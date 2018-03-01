Oscars: Pete Hammond Predicts Winners Of Hollywood’s Biggest Night

With 13 nominations—one of the largest totals in Oscar history—plus PGA, Critics’ Choice and DGA wins, Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy would seem on paper to be the one to beat here, without question. After his recent BAFTA directorial victory added to the totals, del Toro’s near-certain directing win only increases the chances for Shape to take it all. But as I said, the Academy has recently warmed to the idea of spreading the love and giving Best Picture to something other than what they deem the best directed. Still, the numbers and history are on the side of this one, and it is the one film of the whole bunch that truly has passion for what movies once were and still can be. You were either blown away by it or not, but if this is the same Academy that awarded Best Picture to The Artist, this will be the winner.

Starting the season with the top prize at Venice and going on to win such predictive precursors as the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, BAFTA and—most importantly—the DGA Award, this race is del Toro’s to lose, and I would bet a lot of money that he won’t. Apart from being this year’s most likable presence on the awards circuit, he has delivered a movie that is a director’s dream and one with wide appeal. It can’t be compared to any other nominee, and it puts del Toro on the precipice of being the fourth Mexican-born director in five years to take this Oscar. Don’t bet against it.

In what is considered one of the least competitive races in recent history, this year’s Best Actor contest has become a battle of past multiple Oscar winners (Daniel Day-Lewis and Denzel Washington) versus a pair of newcomers (Timothée Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya)—for secondplace. There is no way this Oscar is going to anyone but Gary Oldman for his fierce, scene-blasting turn as Winston Churchill, and even without wins already at SAG, Globes, Critics’ Choice and BAFTA, you can take this one to the bank.

Unlike the Best Actor race, this year has produced one of the most exciting and crowded Best Actress lineups ever. When you have a category that overlooks the likes of Judi Dench, Jessica Chastain, Annette Bening and others you know it’s brutal. I could give you a scenario for each of the nominees that include a 21st nod for Meryl Streep and exceptional work from Sally Hawkins, Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, but it is hard to imagine at this point that anyone gets to the podium other than Three Billboards’ raging mother Frances McDormand, who has dominated the pre-Oscar season racking up one win after another. A second Oscar is hers.

With 24 critics group wins, it looked like the third time would be the charm for The Florida Project‘s Willem Dafoe; that is, until Three Billboards’ Sam Rockwell started stunning him with wins at SAG, the Globes, Critics’ Choice and BAFTA. Now Rockwell has emerged as the strong favorite with the added advantage of being in a more widely seen film. His co-star Woody Harrelson probably doesn’t cancel him out either. 2012 winner Christopher Plummer could be a spoiler for coming in and saving All the Money in the World at the last minute, while another veteran, Richard Jenkins, could be an upset not only for Best Picture favorite The Shape of Water, but also for a long and admired career.

All along, this race has boiled down to a battle between a couple of formidable (to say the least) mothers, in the form of I, Tonya’s terrifying Allison Janney and Lady Bird’s tough but loving Laurie Metcalf. In terms of precursors, Metcalf scored with lots of critics groups, but Janney has emerged with the bigger wins at SAG, Globes, Critics’ Choice and BAFTA. She’s the one to beat now, but it’s not a slam dunk. This is the category where upsets have often emerged so don’t discount another one, possibly from across the pond in Lesley Manville for Phantom Thread. Hers was a surprise nomination, but the kind Oscar loves. Past winner Octavia Spencer and Mary J. Blige, great as they were, may well have to settle for just coming to the party.

It may say something about Hollywood these days that a category once dominated by major book and play adaptations is so sparse that it was hard to come up with five nominees. The Disaster Artist, based on the making of one of the worst films ever made, and Logan, based on a Marvel comic book franchise, would appear to have little chance to win. The well-liked Mudboundcould gain traction for Dee Rees as the first black woman ever in this category, while past winner Aaron Sorkin’s dazzling use of language could put him over the top with Molly’s Game. However, when in doubt give the advantage to the only Best Picture nominee in the bunch, Call Me by Your Name, given added gravitas by its writer, the beloved James Ivory, who is long overdue for Oscar recognition and recently picked up WGA and BAFTA wins.

In contrast to the Adapted category, this one, usually much more sparse, is way overbooked, a barn-burner of a contest with no clear winner in sight. Four of the nominees are Best Picture contenders, so that probably eliminates The Big Sick, the one for which writing is its sole nod. The winner of the WGA Award also might not matter here as a frontrunner — Three Billboards by Martin McDonagh was ineligible there. Best Picture frontrunner The Shape of Water is more likely to win elsewhere on the big night, leaving the field more open to honor actors-turned-writer/directors Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird or WGA winner Jordan Peele for Get Out. Or not. BAFTA and Globe winner McDonagh remains a force. Toss a coin — that’s what I did.

On the surface, the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner The Square with strong international appeal would be the odds-on favorite for a victory here, but actually not too many Palme d’Or winners have repeated at the Oscars; the last was Amour. Hungary’s On Body and Soul and Russia’s Loveless have their boosters, but joining The Square the race may come down to first-timer Lebanon for the accessible and provocative The Insult, and Chile’s ever-so-timely transgender story A Fantastic Woman. I am torn, but I have a hunch.

As usual this category is chock-full of great contenders in a field that pits a couple of extraordinary indie successes versus big studio ’toons. On the indie side, there is Loving Vincent, a hand-drawn hit done completely in the style of a van Gogh painting, and the moving and rich The Breadwinner, which reps the annual Gkids nod here. For all its cleverness, I think we can knock out the frenetic The Boss Baby, and also probably Fox’s wonderful Ferdinand in favor of—drum roll please—Disney/Pixar. You expected anyone else? And the Academy gets some diversity points along the way.

