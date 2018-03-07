Unscripted

‘Queer Eye’ Producer David Collins On How The Netflix Reboot Will Build Buzz In The Post-Watercooler Age

By Dade Hayes

Queer Eye producer David Collins didn’t get déja vu when he brought the show back on Netflix. Instead, he couldn’t stop thinking about how much has changed since the Bravo version of the show launched in 2003 and became a sensation. On a streaming platform, “We have no commercial breaks!” Collins marveled in an interview with Deadline. “We don’t have recaps and tag-ins and tag-outs. We get to tell a whole story.” Netflix has positioned the return of Queer Eye, which… Read