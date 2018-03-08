Michael Smith is headed to the ESPNSportsCenter sidelines. His last show will be tonight as he follows his former SC co-anchor and His and Hers podcast partner Jemele Hill out the door of the flagship highlights show.
Sports Illustrated first reported that Smith will leave the 6 PM ET gig, an unsurprising exit in the wake of management’s push to make the show more of a traditional SportsCenter. His move comes less than 14 months Smith and Hill were announced to be… Read
Facebook Watch and Major League Baseball have reached a deal that will see 25 weekday games — one a week — streamed exclusively and live worldwide on the social media giant during the 2018 season. It’s the first major sports deal for Facebook, and will also mark the league’s first digital-only national broadcasts.
The 25 games, all day games, will be distributed through the MLB Live show Page, excluding select international markets. The games will be produced by MLB… Read
Some of Disney’s annual shareholder meetings over the years have brought high corporate drama, but today’s edition in Houston was more of a chance for celebration.
There was a brief business portion of the meeting, during which directors up for nomination were introduced. All of them were approved. The roster includes Susan E. Arnold; Mary T. Barra; Safra A. Catz; John S. Chen; Francis A. deSouza; the company’s chairman and CEO, Bob Iger; Maria Elena Lagomasino; Fred H… Read
UPDATED with ESPN response:Adrienne Lawrence, who worked for ESPN for two years in a fellowship program, has sued the Disney-owned sports network for sexual discrimination and harassment.
Veteran ESPN anchor John Buccigross is the subject of many of the allegations in the complaint, which alleges that female employees were subjected to a demeaning workplace culture that systematically denied them opportunities to advance. The complaint also includes an allegation lodged… Read
Leading South American and European soccer players will take part in a 10-part documentary about preparing for this summer's World Cup in Russia. The series will mark the first co-production between HBO in Europe and Latin America.
The international divisions of the premium U.S. cabler are working together for the first time on Destino Rusia 2018, which will explore the personal accounts of leading players from both regions and their immediate entourages ahead of the most… Read
Katie Couric spoke too soon. Nearly three weeks after apologizing for quipping that Dutch people sometimes skate on frozen canals, dozens of Amsterdam residents proved her right by doing exactly that.
Europe’s current deep freeze – the “Beast from the East” – saw temperatures drop so hard that Amsterdam’s Prinsengracht canal turned to ice, drawing cold-defying crowds to strap on skates and do their best figure eights.
Photos of the skaters (check some out above and below)… Read
The broadcast premiere of the feature-length documentary The Nagano Tapes tonight on NBC Sports Network at 11:30 PM ET (after the Red Wings-Blues game) kicks off a five-film deal for Mandalay Sports Media and Frank Marshall’s Five Ring Films for The Olympic Channel.
The debut docu, about the men’s hockey tournament at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games when professional players participated in the Games for the first time, will be followed in the spring by La Lucha, directed… Read
As it continues to negotiate its linear and streaming future, the UFC has made a deal with Amazon to make the mixed-martial arts circuit’s pay-per-view events available on a one-off basis through the retailer’s Prime Video platform.
Starting today, U.S. customers can pre-order March 3 event UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya for $64.99 without a Prime membership. More than 600 devices can connect the Prime Video app to TVs, gaming consoles and mobile.
Upcoming UFC PPV events… Read
Bryant Gumbel closed tonight’s edition of his HBO show Real Sports with commentary on the winners of the Florida state high school hockey championship.
“Despite being seeded last, the winners this past weekend upset the top seed in the semi-final, then went on to another upset, by a score of 7-4, in the championship game,” Gumbel began.
“Just two wins, but no small feat in light of the fact that, just 11 days earlier, many of the players’ classmates and teachers were… Read
CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves predicts that the network might find itself bidding against deep-pocketed tech giants for NFL rights when its contract with the league ends in five years.
Google’s YouTube, Amazon and other tech players making major investments in entertainment programming were absent from the bargaining table when 21st Century Fox outbid CBS for rights to Thursday Night Football. But Moonves predicts that day is coming when they look to secure rights to… Read
UPDATED, 2:11 PM: The athletes and delegations are heading home from the XXIII Winter Olympics and the flame from PyeongChang has been passed on to Beijing 2022, and it probably wasn't a moment too soon for NBC.
The 19.8 million on average that watched the Games on average each night on NBC, NBCSN and digital platforms is the worst any Olympics has ever done. That’s with all NBC's talk of total audience delivery and the rising tide of streaming.
Pulling in 14.8 million… Read