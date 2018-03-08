Some of Disney’s annual shareholder meetings over the years have brought high corporate drama, but today’s edition in Houston was more of a chance for celebration.
There was a brief business portion of the meeting, during which directors up for nomination were introduced. All of them were approved. The roster includes Susan E. Arnold; Mary T. Barra; Safra A. Catz; John S. Chen; Francis A. deSouza; the company’s chairman and CEO, Bob Iger; Maria Elena Lagomasino; Fred H… Read
Netflix’s sizzling stock, which has gained a remarkable 65% in 2018 and more than doubled in the past year, finally pulled back 1% today after an analyst issued a downgrade.
Stifel analyst Scott Devitt lowered his rating on Netflix from buy to hold, and the streaming giant’s shares declined 1.25% to finish the session at $321.16, down about $4 from their 52-week high. The slide came on a mixed day for Wall Street. The Nasdaq and Russell 2000 both gained ground for the… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Defy Media, owner of digital brands such as Smosh, AWEme, Clevver and ScreenJunkies, and GRB Entertainment, a production outfit whose most notable credit is A&E’s long-running Intervention, have set a programming partnership.
The team-up is GRB's first development and distribution deal with a digital studio and builds on GRB’s recent acquisition of international rights to Defy series Man at Arms and Super Fan Builds. The aim of the new production alliance is to… Read
CBS Corp. COO Joseph Ianniello forecast more investment in the company’s direct-to-consumer services, CBS All Access and Showtime, albeit not in the thin air of Netflix’s level of spending.
“This is an arms race to get there,” he said in a keynote appearance at Deutsche Bank’s 26th annual Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference in Palm Beach, Fla. “I'm not sure there are going to be 30 direct-to-consumer channels that are going to be out there. There will be some… Read
The 90th annual Academy Awards will have coverage from the red carpet to the backstage area and through the ceremony itself. ABC hosts the live broadcast of the show, starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland with host Jimmy Kimmel.
For the first time, ABC will present Countdown to the Oscars Live!, a three-hour live special from the red carpet. The show revisits moments from Oscars past and features a first look inside the… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has found success with a slew of small-screen superheroes, but now it is moving into the movie realm. I hear the SVOD service has ordered Past Midnight, a feature about a new kind of vigilante superhero, and is hoping to sign Keanu Reeves to star.
The film is written by TJ Fixman and is to be directed by Dope director Rick Famuyiwa and produced by Anthony and Joe Russo, directors of Captain America and Avengers: Infinity War. I hear the deals for these… Read
Hulu is putting its green stamp on a high-profile New York City address, setting a broad marketing partnership with Madison Square Garden Co. that involves naming rights and a range of other branding opportunities.
Under the deal, the 5,600-seat theater tucked next door to the arena that bills itself as the “world’s most famous” will be known as The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Throughout the theater, known in its early days as the Felt Forum, Hulu will have its… Read
In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Sky and Netflix are teaming up to bring the streaming service into a new Sky TV subscription pack. Sky customers will now have access to Netflix through the Sky Q platform. The move will combine Sky and Netflix content side-by-side. Sky already has exclusive content deals in place with HBO, Showtime and Warner Bros. It also airs Fox and Disney programming as well as its own originals.
This agreement aims to give customers a broader and… Read
As it continues to negotiate its linear and streaming future, the UFC has made a deal with Amazon to make the mixed-martial arts circuit’s pay-per-view events available on a one-off basis through the retailer’s Prime Video platform.
Starting today, U.S. customers can pre-order March 3 event UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya for $64.99 without a Prime membership. More than 600 devices can connect the Prime Video app to TVs, gaming consoles and mobile.
Upcoming UFC PPV events… Read
IQiyi, the Chinese streaming service owned by Baidu, filed for an IPO on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The move had been expected for some time and sets the initial offering at up to $1.5B. That figure is likely to shift with previous reports suggesting an offering would value the company at $8B-$10B. The company plans to list its American Depository Shares on the NASDAQ under the symbol IQ.
The streaming giant, which has deals with such… Read
David Wells, CFO at Netflix, offered a two-word explanation for the streaming giant’s decision to fork over up to $300 million to elite showrunner Ryan Murphy earlier this month: “customer joy.”
Speaking at the Morgan Stanley media and telecom conference in San Francisco, Wells elaborated, “These deals are going to be rarer than you might think. Not everybody gets one. You have to have that track record of being a prolific producer. Like Shonda Rhimes, we were pleased… Read