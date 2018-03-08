It was a meeting that lasted about an hour in the White House today as a reps from both sides the issue met to discuss whether violent video games impact the behavior of children. The issue came to the table again following the Parkland, FL high school mass shooting where 17 people were murdered. Afterwards, President Trump questioned whether violent video games had some responsibility in mass shootings.
Those who attended the meeting with Trump today described it as… Read
One week after 17 students and staff were killed at a high school in Florida by a former student with an AR-17, one day after students who survived that shooting and grieving parents came to the White House and begged him to ban semi-automatic weapons like that used by the gunman – and the same day the NRA came to preach its gospel to a conservative conference in the Washington area, President Donald Trump turned his talk to Hollywood.
Addressing a gathering of politicos… Read
Now that it is fully integrated into Warner Bros.’ digital networks division, Machinima today announced a rebranding — with its longtime red-and-black logo turning green — as well as refinements to its distribution and talent strategy.
The gamer brand, whose properties attract more than 140 million monthly views, is signaling its evolution from a traditional multi-channel network (MCN) to a content provider focused on the intersection of gamer culture and entertainment… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Chris Columbus has signed on to write, direct and produce Blumhouse's screen adaptation of Scott Cawthon's popular video game Five Nights at Freddy's, which centers on a security guard battling animatronic robots that come to life in a Chuck E. Cheese-like venue.
Blumhouse landed Five Nights at Freddy's last March when movie rights were put in turnaround by New Line. Every genre filmmaker wanted it, but Blumhouse landed the property because producer Jason Blum… Read
Europacorp has made a pre-emptive move to acquire TV rights to Ruiner, a new video game title from Devolver Digital and Reikon Games. DJ2 Entertainment co-founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson, whose company discovered the game and partnered with Luc Besson’s Europacorp shortly after its September release, is executive producing along Besson and with DJ2’s Stephan Bugaj.
Described as John Wick meets The Matrix, Ruiner is a cyberpunk action game set in a world where a brutal… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Fox 21 and Hulu have teamed for a television series based onHitman, the global best-selling video game from IO Interactive. A pilot script will be written by Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the John Wick action film series who also penned the third one that will be released in 2019.
Kolstad will be an executive producer along with Adrian Askarieh and Chuck Gordon. The project will be overseen at Fox 21 by Bert Salke, Jane Francis, Gloria Fan and Kira… Read
UPDATED with more details: SAG-AFTRA and the major video game companies have reached a tentative agreement to end the longest strike in the union's history. Up until this walkout, SAG's 2000 commercial strike, which lasted 183 days, had been the longest.
The new deal, which must still be approved by the union's board of directors, calls for "bonus pay" based on the number of sessions a performer works on each game, beginning with a $75 payment on the first session and… Read
Telltale Games has hired Zynga and Electronic Arts veteran Pete Hawley as president and CEO. He replaces the current CEO, co-founder Dan Connors, who shifts to an advisory role. This is the games developer and publisher that Lionsgate came aboard in February 2015 as an investor, part of its expansion into the game space; Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer is on Telltale’s board.
The company is behind narrative-driven episodic games including Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood doesn’t have to worry about losing ticket buyers to video games, Warner Bros-owned gamer programming company Machinima says it found in a recent survey.
All of the 2,051 mostly male players polled in April go to the movies at least once a year vs. 71% of the entire population.
Some 17% of gamers see at least 12 movies a year, compared with 11% of the general population, and 83% see between two and 11 movies a year, vs 60% of the entire… Read
"It was devastating; she was a big part of the show,” Future Man executive producer/showrunner Ben Karlin told TV critics today at TCA about the death of Glenne Headly during production of the Hulu series’ first season. He added that dealing with her death did not require “that much rewriting” on the show because the parents’ storyline always was going to recede in later episodes of the season.
Headly played the nurturing, ever-supportive mother of the series’ central… Read