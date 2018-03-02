Films Subsidized by California Tax Credits Barely Register at Oscars

By David Robb

California's film incentives have been good for Hollywood, but they've barely made a blip at the Oscars. In the last five years, only one of the 43 films nominated for Best Picture received tax credits from the state. That film, Her, received nearly $2.5 million in incentives. Of the nine films Oscar-nominated for Best Picture this year, only Lady Bird was filmed in Los Angeles, but it didn't receive any of the state's film incentives. The same was true last year, when La… Read