Technology

Skier Lindsey Vonn Trolled For Super-G Loss, But Finds Defender In ESPN’s Foudy

By Bruce Haring

Lindsey Vonn is down but not out after losing in the Super-G race at the Winter Olympics. Her first Olympics moment in eight years saw her make a mistake in the upper half of the course, winding up in a tie for sixth place. Vonn won a bronze in the event in 2010 at Vancouver, but sat out the Sochi games because of a knee injury. She is a four-time overall World Cup champion and will have another shot at a medal in the women’s downhill race later in the Olympics. Vonn said… Read