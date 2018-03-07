Safety Panel Urges New Culture To Speak Out; Joyce Gilliard Reveals Horrifying Details Of ‘Midnight Rider’ Incident

By Anita Busch

In a time when #MeToo has taken hold in the U.S. against those who have used their power to take advantage of the weak, and when students in Parkland, FL are using their voices to affect change, many crew members in Hollywood remain too scared to speak up against the powers that be over the abusive hours that are putting their own lives and personal relationships in peril. Joyce Gilliard, the seriously injured Midnight Rider crew member, said last night on a set-safety… Read