2016 Most Valuable Movie Blockbuster Tournament (Complete List)

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of top movies, it isn’t about what a film grosses at the box office. The true tale is told when production budgets, P&A, talent participations and other costs collide with box office grosses and ancillary revenues from VOD to DVD and TV. The tournament was set up as an annual Deadline feature to give a clearer idea, beyond the weekend and annual box office standings, of how much studios really keep, and that keeps studios in business and co-financiers coming back for more.