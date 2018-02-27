EXCLUSIVE: Momentum Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to I Think We're Alone Now, the Reed Morano-directed film that stars Peter Dinklage and Elle Fanning. It won a Special Jury Award for Excellence in Filmmaking at Sundance, where it premiered in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section.
Morano made the film after winning an Emmy for directing the first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale, on which she is also exec producer. Del (Dinklage) finds himself alone in the…
EXCLUSIVE: In a deal in the seven-figures, Netflix has acquired the animated feature White Fang. This marks the first deal by Netflix for a film that debuted at last month's Sundance Film Festival. Netflix will launch the film later this year in the US, Canada, Latin America, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, UK, Eastern Europe, India, ANZ, and South Africa.
Directed by Oscar winner Alexandre Espigares, White Fang features a voice cast that includes Nick Offerman…
EXCLUSIVE: Hot off the Sundance premiere of his film Sorry To Bother You and the splashy world rights deal by Annapurna that followed, writer, director and composer Boots Riley has signed with WME to be repped in all areas. Starring Lakeith Stanfield, Armie Hammer and Tessa Thompson, Sorry To Bother You is an absurdist dark comedy that tackles capitalism and race in Riley's hometown of Oakland.
Riley is also the lead vocalist of The Coup, the socially conscious hip-hop…
Paul Dano’s directorial debt Wildlife, the family drama that had its world premiere at last month’s Sundance Film Festival, has sold to IFC Films for North American rights. Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ed Oxenbould and Bill Camp star in the pic Dano and Zoe Kazan adapted from Richard Ford's novel. IFC says it is eyeing a fall 2018 theatrical release and awards campaign.
The plot centers on 14-year-old Joe, the only child of Jeanette and Jerry—a housewife and a golf…
Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to Bad Reputation, Kevin Kerslake's feature-length documentary about rocker Joan Jett that bowed last month at the Sundance Film Festival. A 2018 theatrical release is planned.
The pic centers on Jett’s early years as founder and backbone of the Runaways, her seminal 1970s punk band, and then meeting collaborator Kenny Laguna in 1980 to catapult her as a solo act.
Joel Marcus wrote the pic, which was produced by Peter…
Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions acquired U.S. rights to the Jesse Peretz-directed romantic comedy Juliet, Naked. Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke, and Chris O'Dowd star. A summer release is planned. The film is produced by Albert Berger & Ron Yerxa, Barry Mendel, Judd Apatow and Jeffrey Soros.
Juliet, Naked tells the story of Annie (Rose Byrne) who is stuck in a long-term relationship with Duncan (Chris O'Dowd) – a huge fan of obscure rock musician Tucker Crowe (Ethan Hawke)…
“What Drives You?” It was the question we posed to each of the actors and filmmakers that passed through our Sundance Studio at this year’s festival, which ended over the weekend. And we got a variety of answers, from the simple to the complex, from the serious to the silly.
Tony Gilroy, who premiered the excellent thriller Beirut, just wants to stick around, he told us. "I want to keep making things. I just want to be completely occupied with something that's obsessing…
IFC Films has acquiredA Kid Like Jake, the drama starring Claire Danes and Jim Parsons that just bowed at the Sundance Film Festival. Silas Howard directed, and Octavia Spencer and Priyanka Chopra co-star with Ann Dowd and Amy Landecker. A summer release is planned.
The pic, written by Daniel Pearle who adapted his play, centers on Alex Wheeler (Danes) and her husband Greg (Parsons) ready to find the "right" New York primary school for their son, Jake, their 4-year-old…
The Orchard has acquired North American rights to We The Animals, the Jeremiah Zagar movie that took the NEXT Innovator Award at the just-wrapped Sundance Film Festival. A 2018 theatrical release is planned for the pic, a coming-of-age tale based on Justin Torres' debut novel. It is the second Sundance deal for The Orchard which also teamed with MoviePass Ventures to seal a deal for North American rights to Bart Layton's heist thriller American Animals, a pact worth $3…
Creepy dollhouses, creepier kids, ghosts in the windows and what looks to be some sort of spontaneous combustion — here’s a first look at Hereditary, the horror pic that had Sundance buzzing.
Written and directed by Ari Aster, A24’s Hereditary stars Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Ann Dowd, Milly Shapiro and Alex Wolff in a modern take on the haunted house story — or, perhaps more accurate here, a haunted family tree.
The logline: When Ellen, matriarch of the Graham family…
Dogwoof has acquired rights to Zikr: A Sufi Revival, a multiplayer, virtual reality documentary that premiered at the just-wrapped Sundance Film Festival. The deal, its first of its kind for a VR docu in Park City, includes a funding component to support further development that will include an online version allowing multiple players to be networked at once. The distribution portion includes Dogwoof overseeing location based installations at international cultural…
HBO has acquired The Oslo Diaries, a documentary about covert Middle East peace talks in 1992. The film just had its world premiere at Sundance.
Directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, the film is produced by Hilla Medalia and Ina Fichman, and executive produced by Guy Lavie, Koby Gal-Raday, Danna Stern, Dagmar Mielke, Barbara Dobkin and Jean Tsien.
The Oslo Diaries details events in 1992, when Israeli-Palestinian relations were at an all-time low and any communication…