Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: Watch Drone Footage Of Construction At Disneyland

By Erik Pedersen

This is not the drone footage you’re looking for. Wait, yes it is. Disney has released new flyover video of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the sprawling themed area that’s set to open next year at Disneyland in Anaheim. Yes, there’s lots of scaffolding and not all that much to see yet, but the footage gives an idea of the sheer size of the project. It ends with an animated shot at how the park will look upon completion — X-wing Fighter not included. Attendees will be… Read