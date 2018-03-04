Specialty Box Office

As a new post-Oscars cycle begins, Specialty winners should see a bump in the box office this weekend with added runs while new titles enter theaters with audiences looking to spring and beyond. IFC Films is rolling out comedy The Death of Stalin, which had a fall festival run. Starring Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor, Simon Russell Beale and Andrea Riseborough, the feature takes a crack at one of the last century's most notorious dictators and his cronies. On a… Read
UPDATED at 11:45AM PT with more numbers and analysis. A handful of limited-release Best Picture nominees are going into tonight's awards with some box-office wind in their sails, placing most of tonight's contenders on par with most recent recipients of the top prize.
All of the specialty Best Picture nominees still in release upped their theater counts heading into the awards-season climax, which has offered an extra week of playtime due to the Winter Olympics. Still at… Read
With awards season hitting its peak this weekend, a new crop of Specialty releases will do its best to vie for attention. Stanley Tucci, along with Addison Timlin and Kyra Sedgwick, stars in drama Submission, opening with an exclusive engagement in New York. The film is one of two from distribution label Paladin this week, along with Philip Gelatt's unconventional They Remain. Sony Pictures Classics is heading out with its latest foreign-language offering, Foxtrot, which… Read
The Orchard is taking a left turn this weekend with its latest release, The Young Karl Marx by I Am Not Your Negro filmmaker Raoul Peck. The Berlin '17 premiere starring August Diehl and Stefan Konarske as Karl Marx and Friederich Engels has had initial success in social media after its trailer brought out commentary from the left, right and in-between. The title is among a number of limited release newcomers this weekend, which also features a slew of thrillers including… Read
UPDATED at 11:15AM PT with more numbers and analysis. Roadside Attractions opened Sally Potter's black-and-white dramedy The Party in three locations Friday, taking in $36,344 and recording the second-highest per theater average of the weekend.
The feature topped a sizable number of limited-release newcomers this weekend, including three titles rolled out in time for Friday's Chinese New Year. Warner Bros.' Detective Chinatown 2 is tracking to be the best of the trio… Read
UPDATED at 11:45AM PT with more numbers and analysis. The specialty film marketplace saw an uptick in the number of releases and box office gross, though most ticket-buyers went for Oscar contenders continuing to aim for a nomination bounce.
Magnolia bundled this year's group of Oscar-Nominated Short Films, teaming with ShortsTV to release the program in 180 locations over the weekend. The annual release has become popular, though this year's did not quite match last… Read
Four new Specialty films arrive at the box office with Valentine's Day fast approaching, and each has its own view of amour. Alex Ross Perry's Golden Exits starring Emily Browning, Adam Horovitz and Jason Schwartzman examines jealousy. Pantelion's La Boda de Valentina is a rom-com, set to bow in three hundred theaters in the U.S. Friday in a day and date release with Mexico. India's Pad Man is a decidedly unique story of love centered on a man motivated to help his wife… Read
UPDATED at 11:20AM PT with more numbers and analysis.Sony Classics' A Fantastic Woman opened with a solid start in the wake of a qualifying run last year.
The Chilean feature, which is nominated for an Oscar in the foreign language category, handily beat other limited-release debuts this weekend. The top specialty gross overall, though, went to Vertical Entertainment's animated feature Bilal: A New Breed of Hero. It bowed in three hundred locations Friday, taking in… Read
Following a short qualifying run for other categories late in 2017, Sony Pictures Classics’ foreign-language nominee A Fantastic Woman by Sebastián Lelio is heading to theaters this weekend. The Chilean filmmaker had a seven-figure success in the U.S. with his 2014 feature Gloria, which opened via Roadside Attractions.
Other limited release titles will seek some of the box office from Oscar nominees still dominating the Specialty space. Vertical Entertainment will take… Read
Michael Moore, whose documentary Fahrenheit 9/11 caught fire at the Lincoln Plaza Cinemas at the start of its 2003 run, said one factor rises to the top of the list of myriad forces that brought the indie temple down.
"Capitalism killed this cinema — this evil, greedy, 20th century form of capitalism," said Moore, the closing speaker at today’s memorial for Dan Talbot, the theater’s late programmer. "The multi-billionaires known as [landlord Milstein Properties] have done… Read
UPDATED at 11:25AM PT. Oscar nominees dominated the specialty box office over the weekend, with Darkest Hourand Lady Bird hitting new milestones, and The Shape of Watershowing the biggest nomination bump.
With 13 nominations, including Best Picture, Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Watershowed the biggest Oscar boost on the specialty scene. Fox Searchlight added 1,001 runs for the title starring Sally Hawkins, taking in $5.7M from a wide 1,854 theaters, averaging… Read
As the Sundance Film Festival begins its wind-down to this weekend's awards, the remaining attendees will get a preview of Specialty titles that should make their way to big screens later this year. Oscar nominated titles from 2017, including Call Me By Your Name, The Shape of Water, Darkest Hour, Lady Bird and others continue to dominate the Specialty box office, and that won’t likely change well into February.
Some new titles are trickling out in the lead-up to the… Read