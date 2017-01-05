Box Office: Highest-Grossing Movies In Each Of Last 30 Years

Disney/Warner Bros/20th Century Fox
30 Years of Box Office Champs
2016 – Finding Dory
2015 – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
2014 – American Sniper
2013 – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
2012 – Marvel's The Avengers
2011 – Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows II
2010 – Toy Story 3
2009 – Avatar
2008 – The Dark Knight
2007 – Spider-Man 3
2006 – Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
2005 – Star Wars: Ep. III – Revenge Of The Sith
2004- Shrek 2
2003 – Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2002 – Spider-Man
2001 – Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone
2000 – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
1999 – Star Wars: Ep. I – Phantom Menace
1998 – Saving Private Ryan
1997 – Titanic
1996 – Independence Day
1995 – Toy Story
1994 – Forrest Gump
1993 – Jurassic Park
1992 – Aladdin
1991 – Terminator 2: Judgment Day
1990 – Home Alone
1989 – Batman
1988 – Rain Man
1987 – Three Men and a Baby
1986 – Top Gun
