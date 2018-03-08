Screenwriting

EXCLUSIVE:Tom Shepherd has been hired to pen Matt Helm, a film adapted from Don Hamilton’s prolific spy novel series that has been in the works at Paramount with Bradley Cooper attached to star. George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci are attached as executive producers, and Steven Spielberg is involved in some capacity.
There are 27 published Matt Helm novels that Hamilton wrote from 1960's Death of a Citizen to 1993's The Damagers; the author died…
EXCLUSIVE: Legally Blonde and 10 Things I Hate About You scribe Karen McCullah has been tapped to adapt fashion and movie-world rom-com The Stylist, the 2016 debut novel from Rosie Nixon, Editor-in- Chief of UK celebrity news bible Hello Magazine.
The Stylist charts the escapades of Amber Green, a fashion boutique worker who is mistakenly offered a job as an assistant to infamous, jet-setting "stylist to the stars" Mona Armstrong. The project is being produced by…
EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Fox has set Allan Loeb to write an untitled romantic comedy star vehicle for Ryan Reynolds that reunites the actor with Mandeville’s David Hoberman and Todd Lieberman. They first teamed on the hitThe Proposal, the Reynolds-Sandra Bullock coupler that became 2009’s top-grossing romantic comedy with $317 million worldwide.
Mandeville will produce with Reynolds' Maximum Effort, which recently made a first-look deal at Fox, where he stars in Deadpool…
EXCLUSIVE: Hot off its mammoth success with the Oscar-winning “woke” genre thriller Get Out, Blumhouse has won an auction for Invasion. The spec script by John Swetnam and Harris Wilkinson wraps a ticking clock sci-fi premise with themes that include immigration. Essentially, the thriller revolves around a home invasion that happens during an alien invasion.
Swetnam will produce the film with Jason Blum, and Wilkinson will be exec producer. Blumhouse veep of development…
EXCLUSIVE:Black Label Media has optioned rights to Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice, and will make a film about the true story at the center of Adam Makos’ 2015 book about two Korean War Navy pilots — one from an affluent white New England family, the other the black son of a Mississippi sharecropper — who became two of the top pilots in U.S. history.
Glen Powell, who played John Glenn in the Oscar-nominated Hidden Figures, will star in the…
EXCLUSIVE:Universal Pictures is developing a re-imagined take on Fear, the 1996 thriller that starred Reese Witherspoon and Mark Wahlberg. The studio has set Oscar-nominated Straight Outta Compton co-scribe Jonathan Herman to write the script.
The original pic, directed by James Foley, penned by Chistopher Crowe released by Uni in 1996, centered on Witherspoon meeting Wahlberg's character in what seemed to be a perfect love match — until his darker side emerged and it…
EXCLUSIVE:Vanessa Taylor, nominated for an Oscar this year for co-writing with Guillermo del Tor the Best Picture nominee The Shape of Water, has found her next project. She has been set to adapt Hillbilly Elegy, the movie based on J.D. Vance's New York Times bestseller Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis. Ron Howard is directing the pic and producing with his Imagine Entertainment partner Brian Grazer, who pursued the rights along with Imagine…
EXCLUSIVE: When you look at the 1980 comedy 9 to 5 and ask what has changed from the male chauvinist premise of that film, the #MeToo movement proves the answer is, absolutely nothing. What better timing for a new version of that hit, especially when original stars Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are eager for a reprise?
2oth Century Fox is in the early stages of a new version that would focus on three young women dealing with sexism and chauvinism in the…
EXCLUSIVE:Tina Mabry, a writer-director-producer on OWN’s drama series Queen Sugar, has been set to adapt Code of Silence, a feature film in the works at MWM Studios. The pic is based on a four-part article by Jamie Kalven in The Intercept in 2016, and tells the true story of Chicago police officer Shannon Spaulding's experience as a whistleblower and how she, along with her partner and the community, exposed corruption and a cover-up within the Chicago PD.
MWM Studios…
EXCLUSIVE: Black Klansman screenwriter and producers David Rabinowitz and Charlie Wachtel are teaming up with The New York Times’ best-selling author Casey Sherman to adapt Sherman's explosive 2013 true crime novel Animal as a feature film. Animal tells the true story of notorioius mob hitman-turned-government-witness Joe ‘the Animal’ Barboza and U.S. Marshal John Partington.
Rabinowitz and Wachtel recently wrote and co-produced another true story in Black…
The Black List and Women in Film’s inaugural Feature Lab has its participants and mentors. Each writer in the weeklong residential lab will workshop one screenplay through a peer workshop and one-on-one sessions with professional screenwriting mentors. They also will attend a series of events and screenings that will further expose them to the realities of a life as a professional screenwriter.
The participating writers and their scripts are Déjà Bernhardt (Half Angels)…