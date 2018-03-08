Trailer/Clip

‘The Outsider’ Trailer: Jared Leto Fights The Current In New Netflix Film

By Greg Evans

Sometimes you fight the current, other times you go with the flow, or words to that effect are passed along in this trailer for Netflix’s The Outsider, arriving next month. And judging by the action in this post-WWII crime drama, looks like Jared Leto does more fighting the current that drifting the flow. In post-WWII Japan, Leto plays an imprisoned American soldier released with the help of his Yakuza cellmate. Now free, he sets out to earn their respect and repay his… Read