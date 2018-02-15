‘Call Me By Your Name’ Team On Creating Intimacy On Screen For Story Of First Love – The Contenders Video

By Pete Hammond

Call Me By Your Name has been cleaning up on the awards circuit so far this season, most recently garnering eight nominations from the Critics’ Choice Awards and three from the Golden Globes — both including Best Picture. It took awhile to finally get all the parts right to adapt this 2007 book of first love between a young boy of 17 and an older intern staying with his family for the summer at their Italian villa, but once Luca Guadagnino realized he would direct, and a… Read