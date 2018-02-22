With Hollywood’s Help, Alien Beasts Invade Century City, Offer Preview Of VR Entertainment To Come

By Dawn C. Chmielewski

A new virtual reality experience in Century City does for alien creatures what Jurassic Park did for dinosaurs — bring them so close you’re dwarfed and awed by their presence (and, at least in once case, worry you might wind up on the menu). Alien Zoo takes visitors on a 12-minute journey to a virtual world, where they interact with the environment and each other — touching the snout of one curious herbivore, rolling a ball to an otherworldly feline, and working together… Read