Canada’s actors union is awaiting news about a grievance it filed against the producers of Ghostland, claiming that their failure to follow the union's contract contributed to an accident in Winnipeg that left a young actress with a disfiguring facial injury. The incident also is under investigation by Safe Work Manitoba, the local public agency dedicated to workplace safety.
Taylor Hickson suffered a serious injury in December 2016 while performing an emotionally charged… Read
SAG-AFTRA is warning the stunt community about "knockoff" stunt harnesses that don't meet industry standards and pose a threat to safety on the set. Used to suspend actors and stunt performers in the air, one of the phony harnesses already has failed, the guild reported. "Thankfully, no one was hurt," it said.
"This SAG-AFTRA safety bulletin is an urgent advisory to alert you to these dangers and to remind everyone to be very diligent about the harnesses and other safety… Read
In a time when #MeToo has taken hold in the U.S. against those who have used their power to take advantage of the weak, and when students in Parkland, FL are using their voices to affect change, many crew members in Hollywood remain too scared to speak up against the powers that be over the abusive hours that are putting their own lives and personal relationships in peril.
Joyce Gilliard, the seriously injured Midnight Rider crew member, said last night on a set-safety… Read
Four years and one day after the death of Sarah Jones on a Doctortown train trestle, the parents of the late Midnight Rider camera assistant are back in a Jessup, GA courtroom fighting against a motion filed in December by the attorneys of Randall Miller. The film’s director is asking that California supervision, part of his plea agreement at his 2015 criminal trespassing and involuntary manslaughter trial, be lifted.
The argument is that California law differs from… Read
EXCLUSIVE: On what is the four-year mark of the death of their 27-year-old daughter Sarah Jones on a train track in Georgia for the film Midnight Rider, Richard and Elizabeth Jones are en route to a Jessup, GA courthouse this morning, where tomorrow they will fight to keep in place the film’s director Randall Miller’s three-year supervision in California. Miller has petitioned the court to remove his supervision.
While Miller will not be there, he received that probation… Read
Deborah Hershman, the wife of camera assistant Brent Hershman whose 1997 death prompted the first push about the dangers of drowsy driving in the industry, actor/director Anson Williams, Army Wives actress Wendy Davis and Midnight Rider crew member Joyce Gilliard will be speaking Tuesday, Feb. 20 in a panel discussion called “Let’s Talk Safety.” The talk, which will take place from 7 PM to 9 PM at the Harmony Gold Theater on Sunset Blvd., was organized by Midnight Rider… Read
Atlanta's stunt community, which was rocked last year by the death of stuntman John Bernecker on the set of The Walking Dead, is up in arms over veteran stuntwoman Jennifer Badger's allegation that leaders of the SAG-AFTRA local there are playing politics with safety. Badger, one of Atlanta's top stuntwomen and safety advocates, and a vocal critic of the local's elected leadership, has accused them of not reappointing her to the stunt and safety committee purely for… Read
EXCLUSIVE: A sex-discrimination charge filed with the EEOC by stuntwoman Deven MacNair has Hollywood's stunt community wigging out, with one veteran stuntman claiming that the industry's most dangerous profession – which saw two stunt-related deaths last year – "is now in chaos" and "spiraling out of control." Others, however, scoff at the notion, arguing that the change coming to the stunt community and to the industry at large is long overdue.
MacNair's complaint (read… Read
Uma Thurman took to Instagram to “memorialize” the Kill Billcar accident she detailed in her New York Times interview this weekend. She posted the same video Monday on the social media platform the that was originally shared on the news site.
Last week, Thurman came forward with accusations of sexual assault at the hands of Harvey Weinstein. In addition, she accused Quentin Tarantino of not doing enough to protect her from an accident during the making of Kill Bill…Read
EXCLUSIVE: It’s been four months since Riverdale actor KJ Apacrashed into a lamp post after a long day of shooting, giving rise to questions about long hours on movie and TV sets and the dangers of what is known as “drowsy driving.” Actors, actresses and crew members now are speaking on the record about the dangers of long hours and sleep deprivation and are asking the film and television industries to finally do something about it.
Many who spoke to Deadline said they… Read
A former SAG-AFTRA presidential candidate is accusing the union’s leadership of playing politics with safety. Local board member Peter Antico, a stuntman who finished third in the presidential race last year, has filed a complaint with the union and the Secretary of Labor claiming that the union’s newly formed safety commission has been stacked with political allies of SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris and that too few of them have any expertise in stunts or… Read
Susan Bernecker, the mother of stuntman John Bernecker, who was killed last July in a high-fall accident on the Georgia set of The Walking Dead, says that over the last 10 years she heard him and his friends talking about unsafe conditions in the film and television industry "all the time."
"I'm friends with 50 or 60 stunt people," she told Deadline in an exclusive interview. "They're like my adopted children, and I heard this all the time." And when the Harvey Weinstein… Read