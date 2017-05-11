2017’s Canceled Network TV Shows So Far

ABC
TIME AFTER TIME — ABC
NOTORIOUS — ABC
CONVICTION — ABC
SECRETS AND LIES – ABC
DR. KEN – ABC
AMERICAN CRIME – ABC
LAST MAN STANDING – ABC
THE REAL O’NEALS – ABC
IMAGINARY MARY – ABC
THE CATCH – ABC
SLEEPY HOLLOW – Fox
BONES – Fox
SON OF ZORN – Fox
APB – Fox
MAKING HISTORY – Fox
ROSEWOOD – Fox
PITCH – Fox
THE VAMPIRE DIARIES — The CW
REIGN – The CW
FREQUENCY – The CW
NO TOMORROW – The CW
2 BROKE GIRLS – CBS
THE GREAT INDOORS – CBS
GRIMM – NBC
TIMELESS* – NBC
EMERALD CITY – NBC
POWERLESS – NBC
THE BLACKLIST: REDEMPTION — NBC
None I will miss.
Emerald City had the makings of a good show, they just needed to extend the story. Although it would probably do better with say a netflix type format where people can binge watch. They had just laid down the foundations of the story in season one, to cancel at the point should be considered mismanagement. If you believed enough in it to give it a green light then you should at least give it two to three years to let it prove itself.
“you should at least give it two to three years to let it prove itself.”
It had its chance to prove itself. It simply didn’t find an audience.
When are people going to understand that broadcast television and premium cable are two different ballgames? Broadcast can’t afford to throw good money after bad and give dead shows “two to three years to let it prove itself”. It’s simply not possible, nor does it benefit them in any way whatsoever.
In the past shows on broadcast were given the chance to find their audience. On cable (premium and basic) they often are given a couple of seasons. Streaming sites too. I’m not quite sure the reasoning on broadcast, their audiences are still shrinking and the ad supported TV eco-system as we know it will continue to evolve (or I believe die). One can say some shows are good and should have been given a chance however, in many ways the story is the same as it ever was the only thing that’s really changed are the metrics.
Please keep it going. Emerald City has a great twist. Way dIfferent than Once upon a time. you could even somehow twist them together for a show. ?? Dorthy get swept up in her tornado and falls in storybrook. Any way, looking forward to 2nd season as are alot of my friends..
The only one of the 20 listed here that was truly brilliant was No Tomorrow, which sadly never found an audience, so the cancellation isn’t without merit. Still, I would have tried my hardest to find a way to keep it on air, because it was that good.
Whoever is developing shows at FOX seems to have a very long leash. Very low batting average!
looks like someone screwed up with the Vampire Diaries pic…
The Catch is the only one we watch, but won’t really miss it.
Mireille Enos, Peter Krause, & Sonya Walger have all done better stuff.
Enos was absolutely brilliant in The Killing….they tried to glam her up too much here
I really loved Redemption. Sad to see it go unfinished.
I’m sorry to see ‘Emerald City’ and ‘Pitch’ go. I kind of had hopes for ‘The Blacklist: Redemption’. I’m surprised that ‘Timeless’ didn’t make it, I guess it petered out. I don’t think any of the time travel shows made it. Too bad though not surprising. Most of the really interesting stuff would have been better on cable or streaming anyway. Broadcast can’t handle interesting material. What’s interesting is not usually broad and what’s broad is often times not very interesting.
glad to see some of these canceled. The networks need to come up with some really good shows. The Family and Pure Genius were two of the shows that I like but they canceled both. I know some people wouldn’t like this but shows like Dancing with the Stars, survivor and almost all the reality shows need to go away – now they are bringing back American Idol. And people wonder why HBO, netflex, etc win the most emmies.
I’m rather disappointed in some of their choices. Mike & Molly & 2 Broke Girls were two of my favorite comedies. I hate The Middle, Speechless & The Big Bang Theory how long are going to leave Greys Anatomy on? I used to love Greys but after 13 years all of the original cast is gone except for 2 of them. It’s boring and sucks. Last Man Standing was cute, not great but better than most. And I hate it when they don’t know they’re being canceled and then we’re left hanging. Like they did with Gilmore Girls!
You can’t replace a show like Mike & Molly. Each character brought a different dynamic to the show and they all were so funny, especially Swoosie and Roni. You really have your head up your kiester on this years selections.