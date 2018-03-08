Series Orders

‘Daily Show’ Writer Michelle Wolf Lands Netflix Talk Show

By Denise Petski

After four years of working as a writer-contributor on The Daily Show and writer on Late Night With Seth Meyers, now it’s Michelle Wolf’s turn to host. Wolf has landed her own half-hour weekly Netflix talk show for premiere this year. The untitled show will take a break from the seriousness of late-night comedy, Netflix says. Instead of making the news fun, she'll make fun of everything and everybody. There will be no preaching or political agenda — unless it's… Read