‘Mary Poppins Returns’ First Teaser Outby Bruce Haring

Facebook Steps Up To Plate With MLB Streaming Deal

Clayton Kershaw Dodgers

Facebook Watch and Major League Baseball have reached a deal that will see 25 weekday games — one a week — streamed exclusively and live worldwide on the social media giant during the 2018 season. It’s the first major sports deal for Facebook, and will also mark the league’s first digital-only national broadcasts. The 25 games, all day games, will be distributed through the MLB Live show Page, excluding select international markets. The games will be produced by MLB… Read

International Women’s Day: Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes Among Celebrities Tweeting Wishes

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, Hollywood celebrities, D.C. pundits and politicians are tweeting their messages and hopes. Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Paul McCartney and Shonda Rhimes are among those wishing for a successful and happy day. “We are beautiful,” writes actress Heather Graham, “we are strong, we are powerful everyday!” Here is a sampling. The Pantherpuff Girls are here for Read

Donald Trump Gloats Over Oscar Ratings, Jimmy Kimmel Gloats Right Back – Update

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has the whole Oscar-ratings thing figured out: No stars, low ratings. And Jimmy Kimmel has offered an appropriate show of gratitude. “Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY,” Kimmel responded to Trump’s earlier tweet. Along with tweets about DACA, North Korea and a parsing of the difference between chaos and energy, Trump couldn’t resist taking a swipe at those Hollywood elites by gloating about the ratings for Sunday night’s 90th Academy Awards… Read

How To Watch The Oscars Online & On TV: Ceremony, Red Carpet, Backstage & More

Oscars

The 90th annual Academy Awards will have coverage from the red carpet to the backstage area and through the ceremony itself. ABC hosts the live broadcast of the show, starting at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland with host Jimmy Kimmel. For the first time, ABC will present Countdown to the Oscars Live!,  a three-hour live special from the red carpet. The show revisits moments from Oscars past and features a first look inside the… Read

Donald Trump Calls Mainstream Media “Crazy!”, Retweeting Conservative Pundit Who Claimed Obama Wiretaps

Donald Trump

The world, says President Donald Trump, is mocking the mainstream media. “They’ve gone CRAZY!” wrote Trump today about U.S. journalists, retweeting an article quoting conservative pundit Mark Levin. Today’s Trump tweet arrives hours before the president makes his first appearance at tonight’s white-tie Gridiron dinner with the very media types he says are CRAZY. The D.C. gala, a long-running tradition, is a sort of forerunner to the higher profile White House… Read

Mashup Of YouTube Creators’ Renditions Of Kelly Clarkson’s “Medicine” Debuts With Season 14 Premiere Of ‘The Voice’

A mashup video of 40 YouTube creators’ renditions of Kelly Clarkson’s single “Medicine” debuts on digital and social channels to promote the pop star — who got her big break on a different singing competition — joining The Voice as a new coach. The video montage culminates a month-long promotion involving high-profile YouTube creators, as the network looks to create excitement for the next installment of the long-running singing competition. NBC used FameBit, a… Read

Kylie Jenner Sends One Tweet, Sends Snap’s Stock Reeling

They don’t call ’em social media influencers for nothing. Snap’s shares sank more than 7% in trading today — shedding an estimated $1 billion in market value — a day after reality TV star Kylie Jenner sent out a tweet suggesting she doesn’t use the Snapchat app anymore. The sentiment clearly struck a chord with some of her 24.5 million Twitter followers, more than a quarter-million of whom liked what she said. sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it… Read

Hollywood, Beltway Send Support & Awe To Florida Student Protesters: “You’ve Shaken Up The Nation”

This week’s remarkable student protests — high school students — in Florida and other states in response to last week’s horrific mass shooting in Parkland, has already drawn the tedious and idiotic right-wing conspiracy mongering, but here’s a more encouraging response to the movement. With tonight’s CNN Town Hall hours away, Hollywood and the Beltway seem as stunned as they are praise-giving to these kids who are speaking truth to power. Here is a sampling of Twitter… Read

YouTube Removes Conspiracy Video Smearing Parkland Student As Paid Actor

YouTube has removed a conspiracy theory video that alleged one of the students who’s been advocating for stricter gun laws in the wake of the Florida high school shooting is an actor. The action came hours after the tech site Motherboard reported that the video, asserting false claims about David Hogg, was among the top trending videos on YouTube. Hogg has been the subject of attacks and online smears in the days since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High… Read

Facebook To Rely On Ben Franklin-Era Technology To Verify Political Ads In The Wake of Russian Meddling

Facebook will rely on technology that dates from Ben Franklin’s time to try to combat foreign meddling in future U.S. elections — the postal service. An executive for the social network told a gathering of the National Associations of Secretaries of State this weekend that the company would begin sending postcards to potential buyers of political ads to verify they reside in the U.S., Facebook confirmed. The postcards would contain a specific code the recipient would… Read

Skier Lindsey Vonn Trolled For Super-G Loss, But Finds Defender In ESPN’s Foudy

Lindsey Vonn is down but not out after losing in the Super-G race at the Winter Olympics. Her first Olympics moment in eight years saw her make a mistake in the upper half of the course, winding up in a tie for sixth place. Vonn won a bronze in the event in 2010 at Vancouver, but sat out the Sochi games because of a knee injury. She is a four-time overall World Cup champion and will have another shot at a medal in the women’s downhill race later in the Olympics. Vonn said… Read

President Claims Media Ignoring Certain Russia Facts, Evidence Notwithstanding

Donald Trump

Though he’s reportedly refraining from golf today out of respect for the grieving students of Florida, this day of mourning hasn’t stopped President Donald Trump from his other favorite hobbies: Tweeting and complaining about the media. “Funny how the fake News Media doesn’t want to say that the Russian group was formed in 2014, long before my run for President,” Trump tweeted this afternoon. “Maybe they knew I was going to run even thought I didn’t know!” Trump’s claim… Read

