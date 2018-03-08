Cartoon Network announced its largest slate of content ever from a group it called “a new wave of creators telling stories that are relevant and reflective of today's kids.”
The Turner kids network said new series rolled out in the upfront season include Owen Dennis' adventure series Infinity Train and Diego Molano's Latin American supernatural comedy Victor and Valentino.
Those new shows will be join Apple & Onion from George Gendi, which just premiered; Craig ofThe Cree…Read
Bookending its hour-long pitch to ad buyers with musical numbers from the hit Broadway adaptation of SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon leaned into the familiar and promised to open the content throttle.
"Despite increased competition and seismic change in the industry, Nickelodeon remains the No. 1 home to the biggest hits on TV," said Cyma Zarghami, president of the Nickelodeon Group, from the Palace Theatre stage. “And it is important to note that the lion’s share of… Read
Nickelodeon welcomed upfront ad buyers to the Palace Theatre, the current Broadway home of its SpongeBob SquarePants musical, to trumpet a message about its programming: More is on the way.
Viacom’s top-rated kids' network, whose ratings have faltered recently amid heightened competition for junior eyeballs, said it will deliver more than 800 new episodes of new and returning shows in 2018-2019, a 20% increase over last year.
Highlighting the programming are reboots of… Read
As Nickelodeon looks to revive its fortunes, the network is turning to a colorful page in its handy-dandy notebook, bringing back Blue’s Clues in a 20-episode order.
The animated preschool classic, which features a live-action host, will have what the network calls a “refreshed signature look.” An open casting call for the high-profile host role will be held in Southern California on April 14, the network said. Production on the reboot will start this summer.
The return… Read
Showtime and two dozen fighters put the sweet science in the spotlight today, announcing 12 world-title fights scheduled to air on the premium network during the first half of 2018 in an event they labeled a “boxing upfront.”
Because Showtime has no advertisers, the event wasn’t like other upfronts, which feature TV programmers pitching their wares to ad buyers. This splashy presentation at Cipriani 42nd Street featured the 24 combatants in the year’s Premier Boxing… Read
Comcast’s NBCUniversal has wrapped up its upfront ad sales season — apparently with stronger than expected price increases, similar to its major media colleagues.
The company says that unit prices for each 1,000 viewers NBC broadcast network attracts increased by a high single digit percentage.
It also saw high single digit increases for its prime time line up — including late night and sports but not the Super Bowl, Olympics or World Cup. Evercore ISI analyst Vijay… Read
Fox Networks Group appears to have joined the TV network pack as it wraps its upfront ad sales with slightly better than expected pricing helped by demand from packaged goods and pharmaceutical manufacturers as well as quick service restaurants.
Fox broadcasting’s primetime CPMs — the prices advertisers pay for each 1,000 viewers — were up between 6%-8% for the season that begins this fall, we’re told. Evercore ISI’s Vijay Jayant, for one, anticipated a 5% increase.
The… Read
The adage about a rising tide lifting all boats seems to be especially relevant to the major television networks as they swing into the homestretch of this year’s upfront ad sales season.
Early indications suggest that ABC, CBS, the CW, Fox and NBC collectively will meet or beat analyst expectations to sign deals worth more than $10 billion — up from $9.8 billion last year — for the season that begins this fall.
Nothing’s certain. This year has been a tough sell; the… Read
CBS is headed to the upfront ad sales finish line, we hear, with high single digit per-viewer pricing gains for its prime time inventory — and surprising strength for its morning and late night programming.
The broad strokes information suggests that CBS beat analysts’ expectations. For example, Evercore ISI’s Vijay Jayant predicted that CBS’ prime time prices would rise 6%, contributing to a 2.8% lift total upfront sales to $3.1 billion. Nomura Instinet’s Anthony… Read
For most actors, a 102-line monologue is a challenge. For Laurie Metcalf, who pronounces just such a pamphlet of words near the beginning ofA Doll’s House, Part 2, it’s a piece of cake. Barely a burp. Laurie Metcalf has more memory than your laptop, your iPhone and all your crinkled analog photo albums combined. In Lucas Hnath’s Tony-nominated comedy, she plays Nora Helmer 15 years after the most famous departure in modern theater. At the end of Waiting for Godot… Read
Parents TV Council says it is “recommending” Fox broadcast network cancel The Mick and replace it with Last Man Standing.
Nellie Andreeva wrote on May 16 that Fox seriously considered rescuing the series, which is produced by 20th Century Fox TV, after ABC gave it the hook. She reported that Fox tried to fit Season 7 of Last Man Standing on its schedule but couldn't find a way to do it, what with Fox having been out of the multi-cam comedy business or a while, and these… Read
After the November presidential election, the broadcast networks — some publicly, some privately — had vowed to better reflect the lives and values of people in the Heartland.
The two hottest themes this pilot season were military dramas — NBC’s The Brave (originally For God And Country), CBS’ SEAL Team, Fox’s Behind Enemy Lines and the CW’s Valor — and religious projects that tackle the Bible with the comedy By The Book (originally titled Living Biblically) and light… Read