From director Robin Aubert, zombie apocalypse drama Les Affamés (The Ravenous) was named Best Canadian Feature at the Toronto Film Festival last year and is up for five Canadian Screen Awards. Now, it’s coming to Netflix near you. The streaming company is continuing its drive into foreign-language fare, acquiring the title for release on March 2, outside Canada, Latin America and Eastern Europe.
Written and directed by Aubert (Saint Martyrs Of The Damned, Crying Out)
Home entertainment spending rose 5% to $20.5 billion in 2017 as U.S. consumers showed their growing affinity for streaming services.
Spending on subscription video on demand services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime reached $9.5 billion last year, a 31% increase from a year ago, according to the DEG's Year-End 2017 Home Entertainment Report. Electronic sell-through — that is, purchases of movie downloads — reached $2.2 billion for the year, up nearly 6% from the
A Beijing court has accepted a case that would require Chinese media authority SAPPRFT to clarify the legal or policy basis of its listing of homosexual relations as “abnormal” within a regulation that stipulates principles for online content providers. The Global Times reports that private citizen Fan Chunlin has filed suit with the Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People’s Court and that a decision is expected within six months, his lawyer told the paper.
In June this year
Even though it airs live on Friday and Saturday nights, with a studio panel assessing police pursuits in real time, A&E’s Live PD ranked as the most DVRd show of 2017.
That’s one key finding in a tally of second-by-second viewing last year in 7.7 million households across OTT, on-demand, DVR and live viewing by Inscape, the data arm of smart-TV maker Vizio. (See full rankings below.)
The Walking Dead ranked second on the DVR list, but finished as the No. 1 show in
EXCLUSIVE: U.S. streaming service Acorn TV has set its January slate of premiering and returning international dramas and comedies. They include two Acorn TV Originals, Detectorists and Girlfriends as well as New Zealand legal drama, Dear Murderer. Acorn has steadily expanded its role as co-producer and in January will be participating for the first time at the TCAs with an executive panel and panels for Girlfriends and Irish drama Striking Out.
Detectorists, the BBC
As it steps up from Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps and deepens its well of original content, Apple will grow its investment in video from current levels of about $500 million to $4.2 billion in 2022, according to a projection by VC firm Loup Ventures.
The report, by former longtime Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster, predicts that Amazon will top both Apple and current leader Netflix by spending $8.3 billion by 2022, an average annual growth rate. But Apple is on
EXCLUSIVE: After an 18-month effort to make headway in the saturated streaming video marketplace, Fullscreen Media is shutting down its subscription video on demand service next year.
The demise of its $6-per-month SVOD service follows a decision in September to trim about 3% of Fullscreen’s total staff of about 750. About 25 jobs would be lost as a result of the shutdown.
Fullscreen CEO George Strompolos said, in an email to staff, that millions had downloaded the app
UPDATED:Disney will mine some of its best-loved entertainment franchises — including Star Wars, Marvel and Monsters Inc. — to help launch its forthcoming digital streaming service.
Chief Executive Bob Iger said today the company would develop a live-action Star Wars television series for the Disney-branded service. The studio also is working on TV adaptations of Pixar's Monsters Inc., a fresh look at the High School Musical franchise, and an original series from
Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey’s World of Wonder, the veteran production company behind the Emmy-nominated RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Million Dollar Listing franchise, today launched WOW Presents Plus, an ad-free subscription streaming service. Titled WOW Presents Plus, it will curate from the company’s library of films, TV shows and live events, as well as new original series, with a focus on LGBT content.
The service is available on iOS, Apple TV, Roku, and
Wizard World, a producer of live event pop culture expositions, is extending its reach in China, partnering with CNLive to launch an English-language SVOD service in the massive country. CNLive is one of only seven entities licensed to distribute content over the internet in the Middle Kingdom. It provides Wizard World China a multi-year right and license to program a 24/7, SVOD service across all of mainland China, including Macao and Hong Kong.
Wizard says its SVOD
Adding to its range of local-language offerings, Netflix has picked up The Mantis, a French serial killer thriller starring Carole Bouquet. The six-part drama is made by Septembre Productions and will be available globally on Netflix on December 29. In France, it’s already been added to the streaming service where it runs after broadcast on TF1.
Handled by AB International Distribution, the series centers on Jeanne Deber (Bouquet), aka The Mantis. She's a famous serial
EXCLUSIVE:Hulu has acquired the exclusive U.S. VOD rights to Food Evolutionfrom Academy Award-nominated director Scott Hamilton Kennedy (The Garden). The highly polarizing film is narrated by science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson. The film will premiere on Hulu on Sept. 21.
The doc is significant for a couple of reasons. First, it is one of the most controversial and contentious docs on the food industry because it delves into the positive side of GMOs on sustaining