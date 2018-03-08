‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 2 Trailer: Drew Barrymore Insists She’s Not a Monster

By Dino-Ray Ramos

In the new trailer for Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet, we find Sheila (Drew Barrymore) chained in the basement in an effort to keep her urge for human flesh at bay. When her daughter Abby (Liv Hewson) comes to check on her, Sheila is bored and itching to get out, “I know you’re worried that I am going to go out there and kill somebody, but think about all the people I haven't killed.” Thus begins a rollicking look at what to expect from the second season of the suburban… Read