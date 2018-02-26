A self-described science-fiction fan, visual effects supervisor John Nelson saw a "dream gig" and rare opportunity in Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049. Getting the chance to work on a sequel to a revered sci-fi film—one of the pillars of the genre—Nelson would construct surreal cityscape shots out of real aerial footage shot across the globe, while exploring holograms in all their various visual representations.
Specifically, in 2049, Nelson would create holograms of… Read
Not viewing himself as a comic book fan when he interviewed for 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, visual effects supervisor Christopher Townsend was surprised that he got that job, and even more so, that his relationship with the studio has continued through several films.
Townsend's collaboration with Marvel would be a rewarding one—receiving his first Oscar nomination several years back for Iron Man 3, the VFX supervisor finds himself back in consideration this… Read
Taking on The Force Awakens, followed directly by The Last Jedi, Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisors Ben Morris and Mike Mulholland have been living in the Star Wars universe for years now, and they wouldn't have it any other way.
On The Last Jedi, the pair would encounter ample creature work—typically involving a combination of practical and visual effects—finding one of their greatest challenges in the character of Supreme Leader Snoke.
While Snoke (Andy Serkis)… Read
A film whose battles left hordes of primates dead and another that celebrates the Day of the Dead were the big winners at tonight’s 16th annual VES Awards.
Fox’s War for the Planet of the Apes took four prizes including the marquee Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature. And Disney/Pixar’s Oscar front-runner Coco dominated the toon brigade, also scoring four statuettes. Check the Visual Effects Society’s full winners list below.
Blade Runner 2049 — which came… Read
London-based digital entertainment company Cinesite Studios has finalized a $70M finance package provided by asset management firm Pemberton. The long-term financial plan is eyed to facilitate new partnerships and collaborations with leading studios and filmmakers to develop original projects. Established in 1994, the VFX and animation studio’s credits include Game Of Thrones, Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Skyfall, Logan, Fantastic Beasts And Where To…Read
The nominations are out for the 16th annual VES Awards, and a pair of high-profile sequels lead the movie field, while a wily TV veteran lords over all.
Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to the 1982 cult classic, and War for the Planet of the Apes, the latest in a 50-year-old franchise, tied with seven noms apiece. Both will vie for the marquee Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature prize with the VFX teams behind two other sequels — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2…Read
The latest original creature creation from Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water's “The Asset” is one of the year's most unique artistic works in film, the product of a finely honed blend of makeup and visual effects. Known on set as "Charlie," after the cartoon mascot for Starkist Tuna, the Asset was a towering figure, a fish-man with luminous skin, a sharp spine, gills and shimmering scales who was meant to intimidate before empathy set in, as the Asset becomes… Read
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled its annual list of winners of the Sci-Tech Oscars, which this year bestow honors on 10 technical achievements from the likes of Industrial Light + Magic, Pixar, Rhythm & Hues and others.
The awards will be presented at the Academy’s annual awards ceremony Feburay 10 at the Beverly Wilshire.
Also to be honored with the Gordon E. Sawyer Award, presented to an individual whose technological contributions have… Read
Between films including War for the Planet of the Apes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Beauty and the Beast, it’s been a big year for films led by CGI-enhanced characters. Having worked on the first Guardians installment, visual effects supervisor confronted an abundance of VFX characters this year on the latter Disney film, grappling with how to assist actors with their performances in reaction to characters that weren’t there.
The solution, in large part, was to… Read
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have pared to 10 films the finalists for the Outstanding Visual Effects category, with the last-minute entry Star Wars: The Last Jedi among those making the cut.
Among the other notables on the list is Okja, the Netflix movie from Bong Joon-ho that only hit theaters long enough to qualify for Oscar consideration. Also, two films that are bucking the norm for also being firmly in the Best Picture hunt: Christopher Nolan’s Dunk…Read
When visual effects supervisor James E. Price met with Alexander Payne regarding Downsizing—his first film in which visual effects play a major role—Price expressed his desire to work on the film, calling it a dream job. “Why?” Payne inquired. “It doesn’t have a lot of the traditional things maybe associated with visual effects.” But this is precisely the reason why Price had to be involved.
Having worked on blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings and Pacific Rim, Price… Read
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has narrowed the field for Visual Effects Oscar nominations to 20, ranging from blockbusters and would-be blockbusters to specialty fare and two films that haven’t hit theaters yet.
The list includes seven of the year’s 10 biggest domestic grossers including the top four —Beauty and the Beast, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Spider-Man Homecoming. It is peppered with others such huge-grossing films as Thor: R…Read