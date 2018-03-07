At the first press screening of Disney’s new kids flick A Wrinkle in Time, director Ava DuVernay’s intro warned that this one was basically for ages 8-12. That, folks, is truth in advertising.
DuVernay finally has cracked the code that prevented a movie version of Madeleine L'Engle's Newbury Award-winning 1962 children's book all these years. That she got it made incorporating a diverse lineup of characters not specified that way in the book is admirable and makes yet…
Jennifer Lawrence heats up the Cold War again in an exploitative, sleazy but righteously entertaining thriller that, after mother!, continues her descent into riskier roles. Reuniting in Red Sparrowwith her Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence (no relation), JLaw, complete with trippy Russian accent, is the best reason to see this puerile piece of pulpy fiction as she genuinely rises above the material in a true star turn, almost a page out of Hollywood's past.

As I…
As I… Read
Finally back for a second run of sorts under the moniker Atlanta Robbin' Season,FX's Emmy-winning series created by Donald Glover has in its characteristically unique manner actually improved on its own genius. In a rare move for any series in this era of exceptional television, Atlanta has gotten better with age — and I thought the first season was pretty damn great. Which is why, as I say in my video review above, it would be crime not to watch this piece of American…
Talk about timing. Although the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements had not taken hold when the new sexual harassment-themed drama Submissionpremiered last June at the Los Angeles Film Festival, there probably could not be a better moment for its release. As I say in my video review above, this story of a college professor who becomes involved with one of his prize students and then is sued for sexual harassment hits the hot-button topic right on, but does it in shades of gray…
If you had any notion that Hulu's historic Emmy win last year with The Handmaid's Tale was the only prestige weapon in the streamer's arsenal, the February 28-debutingThe Looming Tower will surely dispel that fallacy. The 10-episode series based on Lawrence Wright's 2006 Pulitzer Prize winner The Looming Tower: Al-Qaeda and the Road to 9/11 is not only very good television, but it also is important television that unveils the late-1990s actions and inaction that in many…
A mini-crime wave will hit the small screen with the February 26 debut of both NBC'sGood Girls and AMC's McMafia. To avoid you getting caught behind programming bars, let me tell you now: The former is a score, while the latter is a heist of your time.
Airing at 10 PM, Good Girls, a 10-episode drama starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman from ex-Scandal co-executive producer Jenna Bans, skillfully shifts a catchy premise into a surprisingly magnetic groove…
I caught up with Game Nightover its opening weekend, having missed the one press screening to which I was invited, but I have to say it exceeded my expectations for an action comedy that seems a tad smarter than recent entries in the genre. This is a smart adult flick that manages to be as much fun as a game night itself, maybe even more.

As I say in my video review (click the link above to watch), that is due to a terrific cast that never overplays their hand, even as…
As I say in my video review (click the link above to watch), that is due to a terrific cast that never overplays their hand, even as… Read
The well-wired Asian nation's culture and technology was heavily on patriotic display tonight in NBC's coverage of the Closing Ceremony of the XXIII Winter Games. However, it was the music of South Korea that really owned the beat and heart of the tape-delayed event and almost turned the Olympics into the best Grammys show you've probably never seen…even as politics crept in.

"This is for all my bad girls around the world," declared singer CL as the Closing Ceremony got…
"This is for all my bad girls around the world," declared singer CL as the Closing Ceremony got… Read
The killings of Tupac Shakur and Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace more than 20 years ago not only left a gaping wound in hip hop but also exposed a seething underbelly in America evident to this day. Both the wound and the underbelly are skillfully dissected in USA Network's Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., which debuts February 27, and the results are truly drop-the-mic for what maybe one of the best new shows of the year so far, as I…
Time is in many ways of the essence withThe Killing creator Veena Sud's Seven Seconds. Launching on February 23, the Netflix anthology series starts with the accidental killing of a black teen by a white Jersey City cop and turns to the ugly places with a bigoted wall of blue cover-up, family fallout, our clearly broken justice system, the Black Lives Matters movement and some brutal truths about American life. Yet despite an outstanding performance by American Crime…
After making a big splash in the sci-fi space with the intelligent but chilling Ex Machina from indie upstart A24 a couple of years ago, writer-director Alex Garland has stepped up to the majors with Paramount's equally chilling Annihilation. But thankfully, all the smart sensibility he brought before is still there, even if the budget is bigger.

Ex Machina became that rare indie to take the Visual Effects Oscar over much bigger studio blockbusters, and it is nice to…
Ex Machina became that rare indie to take the Visual Effects Oscar over much bigger studio blockbusters, and it is nice to… Read
The title says it all. Nostalgiais a movie worth remembering, a beautifully constructed multi-character drama with interconnected storylines and exceptional performances. It is one of those small, independently made films that impacts you stays with you long after you leave the theater. Director Mark Pellington and writer Alex Ross Perry have created a film about grief, loss, memories and stuff, the things we hang on to for numerous reasons that don't always have a…