California's film incentives have been good for Hollywood, but they've barely made a blip at the Oscars. In the last five years, only one of the 43 films nominated for Best Picture received tax credits from the state. That film, Her, received nearly $2.5 million in incentives.
Of the nine films Oscar-nominated for Best Picture this year, only Lady Bird was filmed in Los Angeles, but it didn't receive any of the state's film incentives. The same was true last year, when La
On-location filming took a nosedive in Los Angeles last year, with feature films, TV pilots and reality shows all hitting five-year lows despite the $330 million in annual tax incentives offered by the state.
Compared to 2016, the number of on-location shooting days on feature films fell by 19.8%; TV shows were down 7.6%; Web-based TV shows slipped 9.2%, and TV pilots plummeted 40.2%. Check out the report in chart form here.
Despite the gloomy numbers, 2017 proved to be
California spent $330 million last year to keep films and TV shows shooting in the state, but the projects it subsidized barely made a blip at the Golden Globes.
Of the statuettes handed out in 25 categories Sunday night, only one went to someone associated with a project that received California tax incentives. That sole winner was Sterling K. Brown, who took the Globe for best actor in a TV drama series for NBC's This Is Us. His show got more than $9 million in tax
EXCLUSIVE:Michael Nyman, co-chairman and CEO of public relations firm PMK•BNC, is the new chair of the California Film Commission, which administers the state's $330 million annual film incentives program and is charged with stemming the flow of runaway production.
Formerly the commission's vice-chair, he takes over for Steve Dayan, the secretary-treasurer of Hollywood's Teamsters Local 399, who was appointed to the commission in 2011 by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger
Slammed by back-to-back Category 5 hurricanes in September, the film industry in the U.S. Virgin Islands slowly is struggling to get back on its feet. "We got hit by Hurricane Irma and then two weeks later by Maria," said Luana Wheatley, director of the islands' film office. "That set us back, but we're open for business. The goal of this office is to put people to work and have an economic impact."
The islands' stunning locations have long been a draw to Hollywood
UPDATED with governor’s comments, 2 PM:New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a bill that would have linked the state's film incentives to diversity hiring in the state’s TV industry. The bill, which sailed through the state Legislature, would have allocated up to $5 million for companies that hire female and minority TV writers and directors.
In vetoing the bill, Cuomo wrote that the state's $420 million film incentives program already is "extremely oversubscribed" and
As Golden GlobeS nominations were announced today, there small-screen winners of another type of as the Ridley Scott-produced CBS All Access series Strange Angels, the second season of Seth MacFarlane and Fox's The Orville, an untitled Mark Burnett project and more of the first season of CBS’ S.W.A.T. were among the latest recipients of California's tax credits.
There were three pilots and four recurring series among the 11 projects that were awarded some of the $69
A bill in New York that would link production incentives to diversity hiring is waiting for the signature of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has until midnight on December 18 to sign it or veto it.
The bill, which sailed through the state Legislature, would provide $5 million in annual tax credits for projects that hire female and minority TV writers and directors. Leaders of the DGA and the WGA East are urging the governor to sign it.
"Everyone acknowledges the profound
Television production in Los Angeles was booming in 2016 and filling up sound stages across the region, according to a new report issued today by FilmLA.
Partnering with the Walt Disney Company, Paramount, Warner Bros, Fox, Sony, Universal and six other facilities, the on-location film permitting office's inaugural Sound Stage Production Report claims that there was a 96% average occupancy rate in the region last year. As the state's now $330 million film and TV tax
Thanksgiving and Christmas came a little early today for Quentin Tarantino and Sony Pictures. Picked up by the studio last week, as my colleague Mike Fleming Jr exclusively reported, the director's next feature is among the 11 films awarded nearly $62.8 million in California tax credits.
The Chris Sanders' helmed adaptation of Jack London's Call of the Wild, Destroyer, starring Nicole Kidman and directed by the Karyn Kusama, and an untitled Dan Gilroy project starring
The Association of Film Commissioners International has picked Rajiv Dalal for the newly created role of President, it was announced today at the group's 41st Annual Cineposium here in L.A.
The new direction at the top of the AFCI also saw ex-British Film Commission exec Jess Conoplia appointed to the also the newly created position of EVP/COO. Both the former deputy at L.A.'s Office of Motion Picture and Television Production and Conoplia will be based in the City of
Despite the state's annual $330 million tax incentives program, on-location filming in greater Los Angeles fell for a third consecutive quarter, dipping 3.5% to 9,455 shoot days in the third quarter of 2017 compared with the same period last year. On-location filming fell 4.7% in the second quarter and a whopping 36.3% in the first quarter.
On-location production of feature films, commercials, and TV dramas were the quarter's few bright spots. Everything else was down