Veteran television executive Rachel Brill has joined Epix as SVP, Head of Unscripted Programming. The new position reunites Brill with Michael Wright, President of Epix, with whom she previously worked at Turner and to whom she reports. Brill is based at Epix’s L.A. office at MGM’s headquarters and begins her new job immediately.
At Epix, Brill is responsible for development and production of all documentaries and unscripted series. She spent three years working with
Queer Eye producer David Collins didn’t get déja vu when he brought the show back on Netflix. Instead, he couldn’t stop thinking about how much has changed since the Bravo version of the show launched in 2003 and became a sensation.
On a streaming platform, “We have no commercial breaks!” Collins marveled in an interview with Deadline. “We don’t have recaps and tag-ins and tag-outs. We get to tell a whole story.”
Netflix has positioned the return of Queer Eye, which
Facebook Watch is expanding its unscripted slate, ordering docuseries Bear Grylls: Face the Wild for premiere March 21, andFly Guys, a 10-episode action series featuring some of Europe’s top acrobats and stunt performers, for debut on February 2.
Bear Grylls: Face the Wild hails from Electus and renowned survival expert, adventurer and former soldier Bear Grylls. The series features 10 of Grylls' fans who have been invited to accompany him an an adventure to face the
Global Road Entertainment has pacted with DRG for quiz show format, Catch Phrase. Under the deal, Global Road (formerly IM Global) has acquired an option for North and Latin America as well as China. Based on a property created by Pasetta Productions and Steven Radosh, Catch Phrase pits three contestants against each other, requiring them to identify well-known phrases and sayings contained in animated picture puzzles, in order to win big cash prizes.
It originally had a
Starz is making its first foray into docuseries, greenlighting four new projects that explore the criminal justice system, a winning youth sports program from LeBron James and Maverick Carter, the world of fashion and the legacy of hip-hop music on American culture.
Starz chief Chris Albrecht teased during the Lionsgate earnings call yesterday that the network would be focusing on diversification and would soon be announcing its move into docuseries, an arena that has
MTV has released the first trailer for Floribama Shore, the followup series to its blockbuster hit Shore franchise.
As Deadline exclusively reported, the Viacom network is bringing back its signature franchise, with the eight-episode reality series set to premiere November 27.
From SallyAnn Salsano's 495 Productions, Floribama Shore moves south from Jersey to the Florida Panhandle. It tells the story of eight young adults who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach
EXCLUSIVE: BBC Worldwide is to move out of commissioning original content for its slew of international channels and has eliminated positions across its programming team.
The commercial arm of the BBC has shifted its strategy from ordering factual entertainment series such as Fishing Impossible and Stupid Man Smart Phone for its BBC Earth and BBC Brit channels. Last year, the two channels aired over 50 hours of originally commissioned content.
These channels will now
The Simpsons and Modern Family will be pulled off Network Ten in Australia after 20th Century Fox canceled its output deal with the broadcaster. The move also means that Fox's latest tranche of shows including Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, X-Men series The Gifted and sci-fi alien comedy Ghosted will not air on Ten or its digital spin-off channels. The studio issued a letter of termination of the deal, published via the Australian Securities Exchange, after the country's
Paramount Network and Time Inc. Productions have signed a multi-project deal for non-scripted series, with two projects ordered to pilot. The partnership, launching January 18, 2018, will feature series linked to Time Inc.'s Sports Illustrated and Entertainment Weekly.
First project hails from Sports Illustrated and Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Sports Illustrated: True Crime (working title) investigates the complicated truths and realities of athletes involved in criminal
Amazon has given the green light to The Gymkhana Files, an 8-episode unscripted series featuring motorsports star and entrepreneur Ken Block, produced by Hoonigan Media Machine. The series looks at the making of Gymkhana 10, the recently-announced tenth installment of his award-winning, record-breaking Gymkhana Film series.
The Gymkhana Files will be an exclusive look behind the filming, the struggles and the personalities that go into making one of the biggest viral
IM Global Television has entered a joint venture agreement with France’s Newen, the production and distribution company behind such hit series as Versailles and Braquo. The deal will see the partners create original content across all platforms globally.
Phil Gurin, IM Global Television's President of Unscripted and Alternative, says he's excited about France and that the new venture hopes to launch "primetime concepts, daily series and digital formats that can premier
Paddy Considine, Bel Powley and Nabhaan Rizwan have been set to star in Neal Street Productions' Informerfor BBC One. The six-part contemporary thriller will air on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., after the UK broadcast. Penned by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, and directed by Jonny Campbell, Informer centers on Raza (Rizwan), a young, second generation Pakistani man from East London who is coerced by Gabe (Considine), a Counter-Terrorism officer, to go undercover