EXCLUSIVE: It's been a long time in the works but the reboot of classic warrior franchise Highlander is moving forward. I hear that Colony writer Ryan Condal has delivered a script to Lionsgate and pre-production is set to start later this year.
The studio has been handed a script for the project, which has been in development for nearly ten years after Summit Entertainment acquired the rights in 2008. It is a new take on the feature, which was originally released in… Read
The year's most acclaimed screenwriters gathered onstage tonight at the Writers Guild Theater for the WGA Foundation's annual Beyond Words get together. Funny and informal – the only panelist wearing a tie was Aaron Sorkin – it had the feel of a reunion of old war buddies talking about life in the trenches. But here the battlefield was the process of writing movies.
The evening, toasting this year's WGA-nominated screenplays, began with Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) recalling… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Michael Brandt, whose screenwriting credits include co-writing Wanted, 3:10 to Yuma and 2 Fast 2 Furious with Derek Haas and who is co-creator of NBC’s Chicago Fire and its spinoffs, has sold his untitled supernatural thriller pitch to 20th Century Fox.
Shawn Levy’s studio-based 21 Laps is aboard to produce the film with Levy and Dan Levine producing. Fox's Scott Aversano will oversee. The plot is being kept under wraps.
Brandt is currently an executive… Read
Five independent filmmakers received cash grants totaling $150,000 today from Film Independent, the nonprofit arts organization that produces the Spirit Awards and the LA Film Festival.
The recipients were announced at the annual Spirit Awards Nominee Brunch held at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. John Cho (Star Trek, Columbus, Search) and Alia Shawkat (Search Party, Blaze, Duck Butter) co-hosted the event and handed out the honors.
"This year we are giving out $150,000… Read
CAA had the most clients on the 2017 Black List of the top unproduced screenplays in town, while Grandview took the same honor among management companies. The totals were tallied after The Black List organization released their annual rankings this morning.
The field seemed more spread out than usual this year, with four agencies scoring 10 or more mentions on the annual list, with UTA taking bragging rights to the voting leader, Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo’s Ruin. WME… Read
UPDATED with full list, full rankings: This year's The Black List, the annual rundown of Hollywood's top screenplays that haven't been produced, has been revealed this morning. Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo’s script Ruin received the most votes this year for their story of a nameless ex-Nazi captain who must navigate the ruins of post-World War II Germany and atone for his crimes during the war by hunting down and killing the surviving members of his former SS death… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Brian Oliver, the Oscar-nominated producer of Black Swan and Hacksaw Ridge, is teaming with Girls Trip, Ride Along and Think Like a Man producer Will Packer on Green Rush, a spec screenplay from Matt Tente that Oliver’s New Republic Pictures has acquired in a mid-six-figure preemptive deal.
The script made the rounds at studios late Friday and New Republic responded quickly to a rights battle that involved Will Packer Productions and others. Oliver and Packer… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Amy Pascal and her Pascal Pictures pre-emptively picked up the sci-fi thriller spec Envoy from screenwriter Kat Wood. The character-driven piece is said to be in the vein of Arrival and The Day The Earth Stood Still and is about an elite military intelligence specialist who jumps at the chance to take part in the selection process to become the first-ever human representative to alien life. The project was brought into Pascal Pictures by Eric Fineman.
This adds… Read
EXCLUSIVE: What a great get.New Regency has just acquired The Skies Belong To Us, an adapted screenplay from Michelle Ashford (Master of Sex). The film project, based on the book The Skies Belong to Us: Love and Terror in the Golden Age of Hijacking by Brendan I. Koerner, is about an Army veteran named Roger Holder and girlfriend Cathy Kerkow hijacking a Western Airlines Flight in a protest against the war in Vietnam. Through a series of events, they fled across an ocean… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Amblin Entertainment has acquired the spec package Bios with Tom Hanks starring and Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) directing. The project would be distributed through Universal. Amblin won the highly competitive bidding war this AM we’re told. Another aggressive bidder was Legendary Entertainment.
Writers are Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. The story is about a robot on an a post-apocalyptic Earth who was programmed to protect his creator’s dog. Through that… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Daniela Taplin Lundberg, one of the producers of the critically acclaimed Beasts of No Nation as well as Sundance favorite Patti Cake$, has picked up the spec Heart of the Beast from writer Cameron Alexander after a competitive bidding situation. Lundberg will produce the dramatic thriller through her New York-based company Stay Gold Features.
Heart of the Beast is about a former Navy SEAL and his retired combat dog who attempt to return to civilization after… Read