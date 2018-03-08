Awardsline

EXCLUSIVE: No sooner than the Oscars are in the rearview mirror then it is time for Emmy season, and that means the kickoff premiere event: Deadline’s Contenders Emmys. Invitations to the all-day event on Sunday, April 15, at the DGA Theatre are going out today to members of the Television Academy and select guild members. If you're a Television Academy member and you didn't receive an invite, go to Deadline's RSVP line right away as this event reaches capacity within 48… Read
UPDATED with suspect charged: Terry Bryant, who attempted to steal Oscar Best Actress winner Frances McDormand’s statuette Sunday night during the Governors Ball afterparty, was charged today with one felony count of grand theft of property exceeding $950. He is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.
Bryant faces a maximum sentence of three years in county jail if convicted, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said today. The case remains under…
The 2018 Olivier Awards nominations are led by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s phenom Hamilton with a record-breaking 13. That takes the crown from Harry Potter And The Cursed Child which last year scored 11 (tying with 2008’s Hairspray). Also notable among today’s reveal are first-time nominations for such talent as Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Paddy Considine and Audra McDonald.
Hamilton is nominated in the Best New Musical and Best Director categories as well as Outstanding…
“We are going to build that wall with Oscars,” five-time winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu joked when I ran into him at the Governors Ball after Sunday night’s Academy Awards.
I pointed out that, with Guillermo del Toro's big win, Mexican directors have won four of the past five Best Director Oscars. Del Toro, Iñárritu and Gravity's Alfonso Cuaron, best friends and longtime collaborators and colleagues all, are affectionately known as the "three amigos." With The Shape of Water…
Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water led all films with four wins at the 90th annual Academy Awards tonight, and its distributor Fox Searchlight took the studio crown with six, having also grabbed two statuettes for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Only six movies won multiple Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Read
UPDATED with official Live+Same Day ratings: It was an Oscar do-over last night for host Jimmy Kimmel, producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd and Best Picture presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Following last year's Envelopegate, which led to Beatty and Dunaway inadvertently announcing a wrong Best Picture winner, the quartet's second go-round went without a hitch.

But the good news did not carry over to ratings for the 90th Academy Awards, which (correctly) crow…
But the good news did not carry over to ratings for the 90th Academy Awards, which (correctly) crow…Read
EXCLUSIVE: Twelve hours after he became a double Oscar winner for The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro steps off an elevator at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills looking a little exhausted, but no less overjoyed than he did when I last left him, about six hours earlier, at Fox's post-Oscar party. There, he was a rock star, with friends and well-wishers cheering loudly when he stepped through the doors. Now, the company he keeps is a pair of golden statuettes, for Best…
Keala Settle stopped the show at the Oscars on Sunday with her rendition of “This Is Me,” the signature tune from Fox’s The Greatest Showman. Watch her impassioned performance below, along with those of three other Academy Award nominees for Best Song, including trophy winner “Remember Me” from Coco.
Backed by a host of singers, the actress who played the Bearded Lady in the Hugh Jackman film belted out the anthemic song about acceptance and self-worth. Broadway actress…
As per usual the Oscars ceremony last night at the Dolby Theatre included an In Memoriam segment put together by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and as usual some weren’t happy about a few names that failed to make the cut.
This year, a total of 51 names and photos were flashed across the screen as Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder sung a cover of Tom Petty's "Room at the Top" while playing solo guitar. But among the notables left off: actor Adam West…
Not only did Robert Lopez walk away with his second original song Oscar last night for the Cocoditty “Remember Me” he co-composed with wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez, but the Brooklyn-based songwriter became the first person ever to earn a double EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards).
In his first go-round, Lopez was the youngest individual at 39 to notch an EGOT, and the fastest to win all four over a decade’s time.
Breaking down Lopez's wins: He won his first Oscar…
It was a very good year for women, for fish and for non-pros next door in a multiplex theater. Not such a good year for high-speed water conveyances, set design and big-box shop shipping containers. Here are some of the high/medium/low moments of Oscars90.
JIMMY KIMMEL ACCURATELY FORECASTS THE SHAPE OF WATER HAD TO WIN BEST PICTURE IN #METOO YEAR
"Congratulations, I'm very happy for Guillermo [del Toro]. You made a beautiful movie. And thanks to Guillermo, we will always…
Jordan Peele expanded on his poignant onstage speech Sunday after he became the first African American to win the Best Original Screenplay Oscar for his genre-bending social thriller Get Out. “It's a renaissance,” Peele said backstage at the Dolby Theatre about being part of this new movement in black filmmaking. “I almost never became a director because there was a shortage of role models — there was Spike Lee, (John) Singleton and others.”
He added, "I am so proud to be…