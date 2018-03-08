TV networks are under increasing pressure to maintain profit margins and distribution while also adapting to the expectations of viewers who are swimming happily in a sea of ad-free streaming content.
Fox acknowledged that reality this week, becoming the latest network to state its goal of reducing ad time, joining NBCUniversal, Turner and Viacom in the effort to slim down. Ad chief Joe Marchese said his team would actively explore getting down to just two minutes of ads… Read
CBS News has hired Ed O'Keefe as a political correspondent based in Washington, D.C. O’Keefe moves to CBS from The Washington Post where he has reported on congressional and presidential politics since 2008. He has been a contributor for CBS News since 2017. He will report for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms beginning Sunday, April 15.
"Ed's breadth of experience covering both politics and policy will substantially enrich our reporting and our coverage as we head… Read
Despite having extended CEO Randy Falco’s contract through 2020 last November, Univision has now confirmed that he will retire by the end of 2018.
The accelerated retirement plan comes during a 24-hour period when the company ditched its long-planned IPO stratregy and replaced its CFO.
Univision provided a statement to Deadline after a flurry of reports described friction between Falco and the company’s board. “There are multiple rumors out there and on behalf of the… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Defy Media, owner of digital brands such as Smosh, AWEme, Clevver and ScreenJunkies, and GRB Entertainment, a production outfit whose most notable credit is A&E’s long-running Intervention, have set a programming partnership.
The team-up is GRB's first development and distribution deal with a digital studio and builds on GRB’s recent acquisition of international rights to Defy series Man at Arms and Super Fan Builds. The aim of the new production alliance is to… Read
Nickelodeon welcomed upfront ad buyers to the Palace Theatre, the current Broadway home of its SpongeBob SquarePants musical, to trumpet a message about its programming: More is on the way.
Viacom’s top-rated kids' network, whose ratings have faltered recently amid heightened competition for junior eyeballs, said it will deliver more than 800 new episodes of new and returning shows in 2018-2019, a 20% increase over last year.
Highlighting the programming are reboots of… Read
NBC said its hourlong primetime special featuring Megyn Kelly interviewing Russia president Vladimir Putin will be titled Confronting Putinand air Friday at 10 PM ET. The episode will serve as launchpad for the return of Kelly’s Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly, which will return after this week to its 7 PM ET slot for a mostly weekly spring and summer run until football season.
Kelly sat down with Putin for two exclusive one-on-one interviews last week — one inside the… Read
Fox News Channel has renewed its contract with its Democratic contributor Jehmu Greene. She will continue to offer analysis on social justice and politics across FNC and sibling Fox Business Network's daytime and primetime programming.
"Since joining Fox News nearly eight years ago, Jehmu has built a strong relationship with our viewers, and we value her insight across all of our programming," FNC President of Programming Suzanne Scott said in making the announcement… Read
Longtime Fox News executive John Moody, whose pre-Winter Olympics opinion column last month suggested the U.S. Olympic Committee would like to change the Olympics motto “from 'Faster, Higher, Stronger' to 'Darker, Gayer, Different'”, has left the company.
FNC said today in a statement that Moody, the EVP and Executive Editor and a former Time magazine bureau chief, “has retired from FOX News.”
At the time Fox News said the column, which came out ahead of the start of the… Read
President Donald Trump staged a made-for-TV meeting to talk guns, White House Communications Director Hope Hicks said so-long, First Son-in-Law Jared Kushner and Ben Carson stayed mum under the gun, and NBC’s Late Night star Seth Meyers took a Closer Look.
Carson is caught up in scandal after spending $31K for a dining set, despite federal law requiring congressional approval for any office-redo bill over $5K.
Meyers reminded viewers that Carson’s the guy who launched his… Read
In a dramatic acknowledgement of commercial clutter, NBCUniversal plans to decrease the number of ads by 20% and will lower overall ad time by 10% across its networks during original primetime programming. The move will take effect this fall and will affect some 50 individual original shows across broadcast and cable.
The company also said it will launch a new 60-second, contextually programmed “prime pod” in the first or last break of a show, which will be dedicated to… Read
“We have much bigger things to worry about now than what the president says,” Arizona Sen. John McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain said Wednesday on The View, days after President Donald Trump had attacked her husband again, this time at CPAC.
“We need more compassion, more empathy, more togetherness. We don’t need more bullying and I’m tired of it,” she added.
“It's not going to stop, because of the character of the man,” Joy Behar advised, of Trump.
Daughter/The View panelist… Read
Fox News Channel in February celebrated its 194th month as cable news's most watched network. FNC also finished first among all basic cable nets – news and non – in both metrics, marking its 20th month in a row on top in total day with overall audience. Among the net's bragging points, Sean Hannity snagged his most watched month since heading back to 9 PM while bumping MSNBC's Rachel Maddow from the top spot among adults 25-54, aka the news demographic.
Net’s Tucker… Read