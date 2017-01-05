You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Menu

Box Office
Box Office: Highest-Grossing Movies In Each Of Last 30 Years

Box Office: Highest-Grossing Movies In Each Of Last 30 Years

Disney/Warner Bros/20th Century Fox
30 Years of Box Office Champs
1 of 32
BACK

30 Years of Box Office Champs
2016 – Finding Dory
2015 – Star Wars: The Force Awakens
2014 – American Sniper
2013 – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
2012 – Marvel's The Avengers
2011 – Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows II
2010 – Toy Story 3
2009 – Avatar
2008 – The Dark Knight
2007 – Spider-Man 3
2006 – Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
2005 – Star Wars: Ep. III – Revenge Of The Sith
2004- Shrek 2
2003 – Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2002 – Spider-Man
2001 – Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone
2000 – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
1999 – Star Wars: Ep. I – Phantom Menace
1998 – Saving Private Ryan
1997 – Titanic
1996 – Independence Day
1995 – Toy Story
1994 – Forrest Gump
1993 – Jurassic Park
1992 – Aladdin
1991 – Terminator 2: Judgment Day
1990 – Home Alone
1989 – Batman
1988 – Rain Man
1987 – Three Men and a Baby
1986 – Top Gun

Deadline has put together a list of the highest-grossing movies at the North American box office for each of the past 30 years, including the most recent winner, 2016’s Finding Dory from Disney/Pixar. Click on to see how many more you remember. — Scott Shilstone

Source: comScore

Distributor: Disney

Release Date: 6/17/16

North American Total: $486,295,561

Distributor: Disney

Release Date: 12/18/15

North American Total: $936,662,225

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Release Date: 12/25/14

North American Total: $350,126,372

Distributor: Lionsgate

Release Date: 11/22/13

North American Total: $424,668,047

Distributor: Disney

Release Date: 5/4/12

North American Total: $623,357,910

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Release Date: 7/15/11

North American Total: $381,011,219

Distributor: Disney

Release Date: 6/18/10

North American Total: $415,004,880

Distributor: 20th Century Fox

Release Date: 12/18/09

North American Total: $760,507,625

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Release Date: 7/18/08

North American Total: $533,345,358

Distributor: Sony

Release Date: 5/4/07

North American Total: $336,530,303

Distributor: Disney

Release Date: 7/7/06

North American Total: $423,315,812

Distributor: 20th Century Fox

Release Date: 5/19/05

North American Total: $380,270,577

Distributor: Dreamworks SKG

Release Date: 5/19/04

North American Total: $436,721,703

Distributor: New Line Cinema

Release Date: 12/17/03

North American Total: $377,027,325

Distributor: Sony

Release Date: 5/3/02

North American Total: $403,706,375

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Release Date: 11/16/01

North American Total: $317,575,550

Distributor: Universal

Release Date: 11/17/00

North American Total: $260,044,825

Distributor: 20th Century Fox

Release Date: 5/19/99

North American Total: $474,544,677

Distributor: Dreamworks SKG

Release Date: 7/24/98

North American Total: $216,173,322

Distributor: Paramount

Release Date: 12/19/97

North American Total: $600,788,188

Distributor: 20th Century Fox

Release Date: 7/3/96

North American Total: $306,169,255

Distributor: Disney

Release Date: 11/22/95

North American Total: $191,780,865

Distributor: Paramount

Release Date: 7/6/94

North American Total: $330,252,182

Distributor: Univeral

Release Date: 6/11/93

North American Total: $402,453,882

Distributor: Disney

Release Date: 11/11/92

North American Total: $217,345,685

Distributor: TriStar Pictures

Release Date: 7/3/91

North American Total: $204,461,328

Distributor: 20th Century Fox

Release Date: 11/16/90

North American Total: $285,761,243

Distributor: Warner Bros.

Release Date: 6/23/89

North American Total: $252,101,924

Distributor: MGM

Release Date: 12/16/88

North American Total: $172,825,435

Distributor: Disney

Release Date: 11/25/87

North American Total: $165,454,382

Distributor: Paramount

Release Date: 5/16/86

North American Total: $179,800,601

PHOTO: Disney/Warner Bros/20th Century Fox
PHOTO: Disney
PHOTO: Disney
PHOTO: Warner Bros.
PHOTO: Lionsgate
PHOTO: Disney
PHOTO: Warner Bros.
PHOTO: Disney
PHOTO: 20th Century Fox
PHOTO: Warner Bros.
PHOTO: Sony
PHOTO: Disney
PHOTO: 20th Century Fox
PHOTO: Dreamworks SKG
PHOTO: New Line Cinema
PHOTO: Sony
PHOTO: Warner Bros.
PHOTO: Universal
PHOTO: 20th Century Fox
PHOTO: Dreamworks SKG
PHOTO: Paramount
PHOTO: 20th Century Fox
PHOTO: Disney
PHOTO: Paramount
PHOTO: Universal
PHOTO: Disney
PHOTO: TriStar Pictures
PHOTO: 20th Century Fox
PHOTO: Warner Bros.
PHOTO: MGM
PHOTO: Disney
PHOTO: Paramount

More Photo Galleries

No Comments

Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s