So what’s Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi doing on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3? Voter outreach, it seems.
Photos of Pelosi with RuPaul are going viral today, two days ahead of the episode’s airing on VH1. A 10-minute sneak peek of the episode released by the channel today (watch it below) includes Pelosi’s entire 90-second visit, during which she talks about pride, knowing your power and, finally, getting out the vote.
“If you don't vote,” Pelosi tells the final five… Read
NBC has set pre-summer premiere dates for four of its unscripted competition series.
Season 13 of America’s Got Talent will kick off at 8 PM Tuesday, May 29, followed at 10 PM by the sophomore-season bow ofWorld of Dance. The seventh full season of American Ninja Warrior launches at 8 PM Wednesday, May 30, just ahead of Season 4 of Running Wild with Bear Grylls, which begins its run at 10 PM. ANW then will move to its regular 8-10 PM Monday slot on June 18.
America’s Got…Read
Following their successful foray into reality TV with the long-running A&E series Wahlburgers,Mark Wahlberg and his longtime producing partner Stephen Levinson are looking to build up their presence in the unscripted space. The duo has partnered with former Wahlburgers executive producers/showrunner Archie Gips to form Unrealistic Ideas, a full-service production company for non-scripted content. Gips will serve as the company’s president.
"We've really enjoyed working… Read
Netflix has greenlighted a third season of Ultimate Beastmaster, its international reality competition series. The nine-episode next round will feature more than 100 competitors from nine countries and a quartet of new hosts joining Tiki Barber, Anderson Silva and others.
Each episode follows competitors taking their shot at running "The Beast," which the streamer calls “one of the most physically demanding obstacle courses ever devised.” A “Beastmaster” will be crowned… Read
The Iowa Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal by former The Bachelor star Chris Soules to dismiss his felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident before it goes to trial.
Soules was the Season 19 star of ABC's dating competition show after finishing third on Season 10 of The Bachelorette with star Andi Dorfman in 2014. Soules proposed to fertility nurse Whitney Bischoff in the finale of his show; they split about six months later. Soules also appeared… Read
CBS has ordered 10 episodes of TKO (working title), an obstacle course competition reality series with a twist, from Survivor executive producer Mark Burnett and MGM Television, for premiere this summer.
TKO joins CBS’ recent series order to The World's Best, a global talent competition series from Burnett and fellow reality heavyweight Mike Darnell as the network, home of long-running hits Survivor, Big Brother and The Amazing Race, clearly is ramping up its unscripted… Read
Fox has renewed Emmy-winning So You Think You Can Dance for a 15th season for premiere in the summer.
Cat Deeley will return as host for the hit summer dance competition series, which hails from 19 Entertainment and dick clark productions, along with resident judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens.
Auditions for the 15th season kick off next month in New York and Los Angeles for dancers ages 18-30. During the audition rounds, the most talented dancers will… Read
UPDATED with Season 10 cast bios: “In a world full of 9s, be a 10.” After winning two Emmys last year for its first season on VH1, RuPaul’s Drag Race has a premiere date for its next go-round. The Viacom-owned cable net said today that Season 10 of the popular reality competition series will premiere Thursday, March 22, followed by its aftershow RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.
"To celebrate a decade of Drag Race, we've pulled out all the stops,” said executive producer… Read
The producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars are tired of a leaker posting spoilers about their show, and they’re not gonna take it anymore, okurrr?
World of Wonder Productions has sued the anonymous user(s) behind “RealityTVLeaks” for copyright infringement, saying the defendants have acquired video and still photos of unaired episodes of the show and posted them online. “Defendants' unauthorized reproduction, distribution and public performance of WOW's Episodes… Read
Jimmy Kimmel thinks President Donald Trump is more likely watching Omarosa in Celebrity Big Brother than the Winter Olympics in South Korea.
Omorasa, he explained, is the former Apprentice contestant, turned Celebrity Apprentice contestant, turned White House…Apprentice contestant – who is now a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother.
“That's right. Omarosa is trapped in a house with a bunch of reality TV stars. Just like Melania,” Kimmel said.
Among her more interesting Big…Read
Omarosa, currently terrorizing housemates on CBS’s Celebrity Big Brother, is vicious, conniving, scheming, plotting, and treacherous, Piers Morgan told Tucker Carlson on Fox News Channel Tuesday night.
“She is absolutely appalling. I mean, literally one of the worst human beings I have ever encountered in my life,” Morgan said, adding, “I have encountered a lot of bad people.”
This week, Omarosa warned fellow Celebrity Big Brother inmates that Veep Mike Pence would make a… Read