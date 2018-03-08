“Put her in her place, man,” says an onlooker just as the Brooklyn teenage girl at the center of First Match makes her move into the world of boys wrestling. This trailer for the Netflix film, bowing at the SXSW festival before hitting Netflix later this month, shows that the girl won’t go down without a fight.
Starring newcomer Elvire Emanuelle, writer-director Olivia Newman's first feature began as a short film at the 2011 New York Film Festival, then worked its way
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first look at director Finlay Pretsell documentary, Time Trial, about cyclist David Millar, which will have its SXSW premiere March 10. The docu follows Millar’s final races, leading to his last encounter with the Tour de France when every mile traveled is a mile closer to the end.
Scottish-born Millar, who began his professional career at age 20, was soon winning stages of the Tour de France, La Vuelta a Espana and World Championships before receiving
Hulu has released a teaser trailer (watch above) and key art (see below) for Season 2 of its Emmy-winning drama series The Handmaid’s Tale. In the quick clip, we hear Elisabeth Moss’ Offred reciting what appears to be a check list for requirements in Gilead: “Wear the red dress.” “Wear the wings.” “Shut your mouth.” “Be a good girl.” “Roll over, and spread your legs.” “Yes, ma’am.” “May the Lord open,” concluding with an ominous, “Seriously, what the actual–??”
The Handmai
EXCLUSIVE: In a new clip from the Stacy Cochran’s Write When You Get Work, we are given a taste of the Manhattan-set drama starring Emily Mortimer (TheNewsroom), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) and Rachel Keller (Legion).
The film follows Ruth Duffy (Keller) an assistant at a pricey school for girls in Manhattan who is barely getting by. She is managing to move beyond the trouble and loss of her teenage years. Jonny Collins (Wittrock) is working local jobs and
Reality check: Chuck Jones’ holiday classic Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is more than half a century old. Time for a Hollywood feature reboot, right? Yes, but it’s also only 26 minutes long. How to make it killer without just obvious filler? Cast Benedict Cumberbatch as your anti-hero.
"Today we will do mean things, and we will do them in style," the Grinch tells his trusty dog Max in the first trailer for Illumination's Dr. Seuss' The Grinch. Eschewing the
In the new trailer for Netflix's Santa Clarita Diet, we find Sheila (Drew Barrymore) chained in the basement in an effort to keep her urge for human flesh at bay. When her daughter Abby (Liv Hewson) comes to check on her, Sheila is bored and itching to get out, "I know you're worried that I am going to go out there and kill somebody, but think about all the people I haven't killed." Thus begins a rollicking look at what to expect from the second season of the suburban
EXCLUSIVE: We are in an era when people are glued to their smartphones and for some, they’re hungry for digital validation of their self-worth. The SXSW documentary Social Animalsfollows Instagram stars and their hunger for social media fame…and the backlash that can happen.
Directed by Jonathan Ignatius Green, Social Animals focuses on a select group of Instagrammers: a daring bridge-climbing photographer, an aspiring swimsuit model, and a Midwestern girl next door
The new trailer for the second season of A Series of Unfortunate Eventshas debuted and it looks like the villainous Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) is still on his never-ending quest to get his hands on the Baudelaire orphans’ inheritance and make their lives as miserable as possible. The new season will feature 10 one-hour episodes that will launch on March 30.
Based on the best-selling series of books, the Netflix series continues to take viewers through the epic Unfor
Night nannies “take care of the baby at night so mom and dad can get some sleep,” he says. “I don’t want a stranger in my house,” his near-comatose sister replies. “That’s like a Lifetime movie where the nanny tries to kill the family and the mom survives and she has to walk with a cane at the end.”
Parents of infants or toldders — or maybe even a teenager — will relate to the above exchange, even if many might think the night nanny concept is a red-eyed fantasy. That
FX has released the first trailer for Season 2 of Marvel Entertianment’s Legion, which arrives April 3. Check out the new footage above.
Created and executive produced by Noah Hawley and based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, Legion is set in the X-Men universe. It's the story of David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he actually might be the most powerful mutant the world has ever
“There’s a rule that written in stone: The Robinsons stick together.” This is not your father (or grandfather’s) Lost in Space, it’s the Netflix remake that premieres April 13. And the first full trailer is out; watch it above.
The new version is set 30 years in the future, when space colonization has become a reality. The Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves