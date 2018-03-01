South by Southwest

Fresh off of Frances McDormand’s rousing Oscar acceptance speech, in which she introduced the phrase “inclusion riders” into the national lexicon, actress Dakota Fanning provided another example of how women are finding their voices in Hollywood.
Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT, said the actress’ manager insisted that Fanning be included in the promotional materials alongside her two male co-stars in the television series The Alienist…Read
Ahead of the SXSW premiere for the dramatic comedy, Shotgun, co-writers and co-directors Hannah Marks and Joey Power, along with stars Jeremy Allen White and Maika Monroe, made a stop at Deadline’s Studio to speak on the film’s origins and its love story.
The story follows Elliot (White), a 23-year-old living in New York and has no real responsibility. Shortly after meeting Mia (Monroe), Elliot is diagnosed with cancer. They fall in love under the cloud of his illness… Read
Charles Rogers, the co-creator of TBS’ Search Party, is down here in Austin, Texas with a short he co-wrote with that series’ scribe, Jordan Firstman, titled Men Don’t Whisper, the tagline of which is “A Film About Men Whispering.”
Search Party finished season 2 back in December, and TBS didn’t include the series in a list of comedy renewals last September, which included People of Earth, Wrecked and The Guest Book. When we asked Rogers to solve the mystery of whether… Read
Approached by Skydance Television for a television adaptation of Sydney Pollack’s classic thriller Three Days of the Condor, Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg initially were reluctant to do so, finding the notion of adapting the film sacrilegious. But looking at the film more closely, the producers realized that the movie was overflowing with potential and ripe for a TV adaptation.
Broadcast on the Audience Network, the EP’s take on the material would become known as Condor…Read
“Nobody was asking for it but we thought it would be a great story,” said Chappaquiddick‘s screenwriter Taylor Allen who, along with the film’s co-scribe Andrew Logan, stopped by the Deadline Studio at SXSW in Austin, TX.
Directed by John Curran and starring Jason Clarke as Ted Kennedy and Kate Mara as Mary Jo Kopechne, the pic details the true story of the night Kennedy drove his car off a bridge, which resulted in the death of Kopechne and pretty much destroyed his… Read
Director Darren Aronofsky talked about the “very extreme” reactions to his latest film, Mother!, which the New Yorker described as the cinematic version of an equine root canal.
After delivering the 10 Commandments of Independent Filmmaking at a capacity-crowd at SXSW in Austin, Texas, Aronofsky was asked to address the central theme of Mother. The director said that as with his earlier film, The Fountain, he intended for people to draw their own interpretations.
“The… Read
Bringing a short titled 1985 to South by Southwest only two years ago, writer/director Yen Tan is back at the festival this year with the feature version. Starring Cory Michael Smith, Virginia Madsen, Michael Chiklis, Jamie Chung and Aidan Langford, the film follows Adrian (Smith), a closeted young man who goes home for the holidays, coming into collision with his family over his sexual identity and struggling to reveal his dire circumstances to them.
“In a nutshell, it's… Read
Winning the Documentary Oscar for Bryan Fogel’s Icarus, Netflix has quickly jumped back into the doc conversation with Alison Klayman’s Take Your Pills. Executive produced by Maria Shriver and her daughter, Christina Schwarzenegger, Klayman’s latest dives into a little discussed American epidemic—the epidemic of adderall—discussing the degree to which this prescription stimulant is overprescribed, and used by children and adults alike to compete in a hyper-competitive… Read
Attendees at the South by Southwest Conference will get the chance to step into the futuristic world of Steven Spielberg’s forthcoming action adventure Ready Player Oneahead of the movie’s March 29 release.
The SXSW festival and conference, which celebrates the intersection of art, culture and technology, is a logical place to promote the film. Ready Player One will be hard to miss: It will dominate a two-story, city-block takeover of Brazos Hall with an event that runs… Read