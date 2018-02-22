EXCLUSIVE:Telexist, the VR production studio behind the Sundance Film Festvial-premiering narrative film Dinner Party, and its parent company Good Deed Entertainment have zeroed in on their new reality. The companies are teaming on Memory Palace, a 10-episode VR noir thriller series that will be designed to be part cinematic VR and part interactive. Production is set to begin in April.
The series will center on Owen Knowles, a gifted young lawyer with the knack for… Read
A new virtual reality experience in Century City does for alien creatures what Jurassic Park did for dinosaurs — bring them so close you’re dwarfed and awed by their presence (and, at least in once case, worry you might wind up on the menu).
Alien Zootakes visitors on a 12-minute journey to a virtual world, where they interact with the environment and each other — touching the snout of one curious herbivore, rolling a ball to an otherworldly feline, and working together… Read
Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez has mounted an original first-person POV virtual reality action series called The Limitin which Michelle Rodriguez will star. The Limit will premiere on STX's previously announced pay-per-experience VR channel Surreal which launches an app on VR headsets in mid 2018. STXsurreal, the VR division acquired by Robert Simonds' STX Entertainment in 2016, is behind the live-action, short-form virtual reality series from their Ugly Dolls… Read
Dogwoof has acquired rights to Zikr: A Sufi Revival, a multiplayer, virtual reality documentary that premiered at the just-wrapped Sundance Film Festival. The deal, its first of its kind for a VR docu in Park City, includes a funding component to support further development that will include an online version allowing multiple players to be networked at once. The distribution portion includes Dogwoof overseeing location based installations at international cultural… Read
UPDATED with more Sundance VR projects: Virtual reality, an emerging medium that has taken viewers on virtual excursions to the International Space Station, the Great Barrier Reef and the Great Pyramids of Giza, may finally be having its Pixar moment with an adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s children’s book The Wolves in the Walls.
The project from the newly launched Fable Studio is among those selected for the New Frontier section at the now underway Sundance Film Festival… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Jaunt Inc., a producer and distributor of immersive content, has partnered with XYZ Films in a first-look deal for all of its upcoming virtual reality projects.
The Silicon Valley-based Jaunt plays in various aspects of the emerging medium, with a production studio in Santa Monica and an engineering group in San Mateo, CA that developed the new distribution platform it showed off to entertainment industry executives last week at the Consumer Electronics… Read
Up until now, virtual reality headsets have had all the sex appeal of a pocket protector. Nerds only need apply. But Samsung found a way to give the digital equivalent of horse blinders some serious sizzle.
The Samsung Galaxy Experience Zone, in the main lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center, took attendees of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show on the equivalent of an immersive theme park ride.
People lined up for an hour or more for the opportunity to ski or… Read
UPDATED, Wed. 2:00 PM: The date has been set for Paramount’s first offering in its virtual reality movie theater. The immersive experiment goes live at 6:00 p.m. EST on Dec. 29 fans can enter Bigscreen's virtual theater lobby and have the option of meeting friends before entering the cinemas to watch a screening of Top Gun in 3D. The film will be shown at regular intervals for a period of 24 hours. The event is only available to people in the U.S. and requires a VR… Read
EXCLUSIVE: The upcoming John Travolta- and Kellan Lutz-starring action film Speed Killswill feature an extra edition: Speed Kills VR Experience, augmenting the standard format HD 4K with an hourlong virtual reality version. It’s the latest dip in the sandbox for the format, which has been gaining popularity as an alternate way for Hollywood’s creators to tell their stories.
The VR version was a collaboration with TopDogVR and stars the feature film’s Travolta, Kellan… Read
SPOILER ALERT! This article contains details of Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire.
With Star Wars: The Last Jedi opening in theaters in December and the official unveiling of Star Wars Land in Disneyland coming in 2019, the intergalactic phenomenon continues its transmedia dominance with Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, an all-immersive, hyper-reality virtual reality experience from ILMxLAB and The Void that merges storytelling, an amusement park attraction, and virtual… Read
EXCLUSIVE: The first widely publicized report of an alien abduction in America provides the backdrop for director Angel Manuel Soto’s latest virtual reality short film, Dinner Party.
Soto said he was drawn to the September 1961 account of Barney and Betty Hill’s encounter with extraterrestrials in rural New Hampshire, both as a sensational story that captivated the nation — and as an opportunity to explore race and privilege. Barney, a postal worker, was African American… Read
Add Apple CEO Tim Cook to the list of Silicon Valley technologists who believe in the transformative power of augmented reality, saying it’s going to “change everything.”
Augmented reality — that technology that overlays virtual images and information onto the real world, like a magical television chyron — long has seemed the stuff of science fiction. But since incorporating AR into Apple’s iOS 11 mobile operating system in September, developers have released more than… Read