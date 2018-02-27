Special Episodes

‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunner On Tonight’s Death Of Carl, Lauren Cohan’s Future + More ‘Fear’ Crossovers

By Dominic Patten

SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight's The Walking Dead midseason return …and more. "I'll say we're working on different sorts of Walking Dead goodness coming up and we'll be telling you about it as it comes together," teased a tight-lipped showrunner Scott M. Gimple of his new role as Chief Content Officer and more possible spinoffs as the AMC blockbuster returned tonight for the second half of its eighth season. "And it's all sorts of stuff," the soon… Read