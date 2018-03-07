‘Game Night’ Review: Jason Bateman & Rachel McAdams Roll The Dice And Come Up With A Comedy Winner

By Pete Hammond

I caught up with Game Night over its opening weekend, having missed the one press screening to which I was invited, but I have to say it exceeded my expectations for an action comedy that seems a tad smarter than recent entries in the genre. This is a smart adult flick that manages to be as much fun as a game night itself, maybe even more. As I say in my video review (click the link above to watch), that is due to a terrific cast that never overplays their hand, even as… Read