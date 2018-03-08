Cartoon Network announced its largest slate of content ever from a group it called “a new wave of creators telling stories that are relevant and reflective of today's kids.”
The Turner kids network said new series rolled out in the upfront season include Owen Dennis' adventure series Infinity Train and Diego Molano's Latin American supernatural comedy Victor and Valentino.
Those new shows will be join Apple & Onion from George Gendi, which just premiered; Craig ofThe Cree
Bookending its hour-long pitch to ad buyers with musical numbers from the hit Broadway adaptation of SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon leaned into the familiar and promised to open the content throttle.
"Despite increased competition and seismic change in the industry, Nickelodeon remains the No. 1 home to the biggest hits on TV," said Cyma Zarghami, president of the Nickelodeon Group, from the Palace Theatre stage. "And it is important to note that the lion's share of
As Nickelodeon looks to revive its fortunes, the network is turning to a colorful page in its handy-dandy notebook, bringing back Blue’s Clues in a 20-episode order.
The animated preschool classic, which features a live-action host, will have what the network calls a “refreshed signature look.” An open casting call for the high-profile host role will be held in Southern California on April 14, the network said. Production on the reboot will start this summer.
The return
In a stunning press conference, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced today that special counsel Robert Mueller has indicted 13 Russian nationals for U.S. election meddling as a result of his investigation.
The special counsel appointed by Rosenstein alleges that the Russians operated to support the campaign of GOP candidate Donald Trump and hurt Dem candidate Hillary Clinton.
Although Americans became involved in their activities, there is no allegation in
John Oliver, during his fifth annual press breakfast before a new season of Last Week Tonight, addressed his confrontation with Dustin Hoffman at a panel event last fall and insisted that despite probing moments like that and on the show, he doesn’t consider himself a journalist.
"I really respect journalism. I wouldn't say I'm a basketball player because I like basketball — I can't dunk," he said. "Similarly, I'm not a journalist. We have people working on our show who
Jimmy Fallon rose to the task of putting on a live edition of his late-night show after the Super Bowl, palling around with longtime mate Justin Timberlake, the cast of NBC’s This is Us and Dwayne Johnson.
As agreeable as the show was overall, no moment resonated quite as much as an earnest musical number (see video below) that combined the live show’s setting — the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis — with Fallon’s Bob Dylan imitation. (Dylan helped rescue the former… Read
Queer Eye producer David Collins didn’t get déja vu when he brought the show back on Netflix. Instead, he couldn’t stop thinking about how much has changed since the Bravo version of the show launched in 2003 and became a sensation.
On a streaming platform, “We have no commercial breaks!” Collins marveled in an interview with Deadline. “We don’t have recaps and tag-ins and tag-outs. We get to tell a whole story.”
Netflix has positioned the return of Queer Eye, which
Branded content and product integration are commonplace in the TV business, but a partnership between NBC and State Farm is taking such collaborations into new creative territory.
A multi-platform campaign will revolve around three State Farm ads that the companies say will be "filmed in the style of" the NBC juggernaut This Is Us. Starting with tonight's episode, the branded segments will air during the broadcasts of three different episodes of the show. Complementary
Premiere dates for three of Showtime’s top shows were announced today at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks Inc., provided details on the programs.
The third season of the drama series Billions will premiere on Sunday, March 25 at 10 PM ET/PT. Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis return in Showtime's No. 2 drama series, which averaged five million views weekly across platforms last season, including on-air
Even though it airs live on Friday and Saturday nights, with a studio panel assessing police pursuits in real time, A&E’s Live PD ranked as the most DVRd show of 2017.
That’s one key finding in a tally of second-by-second viewing last year in 7.7 million households across OTT, on-demand, DVR and live viewing by Inscape, the data arm of smart-TV maker Vizio. (See full rankings below.)
The Walking Dead ranked second on the DVR list, but finished as the No. 1 show in
Donald Trump has tweeted his condolences to the victims of the shooting in Highlands Ranch suburb south of Denver, Colorado. Five deputies were shot, one fatally, when they responded to a “verbal disturbance” at 5:14 AM New Year’s Eve Sunday.
“My deepest condolences to the victims of the terrible shooting in Douglas County @DCSheriff, and their families. We love our police and law enforcement –God Bless them all! #LESM,” Trump tweeted.
The deceased deputy, Zachary Parish
Whether you are caught in a deep chill like most of the country or still enjoying the sometimes surreal nature of a Southern California Christmas, there are just enough days left in 2017 to catch up on some of the sizzling television that premiered over the past 12 months. With that comes the unveiling today of the full list of Deadline’s Top 10 New Shows of the year, after we revealed first five shows Tuesday.
You'll have to watch the video above to see who made the