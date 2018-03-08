Maybe it’s time to rename it Decades of Our Lives? Like sands through the hourglass, NBC has renewed its iconic soap opera Days of Our Lives for a 54th season. One more and it gets senior discounts.
The daytime drama, which aired its 13,000th episode last year, remains set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem and revolves around the core families are the Bradys, Hortons and DiMeras.
"We're very excited about having more great 'Days' in Salem," said Bruce Evans, EVP… Read
ABC has given an early second-season renewal to its hit rookieThe Good Doctor. The move is not brain surgery: the drama is the network’s most-watched freshman series in 13 years. The number of episodes has not been disclosed but star Freddie Highmore’s contract calls for 18-episodes seasons at the most.
In the series, created/executive produced by David Shore based on a Korean format and executive produced by Daniel Dae Kim, Highmore stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young… Read
Impractical Jokers already is TruTV’s longest-running series, and now the cable net has ordered a 26-episode eighth season, The Turner-owned network also said today that Funny or Die will produce the brand’s first feature-length film, which veteran TV producer Chris Henchy will direct.
The Jokers – James "Murr" Murray, Brian "Q" Quinn, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano, also known as The Tenderloins – are lifelong friends and comedians who partake in hidden-camera dares and… Read
Pop TV has renewed Schitt’s Creek, its flagship original comedy series created by and starring Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, for a fifth season. The network has ordered 14 episodes, up from the usual 13, for a winter 2019 return.
The news comes during the run of Season 4, which Pop says is up double digits in viewers and young adults compared with Season 3. The season finale is set for April 11. The comedy airs Wednesdays at 8 PM.
Schitt’s Creek stars Eugene Levy and… Read
Botched, returning this month for the second half of its fourth season, will be back for another go-round. E! announced today that it’s given a greenlight for Season 5 of the plastic-surgery-gone-wrong show starring doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif.
The show’s mid-season return is set for Wednesday, May 9 at 9 pm ET/PT. The first half of season four, says E!, finished with 1.2M total viewers and 562k A18-49 and consistently ranked across the Top 10 original programs… Read
Netflix has ordered a fifth season of Charlie Brooker’s praised dark anthology series Black Mirror. No word yet on the number of episodes.
In the series, each episode employs a different cast of actors to explore themes linked to the collision of mankind with the unforgiving technology they have created.
Season four featured episodes including space thriller “USS Callister” starring Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons, romcom “Hang The DJ”, Maxine Peake-fronted black and white… Read
Netflix has greenlighted a third season of Ultimate Beastmaster, its international reality competition series. The nine-episode next round will feature more than 100 competitors from nine countries and a quartet of new hosts joining Tiki Barber, Anderson Silva and others.
Each episode follows competitors taking their shot at running "The Beast," which the streamer calls “one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever devised.” A “Beastmaster” will be crowned… Read
Get ready to clock in and sit in your cubicle for another season. Comedy Central said today that its workplace dark comedy Corporateis getting a second season.
The half-hour comedy created by Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson and Pat Bishop debuted in January to critical acclaim and was the highest-rated basic-cable primetime comedy of the 2017-18 season among males 18-34.
"It's hard to understand why people relate so strongly to the comedic, existential crises of working… Read
Things are about to get downright scary at Amazon, again. The streaming service now run by Jennifer Salke is bring back horror anthology Lore for a second season, it was formally announced this morning. No specifics were provided on when Season 2 would debut or for how many episodes, but I hear that a fall 2018 premiere is looking likely with about six episodes, similar to Season 1.
News of the pickup of the series, from Valhalla Entertainment and Propagate Content and… Read
The 2017-18 TV season is past the midpoint, so it’s time to check the cancellation and renewal scorecard. Here is a list of broadcast network series and their status going forward. Are your favorite shows on the bubble, looking good for renewal, unlikely to go forward or is their fate undetermined? Find out below. Please send any additions or adjustments to erik@deadline.com. We will update this post as news comes in from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The…Read
Disney Channel has greenlighted a pair of kid-targeted animated series: Amphibia, a comedy about a girl who gets transported to the titular world, and The Owl House, a horror comedy about a teenage human girl who stumbles upon a portal to the Demon Realm. Both are set to premiere in 2019.
The cable net also has ordered a fourth season of Disney TVA’s Star vs. the Forces of Evil, from creator/executive producer Daron Nefcy. The new episodes will premiere on Disney Channel… Read
Less than a month into its fifth season, Drunk History is making it a six-pack. Comedy Central said today that it has greenlighted a 16-episode Season 6 of the unique series created by Derek Waters and Jeremy Konner.
"They say history is written by the victors, but after five seasons, it's now clear that it is best told by drunken comedians," network president Kent Alterman quipped.
Produced by Central Productions, Drunk History is the liquored-up narration of our… Read