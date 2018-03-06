Reality TV

‘The Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules Denied Appeal On Fatal Iowa Accident

By Bruce Haring

The Iowa Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by former The Bachelor star Chris Soules to dismiss his felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident before it goes to trial. Soules was the Season 19 star of ABC's dating competition show after finishing third on Season 10 of The Bachelorette with star Andi Dorfman in 2014. Soules proposed to fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff in the finale of his show; they split about six months later. Soules also appeared… Read