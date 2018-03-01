South by Southwest

‘Condor’ Star Max Irons And EP Jason Smilovic On Reflecting “Watershed Moment” America Is In — SXSW

By Matt Grobar

Approached by Skydance Television for a television adaptation of Sydney Pollack’s classic thriller Three Days of the Condor, Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg initially were reluctant to do so, finding the notion of adapting the film sacrilegious. But looking at the film more closely, the producers realized that the movie was overflowing with potential and ripe for a TV adaptation. Broadcast on the Audience Network, the EP’s take on the material would become known as Condor… Read