This is not the drone footage you’re looking for. Wait, yes it is. Disney has released new flyover video of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the sprawling themed area that’s set to open next year at Disneyland in Anaheim.
Yes, there’s lots of scaffolding and not all that much to see yet, but the footage gives an idea of the sheer size of the project. It ends with an animated shot at how the park will look upon completion — X-wing Fighter not included.
Attendees will be… Read
Some of Disney’s annual shareholder meetings over the years have brought high corporate drama, but today’s edition in Houston was more of a chance for celebration.
There was a brief business portion of the meeting, during which directors up for nomination were introduced. All of them were approved. The roster includes Susan E. Arnold; Mary T. Barra; Safra A. Catz; John S. Chen; Francis A. deSouza; the company’s chairman and CEO, Bob Iger; Maria Elena Lagomasino; Fred H… Read
The 86-year old composer who recently received his 51st Oscar-nomination for Star Wars: The Last Jedi admitted in a recent KUSC radio interview that after J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: Episode IX, he’s finished with writing music for Star Wars movies.
“We know J.J. Abrams is preparing one now for next year that I will hopefully do for him, and I look forward to it,” John Williams said. “It will round out a series of nine and be quite enough for me.” The Oscar winning… Read
Lucasfilm has pulled the curtain back on its worldwide promotional partners for the spinoff film Solo: A Star Wars Story. They include a half-dozen brands that will promote the Ron Howard-directed pic starring Alden Ehrenreich as the young smuggler who will become a rebel hero in theStar Wars universe.
The brands taking part in the galaxy-wide promo push are Denny’s Corp, Esurance, General Mills, Nissan, Symantec Corp and — in a natural-born pairing — Solo cups.
"Our six… Read
NBC’s Saturday Night Live frequently posts cut-for-time sketches on its YouTube site, and sometimes the exclusions aren’t exactly easy to figure out. Here’s one: “Star Warriors”, an elaborate, Star Wars-themed digital short that didn’t make it to air last night.
Introduced by J.J. Abrams, the clip is designed as a trailer for a (not real) Star Wars standalone film, The Mos Eisley Five, arriving in summer of 2019. “It’s the story,” says Abrams, “of a group of smugglers… Read
Taking on The Force Awakens, followed directly by The Last Jedi, Oscar-nominated visual effects supervisors Ben Morris and Mike Mulholland have been living in the Star Wars universe for years now, and they wouldn't have it any other way.
On The Last Jedi, the pair would encounter ample creature work—typically involving a combination of practical and visual effects—finding one of their greatest challenges in the character of Supreme Leader Snoke.
While Snoke (Andy Serkis)… Read
Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company’s direct-to-consumer service, slated to launch in 2019 after the company adds Fox assets to its stable, will be able to compete with Netflix but will “spend less on volume” than the streaming incumbent.
Speaking to Wall Street analysts during the company’s fiscal first quarter earnings call, Iger did not specify a specific budget for content. Compared with Netflix’s increasingly hefty outlays ($8 billion this year and headed upward)… Read
These are not the final episodes you’re looking for — wait, yes they are. Disney XD said today that the series finale of Lucasfilm Animation’s Star Wars Rebels will roll out over three consecutive Mondays. The beginning of the end launches at 9 PM ET on February 19.
The cable net also released a trailer for the final countdown (watch it above). It shows Emperor Palpatine making his Rebels debut, voiced by Ian McDermid, who played the character in The Empire Strikes Back, R…Read
The Cinema Audio Society is out with its nominees for the 54th annual CAS Awards, which celebrate outstanding achievement in film and TV sound mixing for 2017. The hardware will be presented February 24 during a ceremony at the Omni Los Angeles Hotel at California Plaza.
The Motion Picture – Live Action category will be a battle among the teams behind Baby Driver, Dunkirk, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Shape of Waterand Wonder Woman. On the toon front, the Cars 3 mixers… Read
UPDATED, December 27: Billie Lourd honored her mother Carrie Fisher after the one-year anniversary of her death by taking a trip the beautiful, awe-inspiring Northern Lights.
Lourd took to Instagram to mark the occasion with a heartwarming post saying, "My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her. We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling… Read
Probably never a great idea to get into a Star Wars argument with Luke Skywalker, advice Ted Cruz might wanna take to heart.
In a Twitter battle encompassing net neutrality, Darth Vader, Jedi values and internet porn, Mark Hamill and the Texas Republican senator are crossing lightsabers and taking no prisoners.
See the tweets below.
The sparring started Saturday when Hamill, taking some time away from promoting The Last Jedi (or maybe not) posted a tweet, complete with… Read