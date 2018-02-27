Special Episodes

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight's The Walking Dead midseason return …and more.
"I'll say we're working on different sorts of Walking Dead goodness coming up and we'll be telling you about it as it comes together," teased a tight-lipped showrunner Scott M. Gimple of his new role as Chief Content Officer and more possible spinoffs as the AMC blockbuster returned tonight for the second half of its eighth season. "And it's all sorts of stuff," the soon… Read
Super Bowl halftime performer Justin Timberlake, Dwayne Johnson and the cast of NBC’s marquee series This Is Us will be the guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon‘s special post-Super Bowl episode February 4.
The show will air live from Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre after NBC’s broadcast of Super Bowl LII, which will be followed by an original This Is Us. Fallon will air after the late local news.
Timberlake will appear as a guest and perform on longtime buddy… Read
UPDATED with more news:Fox said today that it will air a first-ever extended-length Family Guy episode in the spring that will feature limited commercial interruptions. Details of the March 11 episode, titled “Send in Stewie, Please,” were unveiled today during Fox’s executive session on Day 1 of the TCA winter press tour in Pasadena.
In the episode, Stewie gets sent to the office of his school's child psychologist, Dr. Cecil Pritchfield (Ian McKellen), after pushing one… Read
The much hyped unveiling of the coming death of a core character on the fall finale of The Walking Dead on Sunday was a rare true shocker. But it was not enough to stem the ratings bleeding the zombie apocalypse has suffered this season.
Up a mere 2% from last week, the last TWD of 2017 and the Season 8 fall finale was the lowest-rated fall finale to date for the AMC series among the vital 18-49 demographic. The monologue-heavy "How Its Gotta Be" episode revealed that… Read
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight's season 8 fall finale of The Walking Dead.
Echoing its mid-season ender tradition of killing off characters, The Walking Dead tonight went for a renewed body count with its Season 8 winter finale — kind of.
Revealing a festering walker bite, Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) was the delayed sacrifice on Sunday in the extended 90-minute and much-hyped “How It's Gonna Be” episode. “It will play out as bites play out on the… Read
The JK Simmons-starring Counterpart was set to debut January 21 next year, but it looks like Starz will being using someOutlander bounce to get its doppelgänger-centered thriller series off the launchpad.
The premium cabler today said the pilot for the Justin Marks-created spy drama will have a preview after the December 10 Season 3 finale of Outlander, the network’s hit drama based on Diana Galbadon's novels.
Which is another way of saying Starz is bringing the big… Read
SPOILER ALERT: This story includes major details about theArrow, Supergirl, The FlashandDC’s Legends of Tomorrowcrossover event.
The CW’s epic four-way superhero franchise crossover event culminated tonight on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. The four-part series, titled “Crisis On Earth-X,” began with Supergirl before shooting into Arrow, bolting into The Flash and then had its big finish on Legends. Amidst weddings, alternate Earths, evil doppelgangers, and an all-out… Read
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight'sThe Walking Dead episode & Talking Dead, as well as the upcomingFear The Walking Dead crossover.
The long awaited crossover between The Walking Dead and spinoff Fear The Walking Dead will see Lennie James’ Morgan Jones character bridging the stories between the two series and moving to the latter.
This doesn’t mean that the Morgan character will be leaving TWD, even as James prepares to start filming on FearTWD… Read
NBC said today it will air Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special on Wednesday, December 13 at 9 PM ET/PT, a two-hour special hosted by Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack and Debra Messing to celebrate the best moments in the history of the awards. It will feature highlight clips from past shows, exclusive interviews and a countdown of the top Globes-winning movies of all time as selected by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
The special hails from Globes… Read
Louis C.K., the topic of a new New York Times exposé today detailing the allegations of five women who claimed to have been sexually harassed by thim over the years, has been dropped from appearing on HBO's autism special Night of Too Many Stars, set to air live November 18. The network released a statement confirming the fact, adding that it also is removing C.K.'s past projects from its on-demand services.
“Louis C.K. will no longer be participating in the Night of Too…Read