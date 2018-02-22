Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Menu

Virtual Reality

‘Mary Poppins Returns’ First Teaser Outby Bruce Haring

Latest Virtual Reality News

TV

Noir Thriller VR Series ‘Memory Palace’ In Works From Telexist & Good Deed

Telexist Good Deed Entertainment

By

EXCLUSIVE: Telexist, the VR production studio behind the Sundance Film Festvial-premiering narrative film Dinner Party, and its parent company Good Deed Entertainment have zeroed in on their new reality. The companies are teaming on Memory Palace, a 10-episode VR noir thriller series that will be designed to be part cinematic VR and part interactive. Production is set to begin in April. The series will center on Owen Knowles, a gifted young lawyer with the knack for… Read

Business

With Hollywood’s Help, Alien Beasts Invade Century City, Offer Preview Of VR Entertainment To Come

Alien Zoo

By

A new virtual reality experience in Century City does for alien creatures what Jurassic Park did for dinosaurs — bring them so close you’re dwarfed and awed by their presence (and, at least in once case, worry you might wind up on the menu). Alien Zoo takes visitors on a 12-minute journey to a virtual world, where they interact with the environment and each other — touching the snout of one curious herbivore, rolling a ball to an otherworldly feline, and working together… Read

breakingBusiness

Robert Rodriguez, Michelle Rodriguez Together On Original Scripted VR Series ‘The Limit’ For STXSurreal

Robert Rodriguez Michelle Rodriguez

By

Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has mounted an original first-person POV virtual reality action series called The Limit in which Michelle Rodriguez will star. The Limit will premiere on STX's previously announced pay-per-experience VR channel Surreal which launches an app on VR headsets in mid 2018. STXsurreal, the VR division acquired by Robert Simonds' STX Entertainment in 2016, is behind the live-action, short-form virtual reality series from their Ugly Dolls… Read

breakingFilm

Sundance VR Documentary ‘Zikr: A Sufi Revival’ Acquired By Dogwoof

Zikr A Sufi Revival

By

Dogwoof has acquired rights to Zikr: A Sufi Revival, a multiplayer, virtual reality documentary that premiered at the just-wrapped Sundance Film Festival. The deal, its first of its kind for a VR docu in Park City, includes a funding component to support further development that will include an online version allowing multiple players to be networked at once. The distribution portion includes Dogwoof overseeing location based installations at international cultural… Read

Business

VR Has Its Pixar Moment With Adaptation Of Neil Gaiman’s ‘Wolves In The Walls’ As Part Of Sundance Slate

By

UPDATED with more Sundance VR projects: Virtual reality, an emerging medium that has taken viewers on virtual excursions to the International Space Station, the Great Barrier Reef and the Great Pyramids of Giza, may finally be having its Pixar moment with an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s children’s book The Wolves in the Walls. The project from the newly launched Fable Studio is among those selected for the New Frontier section at the now underway Sundance Film Festival… Read

exclusiveBusiness

Jaunt Strikes First-Look VR Deal With XYZ Films

By

EXCLUSIVE: Jaunt Inc., a producer and distributor of immersive content, has partnered with XYZ Films in a first-look deal for all of its upcoming virtual reality projects. The Silicon Valley-based Jaunt plays in various aspects of the emerging medium, with a production studio in Santa Monica and an engineering group in San Mateo, CA that developed the new distribution platform it showed off to entertainment industry executives last week at the Consumer Electronics… Read

Business

Samsung Makes VR Seem Like The Coolest-Ever Amusement Park Ride – CES

By

Up until now, virtual reality headsets have had all the sex appeal of a pocket protector. Nerds only need apply. But Samsung found a way to give the digital equivalent of horse blinders some serious sizzle. The Samsung Galaxy Experience Zone, in the main lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center, took attendees of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show on the equivalent of an immersive theme park ride. People lined up for an hour or more for the opportunity to ski or… Read

exclusiveFilm

Paramount Pictures Launching First Virtual Reality Movie Theater — ‘Top Gun’ 3D Date Set

Paramount Big Screen

By

UPDATED, Wed. 2:00 PM: The date has been set for Paramount’s first offering in its virtual reality movie theater. The immersive experiment goes live at 6:00 p.m. EST on Dec. 29 fans can enter Bigscreen's virtual theater lobby and have the option of meeting friends before entering the cinemas to watch a screening of Top Gun in 3D. The film will be shown at regular intervals for a period of 24 hours. The event is only available to people in the U.S. and requires a VR… Read

exclusiveFilm

John Travolta-Starring ‘Speed Kills’ Ups Action With VR Version

Speed Kills VR Poster

By

EXCLUSIVE: The upcoming John Travolta- and Kellan Lutz-starring action film Speed Kills will feature an extra edition: Speed Kills VR Experience, augmenting the standard format HD 4K with an hourlong virtual reality version. It’s the latest dip in the sandbox for the format, which has been gaining popularity as an alternate way for Hollywood’s creators to tell their stories. The VR version was a collaboration with TopDogVR and stars the feature film’s Travolta, Kellan… Read

Film

‘Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire’ Takes VR Storytelling To A Galaxy Far, Far Away

By

SPOILER ALERT! This article contains details of Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire. With Star Wars: The Last Jedi opening in theaters in December and the official unveiling of Star Wars Land  in Disneyland coming in 2019, the intergalactic phenomenon continues its transmedia dominance with Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, an all-immersive, hyper-reality virtual reality experience from ILMxLAB and The Void that merges storytelling, an amusement park attraction, and virtual… Read

exclusiveFilm

‘Bashir’s Dream’ Director On Alien Abduction And His New VR Short

Dinner Party

By

EXCLUSIVE: The first widely publicized report of an alien abduction in America provides the backdrop for director Angel Manuel Soto’s latest virtual reality short film, Dinner Party. Soto said he was drawn to the September 1961 account of Barney and Betty Hill’s encounter with extraterrestrials in rural New Hampshire, both as a sensational story that captivated the nation — and as an opportunity to explore race and privilege. Barney, a postal worker, was African American… Read

breakingBusiness

Apple’s Tim Cook Says Augmented Reality Will “Change Everything”

By

Add Apple CEO Tim Cook to the list of Silicon Valley technologists who believe in the transformative power of augmented reality, saying it’s going to “change everything.” Augmented reality — that technology that overlays virtual images and information onto the real world, like a magical television chyron — long has seemed the stuff of science fiction. But since incorporating AR into Apple’s iOS 11 mobile operating system in September, developers have released more than… Read

Next ►
ad