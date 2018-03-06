The 2018 Olivier Awards nominations are led by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s phenom Hamilton with a record-breaking 13. That takes the crown from Harry Potter And The Cursed Child which last year scored 11 (tying with 2008’s Hairspray). Also notable among today’s reveal are first-time nominations for such talent as Bryan Cranston, Andrew Garfield, Paddy Considine and Audra McDonald.
Hamilton is nominated in the Best New Musical and Best Director categories as well as Outstanding
UDPATED with Chrissy Metz having left production in January: The Geffen Playhouse today said it was removing its production of Neil LaBute's Fat Pig from the Los Angeles theater's 2017-2018 schedule. The axing of the play, which at one point was to star This Is Us' Chrissy Metz in her stage debut, comes less than two weeks after the off-Broadway MCC Theater severed ties with LaBute, its longtime playwright-in-residence, and canceled his new play Reasons To Be Pretty Happy
Tatiana Maslany, who won a Best Actress Emmy during her five-year run on BBC America’s Orphan Black, has been set to star in Tracy Letts’ Mary Page Marlowe. Both Maslany and the play will make their New York premiere this summer at Second Stage Theater.
Maslany will be one of five actors to play the different stages in the life of the title character, a seemingly ordinary accountant from Ohio who has experienced pain and joy, success and failure, demonstrating how a
MTI, one of the world’s biggest theatrical licensing agencies, has named its president Drew Cohen as global CEO. The 15-year company veteran will take on both posts and comes on the heels of MTI’s recent expansion into Europe and Australia/New Zealand.
Cohen will oversee domestic and international strategy for the company, continuing to develop business opportunities and strategic alliances in the U.S. and internationally. MTI chairman Cameron Mackintosh and Freddie Gersho
The Paper Mill Playhouse will host the world premiere of Unmasked, the musical celebrating the career of Andrew Lloyd Webber. The New Jersey theater said today it will open the 2018-2019 season with a limited run of the brand-new production starting September 27 and running through October 28, 2018.
The news comes as Webber — the iconic creator of Broadway phenoms including Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dre
UPDATED with information about American Gigolo project at Showtime: The off-Broadway MCC Theater has severed ties with its longtime playwright-in-residence Neil LaBute, which comes ahead of the August world premiere of his new play Reasons To Be Pretty Happy. No reason was given by the theater for the decision that was made public today, but the play has been canceled.
Reasons To Be Pretty Happy revisits the characters first introduced in LaBute's 2009 Tony-nominated play
Harry Connick Jr has been set to star in The Sting, a new musical in the works that will have its world premiere next month at New Jersey’s Paper Mill Playhouse, with the producers eyeing a Broadway transfer. The musical, based on the 1973 Oscar-winning Universal film, is set for a limited run March 29-April 29.
Connick will play Henry Gondorff, portrayed by Paul Newman in the feature film, which was set in 1930s Chicago and centers on a pair of con men — small-town
Forrest Gump as Sir John Sack-and-Sugar? Believe it. Tom Hanks is set to make his L.A. stage debut in Henry IV, which the Shakespeare Center of Los Angeles will raise the curtain on in June. Rita Wilson also will star, but her role wasn’t revealed.
Daniel Sullivan, who won a Tony for directing 2000's Proof and has been nominated five other times, will direct Henry IV. The show is set to open June and run for two dozen performances through July 1 outdoors at the Japanese
Jan Maxwell, a supremely gifted comic actress whose five Tony Award nominations included two in the same season, died today of cancer, her son, William Maxwell-Lunny, confirmed. She was 61.
Maxwell was both talented and beloved, known for her professionalism and timing, whether it was for a sly patrician snarl or a bit of business put over with minimum exaggeration for maximum effect. Her notable musical comedy performances included roles in Stephen Sondheim and James
David Binder, a theater producer best known for a critically acclaimed and commercially successful Broadway production of the punk rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, will become the first artistic director of the Brooklyn Academy of Music.
BAM President Katy Clark announced the appointment, which will become effective next January. Binder will succeed Executive Producer Joseph V. Melillo, who is retiring in December after 35 years at the Brooklyn institution. Under
With a commission from the American Repertory Theater and its artistic director Diane Paulus, Eve Ensler adapted her harrowing, revelatory 2013 memoir In the Body of the World into an equally harrowing, revelatory play. I'd call it an unblinking work, but in truth I doubt anyone will come away from this evening without shedding some tears for its author and her subjects, which extend from herself to, as her title suggests, the malign and malignant inhabitants of our
EXCLUSIVE:Harry Lennix, AKA Agent Harold Cooper on NBC's The Blacklist, has staged A Small Oak Tree Runs Red at off-Broadway’s Billie Holiday Theater, in previews, opening tomorrow and running through March 4.
The play had its premiere in 2016 in Chicago, where Chicago Tribune drama critic Chris Jones called it "an important new drama (that) looks racial violence right in the eye." A Small Oak Tree originated at Chicago's Congo Square Theater as part of its August Wilson