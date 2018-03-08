Series Orders

EXCLUSIVE:Disney Channel has greenlighted Fast Layne, a live-ation limited series from executive producers Matt Dearborn and Tom Burkhard. Production is under way on the action-comedy from Lakeshore Productions starring The Young and the Restless actress Sophie Pollono. Created by Travis Braun, it’s set for a 2018 launch.
Twelve-year-old overachiever Layne (Pollono) finds her orderly life thrown into a tailspin when she discovers a sophisticated talking car named V.I.N…
Nickelodeon has given a 20-episode order to live-action series Cousins for Life, from Austin & Ally creators Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert.
The buddy comedy centers on 12-year-old cousins Stuart (Dallas Young) and Ivy (Scarlet Spencer), best friends who come from very different backgrounds, and learn to navigate life under one roof with their families. After Stuart's mom is deployed overseas, his fun-loving dad Clark (Ishmel Sahid) decides to move the family to Portland…
Give the people what they want! Adult Swim has handed a series order to Ballmastrz 9009, a 15-minute toon that originally was piloted in 2015. It will premiere at midnight April 8, with back-to-back new episodes air on Sundays.
Created by Christy Karacas (Suerjail) and produced by Titmouse, Ballmastrz 9009 is set in the titular year when The Game has made sure there were no more wars — especially, as the trailer below notes, "those suck-ass rad wars." It centers on Gaz…
As the Donald Trump administration mulls whacking its funding for PBS, the pubcaster said today that it is launching a conservative talk show.In Principle will be hosted by Michael Gerson, a Washington Post columnist and former chief speechwriter for President George W. Bush, and Amy M. Holmes, formerly of Glenn Beck’s TheBlaze TV and a cable news conributor.
In Principle launches on the triskaidekaphobic Friday, April 13. PBS will make a call about its future after an…
Disney Junior has begun production on The Rocketeer, a new animated adventure series aimed at kids 2-7 and inspired by Dave Stevens’ comic book series. It’s set to premiere in 2019.
The Rocketeer follows Kit, a young girl who receives a surprise package on her birthday revealing that she's next in line to become the Rocketeer, a legendary superhero who has the ability to fly with the help of a rocket-powered jet pack. Armed with her cool new gear and secret identity, Kit…
Disney Channel has greenlighted a pair of kid-targeted animated series: Amphibia, a comedy about a girl who gets transported to the titular world, and The Owl House, a horror comedy about a teenage human girl who stumbles upon a portal to the Demon Realm. Both are set to premiere in 2019.
The cable net also has ordered a fourth season of Disney TVA's Star vs. the Forces of Evil, from creator/executive producer Daron Nefcy. The new episodes will premiere on Disney Channel…
Netflix is expanding its animation slate with a 10-episode series order to Tuca & Bertie, from the team behind Bojack Horseman, with Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish on board to voice the lead character and executive produce.
Created by Bojack Horseman supervising producerLisa Hanawalt,Tuca & Bertie is a comedy about the friendship between two 30-year-old bird women who live in the same apartment building: Tuca, a cocky, care-free toucan (Haddish), and Bertie, an…
TNT has picked up to series suspense drama pilot Deadlier Than the Male (working title), starring Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman and Hamish Linklater and produced by Bruna Papandrea's Made Up Stories and Turner's Studio T.
Created and written by Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife), Deadlier Than the Male is described as an intense, morally complex thriller. It revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once…
After four years of working as a writer-contributor on The Daily Show and writer on Late Night With Seth Meyers, now it’s Michelle Wolf’s turn to host. Wolf has landed her own half-hour weekly Netflix talk show for premiere this year.
The untitled show will take a break from the seriousness of late-night comedy, Netflix says. Instead of making the news fun, she'll make fun of everything and everybody. There will be no preaching or political agenda — unless it's…
Robot-fighting series BattleBots is making a comeback on Discovery and Science channels.
"BattleBots is the perfect union between cutting-edge science and entertainment," said Marc Etkind, General Manager of Science Channel. "Having heard the call from robot fans clamoring for more action, we are thrilled to bring back this iconic series."
BattleBots originally aired on Comedy Central in 2000-02, then was revived on ABC for two seasons in 2015-16. Science Channel aired…
Cakes, cakes and more cakes. Food Network is expanding its Monday night baking-themed lineup, ordering 10 episodes ofDallas Cakes, a spinoff of recently renewed Vegas Cakes, and renewing Ridiculous Cakes for a 13-episode second season.
Dallas Cakes, slated for premiere this spring, follows talented, Dallas-based bakers as they conceive, create and deliver incredible, customized confections to their customers. (See photo above). Ridiculous Cakes, currently in its first…
HBO has nabbed the hot spec script by J.J. Abrams with a series pickup. The drama hails from Warner Bros. TV and Abrams’ studio-based Bad Robot Prods., and will be co-produced by HBO.
Titled Demimonde, the project is as an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama. Source previously have described it as centered around a world's battle against a monstrous, oppressive force.
Abrams is executive producing with Bad Robot's Ben Stephenson. The project is expected to bring in a…