SAG-AFTRA is warning the stunt community about "knockoff" stunt harnesses that don't meet industry standards and pose a threat to safety on the set. Used to suspend actors and stunt performers in the air, one of the phony harnesses already has failed, the guild reported. "Thankfully, no one was hurt," it said.
"This SAG-AFTRA safety bulletin is an urgent advisory to alert you to these dangers and to remind everyone to be very diligent about the harnesses and other safety… Read
UPDATED with Time’s Up statement, 1:10 PM: Deven MacNair claims that the Time's Up movement has turned its back on her. The Hollywood stuntwoman, who launched a one-woman crusade against "wigging" – the age-old practice of stuntmen donning wigs and women's clothes to double for actresses, said that she’d asked for the group’s assistance but was told that her case was “outside the scope of their work”.
"Really? It's outside the scope of their work?" Deven told Deadline… Read
Guy Clayton, the special effects coordinator on MGM's The Domestics, says he feels responsible for the "wigging" incident that led to a sex discrimination complaint filed with the EEOC by stuntwoman Deven MacNair, because he told “the powers that be” that he could get the special effects ready on short notice.
MacNair, however, isn't having any of it. "How many excuses are we going to hear?" she asked. "They said I was too big to double the actress, that I'm a horrible… Read
In a recent article about stuntmen donning wigs and dresses to double for actresses – an age-old practice known as "wigging" – Stunts Unlimited president Pat Romano told Deadline that he'd never seen it in all his years in the industry.
"I have never seen a guy dress up as a girl, and I've been in the business 30 years," he said. Deadline, however, has obtained photos of him wearing a woman's wig for a stunt he performed on a Progressive auto insurance commercial in… Read
UPDATED with SAG-AFTRA statement: SAG-AFTRA has closed its investigation into the "wigging" of a stuntman on MGM's The Domestics and concluded that "wigging a male stunt performer to double for a female performer is not acceptable and that this should not happen again." The union, however, did not fine the film's production company for not doing more to find a qualified stuntwoman to do the job, though it says it "will remain committed to doing what it can to eliminate… Read
Atlanta's stunt community, which was rocked last year by the death of stuntman John Bernecker on the set of The Walking Dead, is up in arms over veteran stuntwoman Jennifer Badger's allegation that leaders of the SAG-AFTRA local there are playing politics with safety. Badger, one of Atlanta's top stuntwomen and safety advocates, and a vocal critic of the local's elected leadership, has accused them of not reappointing her to the stunt and safety committee purely for… Read
EXCLUSIVE: A sex-discrimination charge filed with the EEOC by stuntwoman Deven MacNair has Hollywood's stunt community wigging out, with one veteran stuntman claiming that the industry's most dangerous profession – which saw two stunt-related deaths last year – "is now in chaos" and "spiraling out of control." Others, however, scoff at the notion, arguing that the change coming to the stunt community and to the industry at large is long overdue.
MacNair's complaint (read… Read
A former SAG-AFTRA presidential candidate is accusing the union’s leadership of playing politics with safety. Local board member Peter Antico, a stuntman who finished third in the presidential race last year, has filed a complaint with the union and the Secretary of Labor claiming that the union’s newly formed safety commission has been stacked with political allies of SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and that too few of them have any expertise in stunts or… Read
UPDATED with more details of lawsuit: More than six months afterThe Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker was killed on the Atlanta set of the AMC blockbuster series, his mother has followed through on her promise to "seek justice" with a wrongful-death lawsuit that puts the blame on AMC for allegedly doing things on the cheap.
"The production of Season 8 of The Walking Dead, like seasons before it, had an emphasis on keeping production budgets low and profits high," the… Read
UPDATED with winners list: The sizable stunt teams for Warner Bros. Wonder Woman and HBO’sGame of Thrones walked away with the SAG Awards Stunt Ensemble trophies today. The winners were announced before the televised portion of the show. The female-centric superhero pic beat out the stunt teams from Baby Driver, Dunkirk, Logan and War for the Planet of the Apes. The epic juggernaut drama series GoT topped the stunt performers from GLOW, Homeland and The Walking Dead, the… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Four Saturdays ago, the Bumblebee stunt team showed up for rehearsals in downtown Los Angeles for work on the latest in the Transformers movie franchise. It was late afternoon, and they were preparing to film the stunt the next Wednesday, November 1. The rehearsal that day involved 11 stunt drivers and three passengers – all men. One of the drivers was even told to wear a wig to double for a woman.
Seven of the driving jobs listed on the call sheet were… Read
UPDATED, 9:36 AM: The BBC has halted production on the drama The Forgiving Earthin the wake of cameraman Mark Milsome’s on-set death. “We are deeply shocked and saddened to hear this terrible news,” the UK pubcaster said in a statement. “Mark Milsome was hugely talented and a much respected colleague. Our thoughts are with Mark’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”
PREVIOUSLY, 7:35 AM: Veteran film and TV camera operator Mark Milsome has died while… Read