Starz said today that it has hired Ameesh Paleja as Chief Technology Officer, a new position in the company. Paleja, co-founder and CEO of movie-ticketing platform Atom Tickets, will continue to serve on Atom’s board and as an advisor and Head of Innovation. At Starz he will report to COO Jeffrey Hirsch and be based at the company's Englewood, CO headquarters.
"Ameesh is a visionary and world-class technologist whose substantial experience with digital distribution… Read
The FCC’s controversial decision last December to eliminate regulations aimed at preserving net neutrality has been followed by a flurry of legislative action at the state and federal level.
The latest salvo is a bill introduced by Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), which is a companion to a House bill introduced by Republican Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee. As tech giants, activists and Democrats alike all rail against the FCC’s decision, which they say will pave the way for inter…Read
Digital movie ticketing startup Atom Tickets has raised more than $60 million in a Series C round led by new backer Fidelity Investments, with Lionsgate, Disney and 21st Century Fox all reinvesting in the company.
The raise comes less than two years after a $50 million Series B round. After rolling out nationally in 2016, Atom tripled its users and ticket sales in one year and is now integrated into tens of thousands of U.S. theaters. Its app enables moviegoers to buy… Read
A messaging app that has drawn comparisons to Facebook’s WhatsApp has already raised $850 million in advance of its initial coin offering, and is seeking a second round of funding before launching to the public. That would make it the biggest ICO in history.
But reports are surfacing questioning Telegram’s plans, with some financiers questioning its technology claims, the lack of a revenue plan for the service, and concerns on who is using it. The venerable Forbes called… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Telexist, the VR production studio behind the Sundance Film Festvial-premiering narrative film Dinner Party, and its parent company Good Deed Entertainment have zeroed in on their new reality. The companies are teaming on Memory Palace, a 10-episode VR noir thriller series that will be designed to be part cinematic VR and part interactive. Production is set to begin in April.
The series will center on Owen Knowles, a gifted young lawyer with the knack for… Read
In-theater advertising company National CineMedia has launched Noovie ARcade, a smartphone app that offers moviegoers an augmented reality experience.
The app accompanies NCM’s Noovie pre-show and lobby entertainment network, which launched last fall.
Noovie ARcade is available in the iOS and Android app stores and NCM expects to roll it out nationwide this spring on more than 20,600 screens in 1,700 theaters nationwide. Top exhibitors involved in the launch include AMC… Read
A video featuring various NBA players wishing their Chinese fans a happy new year is causing social media uproar, as Philadelphia 76ers guard J.J. Redick appears to use a slur in his greeting.
The video, made by Chinese media company Tencent, has appeared online. There is a version with Redick edited out also circulating.
The video goes through various NBA players wishing their Chinese fans a happy new year. When it gets to Redick at the 51-second mark, he seems to say… Read
Lindsey Vonn is down but not out after losing in the Super-G race at the Winter Olympics. Her first Olympics moment in eight years saw her make a mistake in the upper half of the course, winding up in a tie for sixth place.
Vonn won a bronze in the event in 2010 at Vancouver, but sat out the Sochi games because of a knee injury. She is a four-time overall World Cup champion and will have another shot at a medal in the women’s downhill race later in the Olympics.
Vonn said… Read
Apple has a design flaw – employees at its new space-age campus keep walking into its glass walls.
The new $5 billion Apple Park campus, which opened last fall, has had at least two incidents of men walking into glass and sustaining injuries that required emergency services, according to a story by MarketWatch, which did a public records request.
Both of the incidents resulted in minor cuts and no hospitalization. However, there’s a more serious issue than a couple of… Read
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki says she isn’t going to kick controversial online star Logan Paul off the platform.
Speaking at the Code Media conference in Huntington Beach, CA today, she said Paul would stay for now because he didn’t violate any specific policies when he posted a video of a person who committed suicide. YouTube responded to the outrage by temporarily suspending advertising on Paul’s account, but has not permanently banned him.
"He hasn't done anything that… Read
Warner Bros’ sci-fi feature Blade Runner 2049and Disney-Pixar’s Coco were among the films to receive recognition at the 2018 Lumiere Awards presented by the Advanced Imaging Society.
The event, held tonight in the Steven J. Ross Theater on the Warner Bros lot in Burbank, recognizes innovation in 3D, virtual and augmented reality and other technologies that expand the possibilities in visual entertainment.
"Each year, the work gets more spectacular and the creators and… Read
You may soon be able to downvote something you dislike on Facebook. But there’s no actual “dislike” button in the works, according to the social media giant.
A small number of users are test subjects for Facebook’s longest-running request, a way to signal that you do not approve of something. The test is running on public pages and provides an option to users to hide any post and report it as offensive, misleading or off-topic.
Reports indicate the test has surfaced in… Read