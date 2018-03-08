Awardsline

Guillermo Del Toro, The Morning After His Oscar Victory, Comes “Full Circle” In A Blaze Of Emotion – Interview

By Joe Utichi

EXCLUSIVE: Twelve hours after he became a double Oscar winner for The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro steps off an elevator at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills looking a little exhausted, but no less overjoyed than he did when I last left him, about six hours earlier, at Fox’s post-Oscar party. There, he was a rock star, with friends and well-wishers cheering loudly when he stepped through the doors. Now, the company he keeps is a pair of golden statuettes, for Best… Read