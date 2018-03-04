Dakota Fanning Goes Trekkie In ‘Please Stand By’; Strand Opens Once-Banned ‘Have A Nice Day’ – Specialty B.O. Preview

By Brian Brooks

As the Sundance Film Festival begins its wind-down to this weekend's awards, the remaining attendees will get a preview of Specialty titles that should make their way to big screens later this year. Oscar nominated titles from 2017, including Call Me By Your Name, The Shape of Water, Darkest Hour, Lady Bird and others continue to dominate the Specialty box office, and that won’t likely change well into February. Some new titles are trickling out in the lead-up to the… Read