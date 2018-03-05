Warner Bros. Pegs Memorial Day 2019 For ‘Six Billion Dollar Man,’ Dates Other Films

By Anita Busch

It’s a big week for release dates. Following Disney and Sony pegging dates for their films, Warner Bros. is now adding to the fray. The Six Billion Dollar Man, the Mark Wahlberg project based on the popular 1970s TV show that was supposed to come out from TWC/Dimension is now being released by Warner Bros. on May 31, 2019. There is only one other Blumhouse horror picture on that date from Universal. In addition, the studio has put the Nicola Yoon-authored romance drama The… Read