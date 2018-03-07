SAG-AFTRA Closes “Wigging” Probe, Says It “Remains Committed” To Ending Practice Of Men Doubling For Women

By David Robb

UPDATED with SAG-AFTRA statement: SAG-AFTRA has closed its investigation into the "wigging" of a stuntman on MGM's The Domestics and concluded that "wigging a male stunt performer to double for a female performer is not acceptable and that this should not happen again." The union, however, did not fine the film's production company for not doing more to find a qualified stuntwoman to do the job, though it says it "will remain committed to doing what it can to eliminate… Read