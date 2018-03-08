Click to Skip Ad
Latest Video Games News

breakingBusiness

Violent Video Games: Entertainment Software Assn., PTC Pile On Stats To Trump, Administration In D.C. Meeting

Donald Trump

By

It was a meeting that lasted about an hour in the White House today as a reps from both sides the issue met to discuss whether violent video games impact the behavior of children. The issue came to the table again following the Parkland, FL high school mass shooting where 17 people were murdered. Afterwards, President Trump questioned whether violent video games had some responsibility in mass shootings. Those who attended the meeting with Trump today described it as… Read

Business

Video Game Industry Reps Will Attend White House Meeting Over Game Violence After Trump’s Parkland Musings

By

After President Donald Trump mused that violent video games could have been a key factor in the school shooting in Parkland, FL, reps from the gaming industry will head to a meeting at the White House for a more detailed discussion. The exact lineup of attendees for Thursday’s meeting is not set, but it could include execs from major publishers and developers. The Entertainment Software Association confirmed a meeting today after saying last week it had not received an… Read

Film

Donald Trump Points Finger At Movies, Video Games During Gun Violence Meeting

Donald Trump

By

One week after 17 students and staff were killed at a high school in Florida by a former student with an AR-17, one day after students who survived that shooting and grieving parents came to the White House and begged him to ban semi-automatic weapons like that used by the gunman – and the same day the NRA came to preach its gospel to a conservative conference in the Washington area, President Donald Trump turned his talk to Hollywood. Addressing a gathering of politicos… Read

Business

Warner Bros.’ Machinima Rebrands And Revamps Distribution And Talent Plan

By

Now that it is fully integrated into Warner Bros.’ digital networks division, Machinima today announced a rebranding — with its longtime red-and-black logo turning green — as well as refinements to its distribution and talent strategy. The gamer brand, whose properties attract more than 140 million monthly views, is signaling its evolution from a traditional multi-channel network (MCN) to a content provider focused on the intersection of gamer culture and entertainment… Read

exclusiveFilm

Chris Columbus To Write & Direct ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ For Blumhouse

Five Nights At Freddy's Movie

By

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Columbus has signed on to write, direct and produce Blumhouse's screen adaptation of Scott Cawthon's popular video game Five Nights at Freddy's, which centers on a security guard battling animatronic robots that come to life in a Chuck E. Cheese-like venue. Blumhouse landed Five Nights at Freddy's last March when movie rights were put in turnaround by New Line. Every genre filmmaker wanted it, but Blumhouse landed the property because producer Jason Blum… Read

Business

Europacorp TV Studios Options ‘Ruiner’ Video Game; DJ2 To Produce

By

Europacorp has made a pre-emptive move to acquire TV rights to Ruiner, a new video game title from Devolver Digital and Reikon Games. DJ2 Entertainment co-founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson, whose company discovered the game and partnered with Luc Besson’s Europacorp shortly after its September release, is executive producing along Besson and with DJ2’s Stephan Bugaj. Described as John Wick meets The Matrix, Ruiner is a cyberpunk action game set in a world where a brutal… Read

exclusiveTV

‘Hitman’ Series In Works At Hulu From ‘John Wick’ Creator Derek Kolstad

By

EXCLUSIVE: Fox 21 and Hulu have teamed for a television series based on Hitman, the global best-selling video game from IO Interactive. A pilot script will be written by Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the John Wick action film series who also penned the third one that will be released in 2019. Kolstad will be an executive producer along with Adrian Askarieh and Chuck Gordon. The project will be overseen at Fox 21 by Bert Salke, Jane Francis, Gloria Fan  and Kira… Read

Film

Sonic The Hedgehog Movie Jumps To Paramount With Neal Moritz & Tim Miller

Sonic The Hedgehog

By

Neal Moritz has made one of his first moves since landing at Paramount Pictures from his longtime Sony home, with his new studio nabbing movie rights to Sonic the Hedgehog, the iconic Sega video game franchise. The pic was set up by Moritz and Deadpool director Tim Miller at Sony in 2014 as a hybrid live-action/CG-animated feature; in the new incarnation, Mortiz and his Original Film will produce, and Miller is among the executive producers. Jeff Fowler will… Read

Business

SAG-AFTRA Reaches Deal To End Video Game Strike, Longest In Union’s History

By

UPDATED with more details: SAG-AFTRA and the major video game companies have reached a tentative agreement to end the longest strike in the union's history. Up until this walkout, SAG's 2000 commercial strike, which lasted 183 days, had been the longest. The new deal, which must still be approved by the union's board of directors, calls for "bonus pay" based on the number of sessions a performer works on each game, beginning with a $75 payment on the first session and… Read

Business

Lionsgate-Backed Telltale Games Gets New Boss

Telltale Games

By

Telltale Games has hired Zynga and Electronic Arts veteran Pete Hawley as president and CEO. He replaces the current CEO, co-founder Dan Connors, who shifts to an advisory role. This is the games developer and publisher that Lionsgate came aboard in February 2015 as an investor, part of its expansion into the game space; Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer is on Telltale’s board. The company is behind narrative-driven episodic games including Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead… Read

exclusiveBusiness

Video Game Fans Remain Big Movie Goers, Machinima Survey FInds

By

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood doesn’t have to worry about losing ticket buyers to video games, Warner Bros-owned gamer programming company Machinima says it found in a recent survey. All of the 2,051 mostly male players polled in April go to the movies at least once a year vs. 71% of the entire population. Some 17% of gamers see at least 12 movies a year, compared with 11% of the general population, and 83% see between two and 11 movies a year, vs 60% of the entire… Read

TV

‘Future Man’ Cast And Creators Discusses Death Of Glenne Headly At TCA

Seth Rogen Josh Hutcherson

By

"It was devastating; she was a big part of the show,” Future Man executive producer/showrunner Ben Karlin told TV critics today at TCA about the death of Glenne Headly during production of the Hulu series’ first season. He added that dealing with her death did not require “that much rewriting” on the show because the parents’ storyline always was going to recede in later episodes of the season. Headly played the nurturing, ever-supportive mother of the series’ central… Read

