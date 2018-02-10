Rights Acquisition

Pilot Season 2017: Network Ownership & In-Season Stacking Rights Cast Shadow

By Nellie Andreeva

The biggest new series of the season (and one of the biggest drama series on broadcast TV at the moment) is NBC’s This Is Us, which is produced by 20th Century Fox TV. The best performing new Fox series and the first freshman drama series to get a renewal for next season is Lethal Weapon, from Warner Bros TV. Yet, both broadcast networks stayed predominantly in-house for their drama pilots this year — Fox ordering no pilots from outside studios and NBC picking up one — as… Read