Oscars’ VFX Shortlist: ‘The Last Jedi’, ‘Shape Of Water’, ‘Valerian’ & More

By Patrick Hipes

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have pared to 10 films the finalists for the Outstanding Visual Effects category, with the last-minute entry Star Wars: The Last Jedi among those making the cut. Among the other notables on the list is Okja, the Netflix movie from Bong Joon-ho that only hit theaters long enough to qualify for Oscar consideration. Also, two films that are bucking the norm for also being firmly in the Best Picture hunt: Christopher Nolan’s Dunk… Read