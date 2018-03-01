Screenplays

‘Highlander’ Reboot Gets Moving After ‘Colony’ Writer Ryan Condal Hands In Script

By Peter White

EXCLUSIVE: It's been a long time in the works but the reboot of classic warrior franchise Highlander is moving forward. I hear that Colony writer Ryan Condal has delivered a script to Lionsgate and pre-production is set to start later this year. The studio has been handed a script for the project, which has been in development for nearly ten years after Summit Entertainment acquired the rights in 2008. It is a new take on the feature, which was originally released in… Read