeping the heritage of classic films alive for generations to come. It will be presented to Scorsese on April 26, the opening night of the 2018 edition… Read
Last call for this year’s 90th Annual Academy Awards. Ballots from the 7,258 Oscar voters are due today at 5 PM PT.
Casual conversations suggest that many have waited until the last couple of days to vote, particularly those planning to weigh in with choices in the shorts, documentary and foreign film races as well. You can’t blame the Academy if turnout is low, though. One exasperated member who had not yet voted emailed me yesterday, “OMG – AMPAS is spamming me with… Read
The American Black Film Festival Honors were handed out at the Beverly Hilton Sunday night. Honorees included director Ava DuVernay (Industry Visionary Award), legendary actor Billy Dee Williams (Hollywood Legacy Award), comedian and Girl’s Trip breakout Tiffany Haddish (Rising Star Award), Power star Omari Hardwick (Distinguished ABFF Alumni Award).
“I can tell you that my journey hasn’t always been smooth but ultimately a positive one,” said an emotional Willians while… Read