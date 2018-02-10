Rights Acquisition

Sci-fi classic vehicle V is being revived as a film by Desilu Studios, with the new version of the former TV series written and directed by the original ’80s series creator, Kenneth Johnson.
Called V The Movie, the film’s casting and a release date are not yet determined. It will be produced by John Hermansen and Barry Opper.
The original two-part miniseries aired on NBC in 1983, telling the story of an alien invasion by a reptilian race disguising themselves as… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Recording artist and newly mintedAmerican Idol judge Lionel Richie has been granted the rights to produce a feature based on the life of legendary songwriter and musician Curtis Mayfield. Richie, who acquired the rights from the Curtis Mayfield Estate, is mounting the project via his RichLion Productions.
"It's an honor for me to bring the life of one of my idols and friend to the screen,” the former Commordores frontman said. “I'm so grateful to be working… Read
Casey Sherman, the co-author of the book Boston Strong (it was one of the many sources for the film Patriots Day) and the author of also of The Finest Hours, has — along with Ted Collins and producer Ryan Sweeney — acquired the rights to the story of outlaw biker turned undercover cop Wayne Bradshaw. They will develop the property for television via Sherman and Collin’s Whydah Prods.
Bradshaw first told his story in an autobiography, written with Douglas P. Love, Jersey To…Read
Showtime has acquired TV rights Baby Driver, Edgar Wright’s music-driven action movie that is tearing up multiplexes in its second weekend at the box office. Showtime Networks' subscribers will get access to the premium TV window in 2018 across all platforms including Showtime On Demand, Showtime Anytime and the pay network’s stand-alone streaming service.
The Sony-TriStar/Media Rights Capital/Working Title's Baby Driver overperformed its tracking with a $29.5M five-day… Read
EXCLUSIVE: It’s a timely story about a veteran’s trouble with his broken family after returning home from war. Tobey Maguire has acquired George Saunders’ short story Home and is developing it as a feature film with A Monster Calls author-screenwriter Patrick Ness already hired to adapt. Home first appeared in the June 30, 2011, issue of The New Yorker. Maguire will produce with Matthew Plouffe.
Ness previously adapted his bestselling YA trilogy Chaos Walking for… Read
A proposed revival of Edward Albee’s landmark 1962 drama Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? has renewed a long-simmering debate about freedom of expression and the frequently fuzzy line between the rights of creative versus interpretive artists. At issue is the Albee estate’s decision to decline a license for the revival after the Portland, OR, director announced the casting of an African-American actor to play Nick, a young academic at a tony New England college who with… Read
Shane Salerno was an established screenwriter and documentary filmmaker when a conversation with novelist Don Winslow several years ago first spawned a now-substantial business, brokering book and movie deals for authors.
"Don and I had been friends for years," Salerno says, "and one day he told me, 'I've had it, I'm tired of writing these books that get all this acclaim, and no sales, no marketing, no promotion, no support from my publisher. So, I quit.' I said, 'Really… Read
The biggest new series of the season (and one of the biggest drama series on broadcast TV at the moment) is NBC’s This Is Us, which is produced by 20th Century Fox TV. The best performing new Fox series and the first freshman drama series to get a renewal for next season is Lethal Weapon, from Warner Bros TV.
Yet, both broadcast networks stayed predominantly in-house for their drama pilots this year — Fox ordering no pilots from outside studios and NBC picking up one — as… Read
Netflix has acquired global streaming rights to Madre,Aaron Burns’ psychological thriller making its premiere at SXSW tonight. Burns, who’s worked with horror maestro Eli Roth as both an actor and second unit director, marks his sophomore turn as feature director with the new film.
Take a look at the teaser trailer above – unless you’re particularly squeamish about bugs, ear canals and that unholy place where the two meet.
Madre stars Chilean actress Daniela Ramírez (La P…Read
After the project was put into turnaround at Warner Bros, Filmula's Johnny Lin and Brian Oliver have acquired rights to the sci-fi project Rise. Lin is an executive producer on the Tom Cruise-starring crime thriller American Made, while Oliver was one of the credited producers on Black Swan. They will both fully finance and produce Rise, which is based on the popular short directed by David Karlak and starring the late Anton Yelchin set in a dystopian future,
The story… Read
EXCLUSIVE: Public television docu series POV has acquired broadcast rights to Oscar nominee for best documentary short Joe’s Violin and will air it over the summer.
The film is about the ways in which a donated musical instrument forges an improbable friendship between 91-year-old Holocaust survivor Joseph Feingold and 12-year-old Bronx schoolgirl Brianna Perez. Directed by Kahane Cooperman, a winner of 11 Primetime Emmys as co-exec producer of The Daily Show with Jon Stew…Read
EXCLUSIVE: Fortitude International has acquired worldwide rights to and will finance the psychological drama Angel Of Mine, which is based on the 2008 French film L’Empreinte De L’Ange. Oscar-nominated Lion scribe Luke Davies has written the script with David Regal, and Strangerland helmer Kim Farrant is set to direct.
Brian and Josh Etting of Garlin Pictures are producing with Su Armstrong of SixtyFourSixty. Fortitude co-founders Nadine de Barros and Robert Ogden Barnum… Read