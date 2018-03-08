NBCU Plans To Cut Overall Primetime Ads By 10%, Promising “A Little Bit Less Means A Whole Lot More”

By Dade Hayes

In a dramatic acknowledgement of commercial clutter, NBCUniversal plans to decrease the number of ads by 20% and will lower overall ad time by 10% across its networks during original primetime programming. The move will take effect this fall and will affect some 50 individual original shows across broadcast and cable. The company also said it will launch a new 60-second, contextually programmed “prime pod” in the first or last break of a show, which will be dedicated to… Read