Warner Bros is going one week earlier with Rampageon April 13, instead of April 20, which will give the New Line release some breathing room prior to Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity Warjump-starting the summer one weekend earlier.
The Dwayne Johnson pic based on the 1980s video game follows Davis Okoye and his best friend George, an albino gorilla, as they fight monsters in a big city. Pic is directed by Brad Peyton who directed Johnson in the summer hit San Andreas. …Read
EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Goldwyn Films has set an April 6 U.S. release date for the award-winning Australian western Sweet Countryfrom director Warwick Thornton.
The film will make its initial theater debut in Los Angeles and New York and then roll out to 20 to 30 more screens across the U.S.
Sweet Country made its world premiere in 2017 at the Venice film festival where it won a Special Jury Prize. It continued its festival traction at the Toronto International Film Festival… Read
It’s a big week for release dates. Following Disney and Sony pegging dates for their films, Warner Bros. is now adding to the fray. The Six Billion Dollar Man, the Mark Wahlberg project based on the popular 1970s TV show that was supposed to come out from TWC/Dimension is now being released by Warner Bros. on May 31, 2019. There is only one other Blumhouse horror picture on that date from Universal.
In addition, the studio has put the Nicola Yoon-authored romance drama The…Read
Sony has just RSVPed the following release dates:
A Dog's Way Home starring Ashley Judd, Alexandra Shipp, Wes Studi and Edward James Olmos will open on January 11, 2019. Charles Martin Smith directs the tale about a dog that travels 400 miles from its owner, from a script by W. Bruce Cameron and his wife, Cathryn Michon, based on Cameron's bestselling book. Pic is booked on a very crowded weekend with 20th Century Fox’s Ad Astra, Lionsgate’s Hellboy reboot and… Read
MGM’s musical remake of the cult classic Valley Girl has temporarily been removed from the release schedule as the project looks for a better opening date.
Originally the movie was set to come out on June 29, but MGM is putting the Rebel Wilson-Anne Hathaway Dirty Scoundrels remake The Hustle on that date instead. Hathaway has another reboot with a female spin three weeks prior: Warner Bros./Village Roadshow’s Ocean’s 8 on June 8.
Valley Girl is directed by Rachel… Read
The Walt Disney Company has pushed its live-action Mulan back by two years from this coming November to March, 27, 2020, and has completely removed Nicole (aka Noelle) from its schedule. That female Santa Claus movie starring Anna Kendrick, which was set to drop on November 8, 2019, is expected to be one of the films that will find its way to Disney’s upcoming streaming service. The Mark Lawrence-directed film also stars Bill Hader Shirley MacLaine.
In addition, they have… Read
Universal today announced dates for a trio of Will Packer comedies in the next two-plus years, contining their successful partnership. Little, starring Blackish‘s Marsai Martin, will open September 20, 2019, while a pair of untitled pics from Will Packer Productions are set for November 15, 2019, and May 15, 2020, respectively.
Directed by Tina Gordon, Little stars Martin as a woman who — when the pressures of adulthood become too much to bear — gets the chance to relive… Read
The Leonardo DiCaprio-produced Robin Hoodfrom Lionsgate is moving from September 21 to the Thanksgiving eve of November 21.
The Otto Bathurst-directed movie starring Taron Egerton will compete against Universal’s The Women of Marwen from Robert Zemeckis, MGM’s Creed 2, STXfilms’ Second Act and Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.
Lionsgate also has dated Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor, for September 14. It centers on Stephanie (Anna Kendrick), a mommy… Read
Paramount said this morning that its James Bobin-directed live-action feature of Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorerwill open August 2, 2019. The only other title scheduled against it for now is an untitled WB event film.
Storks and Neighbors director Nick Stoller is writing the script, and Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes label and his partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are producing.
The show ran for 14 years across 172 episodes was and largely geared toward preschoolers… Read
Universal has booked June 11, 2021, as the opening day for Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World 3. The dino threequel has that date all to its own for now. The only other title in proximity is an untitled Disney/Pixar movie opening the following week..
Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow return to executive produce, along with producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley.
Jurassic World 3 will be written by franchise newcomer Emily Carmichael, along with Trevorrow… Read
Set to stoke any child from the 1990s, Paramount has set its Neal H. Moritz-produced Sonic the Hedgehogfeature for Nov. 15, 2019.
The feature adaptation of the hit Sega video game is directed by Jeff Fowler and executive produced by Tim Miller. It’s a combination of CGI characters and live action. Pat Casey & Josh Miller wrote the script for Sonic the Hedgehog (Golan, The Insatiable) and they’re repped by APA, The Gotham Group and Nelson Davis Wetzstein. They originally… Read
STXfilms had dated Jennifer Lopez’s romantic comedy Second Actfor a Nov 21 release.
The pic directed by Peter Segal also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens and Treat Williams.
Second Act is billed in spirit of Lopez’s Maid In Manhattan, and the Mike Nichols’ movie Working Girl. When a big-box store employee, played by Lopez, reinvents her life and her lifestyle, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a… Read