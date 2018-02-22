It won’t be long before the song is over. CMT today set a June 7 midseason return date for Nashville, which is in its final season. And the final curtain will fall on the countrified soap with a series finale set for July 26. Watch a promo for the beginning of the end below.
CMT cued up the sixth and last season of Nashville on January 4 and drew the series' best L+3 numbers since its S5 midseason premiere in early June 2017. Now in its second season on CMT, which picked… Read
CNN will launch a one-hour primetime bi-monthly program anchored by its political commentator Van Jones.
The Van Jones Show launches in January and will focus, CNN says, on “the forces that elected Donald Trump, the anti-Trump ‘resistance’ movement and the future of both major parties.”
Jones previously hosted a series of town halls for the cable news network;The Messy Truth will continue to address politics and the “culture war” in America, the network said.
In addition… Read
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details from the series finale of The Mindy Projecton Hulu.
“It just felt good to end it with a lot of the same visuals as the pilot,” reflected The Mindy Project creator Mindy Kaling, whose character, after six seasons of relationship woes, ends the series in the full-circle manner, leading her back to Danny (Chris Messina). The series finale, aptly titled “It Had to Be You,” sees Dr. Mindy Kuhel Lahiri is a familiar spot where we… Read
Working consistently since the 1980s in film, television and theater, Becky Ann Baker may forever be known for maternal turns in two iconic series, the blessing and occasional burden of extraordinary work.
Both from executive producer Judd Apatow, those series would be cult classic Freaks and Geeksand Lena Dunham’s Girls, in which the actress powerfully manifesting the experience of grief, loss and aging in brutally honest, smartly written scenes.
From the beginning of Gi…Read
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight's Orphan Black series finale on BBC America.
"We've talked since the beginning of wanting to do some kind of feature or some kind of two-hour continuation of the series," admits Orphan Black co-creator John Fawcett of how he and Graeme Manson could see more of the Tatiana Maslany starring show after tonight's series finale.
After five seasons with Neolution revelations, siblings, deaths and births, the tale of the… Read
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains details of tonight's Kingdom series finale.
After three seasons of fights inside and outside the cage, blood and brokenness in all aspects, Kingdom came to an end tonight with the death of one character and the near fatal isolation of another despite his victory.
"We could’ve kept going, and there was still more story to tell, but I think it ended at a natural place, and you know, we walk away with our heads held up,"… Read
“Improbably, unforeseeably, your love has broughtSense8 back to life,” series co-creator Lana Wachowski said today about the drama that Netflixcancelled on June 1. After two seasons that ended inconclusively, the show from Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski will wrap things up with a feature-length finale.
While no specific date has been set for the 2018 finale, here is the tweet that The Matrix co-director sent out earlier Thursday:
Death doesn’t let… Read
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of last night's series finale of Freeform's Pretty Little Liars.
By now, everyone who’s paid attention to Pretty Little Liars knows the big ugly truth: The evil twin did it. (And if you’re holding out and don’t want to know whose evil twin, stop reading here.)
But were there other possible solutions or alternate endings considered to cap the seasons-long mystery solved in last night’s Season 7 (and series) finale? Was the… Read
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight's series finale of Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars.UPDATED with after-show comments Showrunner I. Marlene King says she’s known for a couple years where Pretty Little Liars was headed, at least with regard to the identity of the mysterious A.D. And at least one cast member knew: Troian Bellisario said during the one-hour PLL aftershow on Freeform tonight that she asked King for the solution two years ago.
Bellisario… Read
In the making of HBO's The Leftovers—which recently wrapped its third and final season—there wasn't a detail that wasn't scrutinized by creators Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta. Wrestling with and exploring every facet of issues including mystery, faith and loss, along with every possible permutation of how their story, with its high-concept roots, could transpire, the pair arrived at an end that was emotionally satisfying, answering a number of questions while leaving… Read
Several weeks ago—as the series finale of HBO’s The Leftovers was about to air on the East Coast—director and executive producer Mimi Leder and star Scott Glenn were feeling nostalgic. Sitting together and reflecting back on the series an hour before a series finale event presented by Deadline, neither Glenn nor Leder could stop complimenting the other.
Directing the Season 3 premiere and finale, Leder also directed the third episode of the season, “Crazy Whitefella… Read
Several weeks ago, Justin Theroux joined his castmates in celebrating the end of The Leftovers, a consistently and surprisingly ambitious series that became a staple for HBO over the course of its three seasons.
Signing onto the series, Theroux had a handshake deal with creators Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, promising that the series would only last three or four seasons. Nonetheless, when the series began winding down to its conclusion, the actor had his share of… Read