The Contenders – TV

One day. 24 networks and studios. 45 shows. It’s back.
Deadline’s third annual The Contenders Emmys, a live all-day event, is set for Sunday, April 15 at the DGA Theatre in West Hollywood. Celebrating the launch of the Emmy awards season, the must-attend event is invitation-only for TV Academy members, voters from the PGA, WGA, SAG-AFTRA and DGA, plus members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Invites go out the first week in March.
It all starts at the DGA… Read
"First and foremost, it was a wonderful platform to talk about faith and belief and where we put our energies in this country," said American Gods executive producer Bryan Fuller of what attracted him to bringing Neil Gaiman's acclaimed novel to the small screen. "Then you look at the fantastic characters, gods and mortals, and it is a vast toy box," he added of the Starz series that debuted on April 30.
Fuller was speaking about the wide-ranging and recently renewed Ameri…Read
"It's a constant battle between insanity and the really logical crime story," Angie Tribeca executive producer Ira Ungerleider says of what is at the core of the Rashida Jones-led TBS series. "So you take a show like Law & Order, and put monkeys into it," he added to laughter during a session at Deadline's annual The Contenders Emmys event.
One of the fastest-paced and, in my opinion, relentlessly funny series on TV, Angie Tribeca debuted via a witty programming decision… Read
"What if an 18-year-old girl who had been sheltered her entire life suddenly became the Queen of England, the most powerful woman in the world?" Masterpiece senior series producer Susanne Simpson asks rhetorically on the basic premise behind PBS' Victoria.
"When we started reading scripts for Victoria we were so excited, because we thought, 'Here's the kind of show the Masterpiece audience is going to love,' " Simpson added of the eight-episode series conceived and… Read
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna’s appearance at Deadline’s annual The Contenders Emmys event turned into a masterclass in crazy-exes, as she detailed how the evolution of romantic obsession creates the structure of the hybrid musical dramedy that’s now heading into its third season on the CW.
In a discussion in front of a packed house of TV Academy and Emmy voters, Brosh McKenna, who co-created the series with star and Golden Globe winner Rachel Bloom… Read
A Brooklyn teen when she followed her mother into Scientology,Leah Remini spent 35 years as a high-profile member of the church before leaving in 2013. Two years later, she published a memoir, Troublemaker, that bared the experiences that led her to question her faith and got her labeled a “suppressive person.” She came to Deadline's The Contenders Emmys event recently at the DGA theater to tell a packed house TV Academy and guild voters why she decided to host the A&E… Read
"What I found so fascinating about having the show is the feedback about what makes people laugh and cry," One Mississippi star and co-creator Tig Notaro said about the reaction she has received to her Amazon dramady. "It touches people in not so obvious ways in not so obvious moments," the Mississippi-born comic added during her recent session at Deadline’s annual The Contenders Emmy event.
Playing a role very much drawing from her own life, Notaro was discussing the… Read
“[The characters] are extremely flawed and very dysfunctional and co-dependent and un-moored," said Michaela Watkins, star of Hulu’s Golden Globe-nominated series Casual. “But I think it's relatable.”
Speaking before a packed DGA theater crowd of TV Academy and guild voters during Deadline’s recent The Contenders Emmys event, Watkins was joined by exec producers Zander Lehmann, Helen Estabrook, Liz Tigelaar and co-stars Tara Lynne Barr and Tommy Dewey. The dramatic… Read
"In another type of show you would track the couple," says UnReal‘s Sarah Gertrude Shapiro of the Lifetime reality TV drama series she created with Marti Noxon. “And we really track Quinn and Rachel."
“What we are so obsessed with is a work relationship that is stronger than a family bond,” the executive producer says of their entangled Everlasting EP played by Constance Zimmer and her producer played by Shiri Appleby.
Along with showrunner Stacy Rukeyser, Shapiro joined… Read
Wendi McLendon-Covey showed up in full Beverly Goldberg mode at Deadline’s annual The Contenders Emmy event on behalf of ABC’s hit comedy The Goldbergs. Onstage with TVLine’s Michael Ausiello, “Beverly” was asked among numerous topics about her obsession with former First Lady Nancy Reagan. “Her whole thing is just say no. Is that all you want to say?” Beverly queried to the audience in the DGA theater packed with TV Academy and guild voters.
“That speaks to me as a mom… Read
"You know, going to the CIA, it is so secretive, you can never really get to the bottom of it," said Berlin Station's Michelle Forbes about where she didn't turn initially in researching her role in the Agency-set Epix drama.
Forbes stars as ambitious and conflicted operative Valerie Edwards in the Olen Steinhauer-created series alongside Hannibal alum Richard Armitage, Rhys Ifans, Richard Jenkins and Leland Orser. The latter, who plays the deputy chief in the CIA's… Read
When it came to the Epix seriesGraves, a comedy that follows a former Republican President, creator-showrunner Joshua Michael Stern didn’t think that the recent Presidential election cycle would matter. “It actually did,” he said. “A lot of the underlying themes, [although] not so specific to what’s going on, but lot of the things the country is grappling with will show itself in the show.”
Stern was speaking at Deadline’s annual The Contenders Emmys event in front of a… Read