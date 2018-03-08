Michael Smith Hangs ‘Em Up As ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ Anchor Weeks After Jemele Hill Exit

By Erik Pedersen

Michael Smith is headed to the ESPN SportsCenter sidelines. His last show will be tonight as he follows his former SC co-anchor and His and Hers podcast partner Jemele Hill out the door of the flagship highlights show. Sports Illustrated first reported that Smith will leave the 6 PM ET gig, an unsurprising exit in the wake of management’s push to make the show more of a traditional SportsCenter. His move comes less than 14 months Smith and Hill were announced to be… Read