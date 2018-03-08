Trailer/Clip

EXCLUSIVE: Summer 03 is having its world premiere at SXSW on Saturday afternoon at the Stateside Theatre in the Narrative Feature Competition section. The pic serves as the the debut feature film from writer-director Becca Gleason.
Her comedy’s plot revolves around Jamie (Joey King), whose grandmother on her deathbed leaves her with two pieces of information: one involves a baptism, the other a blowjob. It sets Jamie and her family on an emotional roller coaster ride… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Sebastian Gutierrez returns to Austin for the fourth time to debut a film of his — this one is the sleek lookingElizabeth Harvest, a Gothic-vibed sci-fi pic starring Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Abbey Lee, Ciaran Hinds, Matthew Beard and longtime Gutierrez collaborator Carla Gugino.
The riff on the Bluebeard folktale (with a little of Hitchcock’s Rebecca thrown in) centers on Elizabeth (Lee), who arrives with her brilliant new scientist husband Henry (Hinds) to his… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Up and coming writer-director A.J. Edwards (The Better Angels) goes bold with his SXSW film Friday’s Child starring a roster of talented actors including Tye Sheridan, Imogen Poots, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jeffrey Wright. Edwards comes from the Terrence Malick camp, having worked with him on a number of films including To the Wonder and Song to Song — and it is evidenced in the exclusive clip which showcases his visual eye.
Friday’s Child is part of… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Making its world premiere at SXSW, Adam Bhala Lough’s documentary Alt-Right: Age of Ragecomes at a time when tensions between the left and the right are at an all-time high under the Trump administration. In this exclusive clip from the feature documentary, Lough puts the camera on activist Daryle Lamont Jenkins and alt-right leader Richard Spencer as they talk about their respective movements.
“I don't care if you're on the left or the right, truth is going… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Eugene Richards’ film Thy Kingdom Comeis truly a unique piece of work that stems from Terrence Malick’s To The Wonder. Richards, a researcher and videographer on To The Wonder, created a standalone film from video he shot for Malick's production, a small amount which was actually used in the final film featuring Javier Bardem as the priest, which will make its world premiere at SXSW this week.
The film follows a cancer patient mad at God; a Klansman seeking… Read
EXCLUSIVE: With SXSW winding its way to Friday’s opening night for the 2018 edition, here comes the first look at an intriguing South African crime thriller playing the the Narrative Feature section. It’s Number 37, the feature written and directed by Nosipho Dumisa in her feature debut. The gritty pic bows Saturday at the Alamo Ritz.
The plot of the Afrikaans-language pic is a homage to Hitchcock’s Rear Window and centers on Randall, a low-level criminal recently… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Graduating from college can be an exciting moment in one’s life. It also can be scary as hell. Director-writer Carly Stone brings the fear of post-college life in this clip from The New Romanticstarring The End of the F***ing World standout Jessica Barden.
The clip features aspiring journalist and college senior Blake Conway (Barden) talking to her editor (Avan Jogia) about going on a questionable date for her column. The New Romantic marks Stone’s feature… Read
We got a first a look at The Week Of in a teaser released earlier this month, and now Netflix has unveiled the full trailer for the comedy starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.
In a re-teaming of the two Saturday Night Live alums, The Week Of tells the story of a devoted, middle class father (Sandler) determined to pay for his daughter’s wedding despite the prodding of the wealthier father of the groom (Rock). A series of calamities forces the dads (and their families) to… Read
Syfy has slotted April 11 for the Season 3 premiere of its hit space drama The Expanse. We’re also getting a first-look at Season 3 in a new teaser trailer.
The 13-episode third season picks up with Earth, Mars and The Belt at war, with each competing entity vying for control. Now, more than ever, the mission to unlock the secret of the protomolecule reaches an all-time high and every decision made could jeopardize the survival of the solar system.
The Expanse, from Alcon… Read
Sometimes you fight the current, other times you go with the flow, or words to that effect are passed along in this trailer for Netflix’s The Outsider, arriving next month. And judging by the action in this post-WWII crime drama, looks like Jared Leto does more fighting the current that drifting the flow.
In post-WWII Japan, Leto plays an imprisoned American soldier released with the help of his Yakuza cellmate. Now free, he sets out to earn their respect and repay his… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Veganism is becoming one of the most popular trends in the food world, which bodes well for The Game Changers, a documentary exec produced by James Cameron about how plant-based diets can improve physical performance. You can watch an exclusive clip above.
The documentary, which is directed by The Cove director Louie Psihoyos, tells the story of UFC star and elite Special Forces trainer James Wilks, who travels the world on a quest for the truth behind the… Read
The wait is over, and the result isn’t a huge surprise: Disney Channel has greenlighted Descendants 3, a second sequel in its popular musical telefilm series about the teenage sons and daughters of classic Disney villains.
The news broke with an interstitial during tonight’s Disney Channel airing of Zombies as Descendant Mal (Dove Cameron) — the daughter of Sleeping Beauty’s Maleficent — teased a possible new villain: her dad. Watch the promo above.
Again starring… Read