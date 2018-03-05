Oscars 2018: Complete Winners List (Photo Gallery)

1 of 24
Sam Rockwell – Best Supporting Actor – ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowksi, Lucy Sibbick – Best Makeup & Hairstyling – ‘Darkest Hour’Mark Bridges – Best Costume Design – ‘Phantom Thread’Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan – Best Documentary Feature – ‘Icarus’Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo & Mark Weingarten – Best Sound Mixing – ‘Dunkirk’Alex Gibson and Richard King – Best Sound Editing – ‘Dunkirk’Jeffrey A. Melvin, Paul D. Austerberry, Shane Vieau – Best Production Design – ‘The Shape Of Water’Sebastian Lelio – Best Foreign Language Film – ‘A Fantastic Woman’Allison Janney – Best Supporting Actress – ‘I, Tonya’Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant – Best Animated Short – ‘Dear Basketball’Lee Unkrich and Darla K Anderson – Best Animated Feature – ‘Coco’John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert & Richard R. Hoover – Best Visual Effects – ‘Blade Runner 2049’Frank Stiefel – Best Documentary Short Subject – ‘Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405’Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton – Best Live Action Short Film – ‘The Silent Child’James Ivory – Best Adapted Screenplay – ‘Call Me By Your Name’Jordan Peele – Best Original Screenplay – ‘Get Out’Roger A Deakins – Best Cinematography – ‘Blade Runner 2049’Alexandre Desplat – Best Original Score – ‘The Shape Of Water’Kristen Anderson Lopez, Robert Lopez – Best Original Song – “Remember Me,” from ‘Coco’Guillermo del Toro – Best Director – ‘The Shape Of Water’Gary Oldman – Best Actor – ‘Darkest Hour’Frances McDormand – Best Actress – ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’Guillermo del Toro & J. Miles Dale – Best Picture – ‘The Shape Of Water’Frances; McDormand, Sam Rockwell, Allison Janney, Gary Oldman
