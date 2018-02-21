Laurie Metcalf is clearly an actor whose career is smokin’ hot right now as she covers the waterfront on Broadway, movies and TV. Currently nominated for her first Oscar as Supporting Actress in Lady Bird, Metcalf is rehearsing for the March 29 opening of the Broadway revival of Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, opposite Glenda Jackson and Alison Pill (previews start February 27). That comes two days after the return of ABC’s Roseannefor a 10th season (delayed by 20… Read
With a near-record seven Emmy wins over the course of three different series, Tony nominations, and finally Sunday a Golden Globe after five previous attempts, Allison Janney is riding high to say the least. And it is her newly minted Golden Globe-winning role as LaVona Golden, the mother from hell in I, Tonya, that is virtually guaranteeing her a first crack at Oscar. When she visited the studios of my Deadline video series The Actor's Side recently, it was all just…
A big day for my Deadline video series The Actor's Side as true movie and stage royalty Dame Judi Dench came by for an in-depth conversation about her life, career and the current film that has put her back on the awards circuit to which she is so accustomed. With Victoria & Abdul, she has already received Best Actress nominations from the Golden Globes and SAG Awards. This is her 12th Golden Globe nomination (with two wins), and she has amassed an astounding 26 BAFTA…
Holly Hunter already has Oscars, Emmys and a whole slew of other awards for movies like The Piano, Broadcast News over her long and successful career, but now last summer's indie hit The Big Sickhas sparked a new round of honors for the star including two SAG nominations, a Critics' Choice nom, and tonight a Career Achievement Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival's awards gala. Playing a mother dealing with the boyfriend of her coma-stricken daughter, Hunter runs the…
When we sat down to decide which actors to interview for this season's The Actor's Side, my Deadline video series dedicated to exploring the art of acting with those at the top of their game, I said No. 1 on the list had to be Richard Jenkins, whose work I have long admired and followed. He dropped by our PMC studios to talk about his journey in this business — a long-gestating career that I suspect is one with which many performers will identify.

Currently he is riding…
Currently he is riding… Read
At just the tender age of 23, Saoirse Ronan is heading towards her third Oscar nomination for Lady Bird, having already nabbed Critics' Choice, Golden Globe and SAG nominations for the role of a Sacramento teen looking to move away and move on. She's also won several critics group awards, but as I discovered when she stopped by our studio for this episode of my Deadline video series The Actor's Side, she takes it all in stride, crediting writer-director Greta Gerwig and…
With Golden Globe, Critics' Choice and SAG nominations already for his towering portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, Gary Oldman has been an odds-on favorite to land his first Oscar (and only second nomination) this year. He recently visited the studio for my Deadline video series The Actor's Side, in which I explore the techniques, style, insecurities and careers of some of our finest actors.

In our wide ranging conversation, Oldman and I discuss his initial…
In our wide ranging conversation, Oldman and I discuss his initial… Read
Sam Rockwell counts supporting actor nominations already from the Golden Globes, Independent Spirit Awards, the Critics' Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild for his turn as a complex racist cop Dixon in Martin McDonagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Joining me for this week's edition of my Deadline video series The Actor's Side, I congratulate this great actor on finally being in a movie lots of people are seeing and one that is putting him on the precipice…
James Franco joins me on this week’s edition of my Deadline video series The Actor’s Side, about the art of the actor. In a wide-ranging conversation, we get right to the heart of just what makes him tick on the screen and onstage.
Franco describes how as a kid he loved movies and knew he wanted to act because of that passion. He also talks about his early experiences in high school, where a girlfriend working with another student actor made him just jealous enough to… Read
Kate Winslet visits our The Actor’s Side studio for a special two-part edition of my Deadline video series that explores the life and work of the industry’s top actors. In Part I, Winslet talks about why she never gets tired of being nominated for and winning awards. With an Oscar, Grammy and Emmy, she is just a Tony short of joining the EGOT club, and she says her 14-year-old son has made her very aware of that. But she says those awards are just a byproduct of her love… Read
For this week's chapter of my video series The Actor's Side, Willem Dafoe traverses his wide-ranging career that has taken him from playing villains to playing nice, and everything in between. In our conversation, he talks about his early days in theater; being fired from his first film, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise since it was the notorious flop Heaven's Gate; making Platoon, which turned out to be his first Oscar nomination; trying to avoid…
Melissa Leo won a supporting actress Oscar for David O. Russell's 2010 feature The Fighter and a whole slew of other top awards in her career including Emmys and Golden Globes. In the latest edition of my video series The Actor's Side, the New York/Vermont-raised actress talks about getting bleeped during her Oscar acceptance speech, starting out in acting by working opposite giant puppets, what makes a good director, and why it's not such a bad thing to be on a soap…