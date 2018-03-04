Oscars 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals Photo Gallery (Updating Live)

1 of 46
Allison JanneyAllison WilliamsKelly Marie TranSir Patrick Stewart and Sunny OzellGael Garcia BernalChristopher PlummerRichard JenkinsTom HollandSam Rockwell and Leslie BibbSam Rockwell and Leslie BibbJanet MockKelly Ripa and Mark ConsuelosJordan PeeleJane FondaLakeith StanfieldMira SorvinoAshley JuddLaura DernGina RodriguezAndy Serkis and Lorraine AshbourneHelen MirrenMary J. BligeDaniel KaluuyaSalma Hayek and Francois-Henri PinaultCommonHans ZimmerAndra DayMark Hamill and Marilou YorkElisabeth MossKaia Burke and Tarana BurkeViola DavisEdgar WrightTaraji P. HensonLuca GuadagninoGary OldmanDonald SutherlandZendayaVanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe BryantDiane Warren and Helen MirrenMargot RobbieGreta Gerwig‘A Fantastic Woman’Jennifer GarnerOctavia SpencerTimothee Chalamet and Armie HammerBradley Whitford and Betty Gabriel
Allison Janney
Allison Williams
Kelly Marie Tran
Sir Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell
Gael Garcia Bernal
Christopher Plummer
Richard Jenkins
Tom Holland
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb
Janet Mock
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Jordan Peele
Jane Fonda
Lakeith Stanfield
Mira Sorvino
Ashley Judd
Laura Dern
Gina Rodriguez
Andy Serkis and Lorraine Ashbourne
Helen Mirren
Mary J. Blige
Daniel Kaluuya
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault
Common
Hans Zimmer
Andra Day
Mark Hamill and Marilou York
Elisabeth Moss
Kaia Burke and Tarana Burke
Viola Davis
Edgar Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Luca Guadagnino
Gary Oldman
Donald Sutherland
Zendaya
Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe Bryant
Diane Warren and Helen Mirren
Margot Robbie
Greta Gerwig
‘A Fantastic Woman’
Jennifer Garner
Octavia Spencer
Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer
Bradley Whitford and Betty Gabriel
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Michael Buckner/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Michael Buckner/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Michael Buckner/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
PHOTO: Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock