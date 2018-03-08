Chinese Streaming Giant iQiyi Files For U.S. IPO

By Nancy Tartaglione

IQiyi, the Chinese streaming service owned by Baidu, filed for an IPO on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The move had been expected for some time and sets the initial offering at up to $1.5B. That figure is likely to shift with previous reports suggesting an offering would value the company at $8B-$10B. The company plans to list its American Depository Shares on the NASDAQ under the symbol IQ. The streaming giant, which has deals with such… Read