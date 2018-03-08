Screenwriting

‘9 To 5’ Reboot Punching In: Rashida Jones To Script With Pat Resnick; Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin All Circling

By Mike Fleming Jr

EXCLUSIVE: When you look at the 1980 comedy 9 to 5 and ask what has changed from the male chauvinist premise of that film, the #MeToo movement proves the answer is, absolutely nothing. What better timing for a new version of that hit, especially when original stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are eager for a reprise? 2oth Century Fox is in the early stages of a new version that would focus on three young women dealing with sexism and chauvinism in the… Read