So Roger Deakins now has 14 nominations and no wins for Cinematography and is hoping Blade Runner 2049 will do the trick. It could well happen, but the names of the people don’t appear on the ballot, only the film. That could mean good things for the other nominees like Darkest Hour, The Shape of Water or Dunkirk, each with a Best Picture nomination. Then there is the wild card of Mudbound, which brought Rachel Morrison the first-ever nomination for a woman in the history of this category — and Netflix has made a point of not letting anyone forget that. I could see her riding to victory, but again the name isn’t on the ballot. Recent ASC and BAFTA wins for Deakins help his cause, so maybe in this case it’s time to stop ignoring the great one.

The period designs of nominees Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour and Victoria & Abdul are always contenders in a category that tends to reward older looks. The presence of The Shape of Water only reinforces its widespread appeal across every branch in the Academy, but this one is clearly past winner Mark Bridges’ (for The Artist) to lose, with the exquisite creations of his love letter to fashion designers in Phantom Thread. How can a movie with “thread” in its title possibly lose here?

Each of the nominees here is imposing, and it could be a toss-up in many ways between Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk and The Shape of Water. But because there is no obvious frontrunner, I think this is where we go with the more beloved movie, and the one that is likeliest to win Best Picture. That eliminated Beauty and Blade Runner. The 1940s looks of Darkest Hour and Dunkirk may also split the vote. Leave it to del Toro’s fantastical romance.

This is an important category since it often signals a Best Picture winner. You are hard-pressed to win as a rule if you don’t have an editing nomination. On the other hand, voters sometimes look differently at editing and go another way, which they could do with either BAFTA winner Baby Driver’s wild ride of cuts, or I, Tonya’s flawless twists and turns on the ice. The latter beat the former in the ACE Eddies comedy category. Three Billboards seems like a minor player here compared to the achievement of The Shape of Water, and especially ACE Eddie drama winner Dunkirk. I would go with that one.

Since there are only three nominees allowed here you might think your chances of picking a winner are increased. So why do I always go the wrong way? This year’s winner, though, seems obvious. Despite the wonders of the makeup job on Jacob Tremblay in Wonder, and the royal work in Victoria & Abdul that perfectly aged an eightysomething Judi Dench, I think it has to go to the flawless melding of Winston Churchill and Gary Oldman in Darkest Hour.

John Williams landed his 51st nomination for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it is Star Wars. He won for the first one 40 years ago and they don’t need to give it to him again. Hans Zimmer did some subtle and brilliantly understated work in Dunkirk, Jonny Greenwood’s score for Phantom Threadis sublime, and Carter Burwell had just the right constantly changing tones in Three Billboards. But it is once again the sweeping, old-fashioned and romantic sounds Alexandre Desplat managed for The Shape of Water that will take this one.

Another really tough category. Mary J. Blige became the first person to be nominated for acting and music in the same year for Mudbound, and her “Mighty River” is memorable. Call Me by Your Name’s “Mystery of Love” is lilting but won’t win. The race, I think, could come down to past winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez’s sweet “Remember Me” from Coco and last year’s La La Landchamps Benj Pasek and Justin Paul’s anthem of independence “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman. The latter Globe winner was also used heavily in NBC’s Olympics coverage, which could help. Should those two cancel themselves out, look for another stirring anthem, “Stand Up for Something” from Marshall, to sneak in for nine-time nominee Diane Warren and “Glory” winner Common. Another toss-up.

The Sound Editing and Sound Mixing categories often are duplicates of the same five nominees and, more often than not, deliver the same winner. It’s not inconceivable that Baby Drivercould prevail in one or both since sound and music so perfectly collide in that film, but voters might also see it as a feature length MTV-style video in some ways. Blade Runner 2049 feels like an also-ran here, as does Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a case of been there/done that for both. That leaves The Shape of Water and Dunkirk. The latter was the more difficult to pull off and war movies often win here.

The usual suspects populate this category with behemoth movies like Kong: Skull Island, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi making the list. They all are descendants of other movies, as are the two likeliest winners Blade Runner 2049 which took the BAFTA and War for the Planet of the Apes which took a VES Award. But the latter’s work is clearly the pick of this litter with brilliant effects effortlessly merged with an epic, almost David Lean-like style that makes this film a cut above everything else. It actually should have been a Best Picture nominee. This is a way to honor it.

Considering such brilliant and unforgettable documentaries as Jane, City of Ghosts and Kedi didn’t even make the cut, we are dealing with a list of contenders that is definitely beneath what it should have been. This is not to say these are mediocre films, they just don’t reach the bar of some of those passed over. Netflix’s Icarussplendidly uncovered the Russian doping scandals and might benefit from voting coming right after the Olympics. If not, the Academy probably will fall for the charms, however slight, of Agnès Varda’s and JR’s Faces Places, although that film flies in the face of the kind of heavier material competing against it including Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Strong Island and Last Men In Aleppo, the latter drawing last-minute controversy over its producer being denied a visa to attend the ceremony.

A fine group of films with the standouts being Heroin(e), Traffic Stop and Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, which could win just on the basis of its title. Edith + Eddie and Knife Skillsbring up the rear. Traffic Stop has real timeliness in the era of Trayvon Martin, and Heroin(e) is a moving account of the fight against addiction in a small town and the heroic women at the center of that fight. That may be the winner, but there’s a race going on here.

The nominees are DeKalb Elementary, The Silent Child, My Nephew Emmett, Wate Wote/All of Us, and The Eleven O’Clock. My guess is they finish in just that order, but what do I know? This is a category where you win your office pool, so proceed with caution and your own best guess. DeKalb Elementary deals with a planned school shooting, and the voting happened just as the Parkland school massacre was in the news, so it may benefit from being very timely.