Amazon Renews ‘Lore’; ‘Exorcist’s Sean Crouch New Showrunner Of Horror Series

By Dominic Patten

Things are about to get downright scary at Amazon, again. The streaming service now run by Jennifer Salke is bring back horror anthology Lore for a second season, it was formally announced this morning. No specifics were provided on when Season 2 would debut or for how many episodes, but I hear that a fall 2018 premiere is looking likely with about six episodes, similar to Season 1. News of the pickup of the series, from Valhalla Entertainment and Propagate Content and… Read