Facebook Steps Up To Plate With MLB Streaming Deal
Facebook Watch and Major League Baseball have reached a deal that will see 25 weekday games — one a week — streamed exclusively and live worldwide on the social media giant during the 2018 season. It’s the first major sports deal for Facebook, and will also mark the league’s first digital-only national broadcasts. The 25 games, all day games, will be distributed through the MLB Live show Page, excluding select international markets. The games will be produced by MLB… Read