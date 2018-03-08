UPDATED with final ratings 2:20 PM: NBC’s new comedy series Championshad a quiet debut last night with a 0.7 adults 18-49 rating and2.7 million viewers (Live+same day) at 9:30 PM. Because of college basketball pre-emptions on NBC, CBS and the CW, there have been downward adjustments for their shows, with all NBC series, including Champions, and some CBS programs, slipping a tenth of a 18-49 rating point in the finals (from 0.8 in the fast nationals.
With a 0.7 premiere… Read
The CW has struggled to successfully launch another female-centered hourlong dramedy/romantic comedy since Jane the Virgin and My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. After No Tomorrow fizzled last season, new midseason entry Life Sentence, starring PLL‘s Lucy Hale, debuted to unimpressive 760,000 total viewers and a 0.3 adults 18-49 rating in Live+Same Day.
In the demo, that was on par with the series premieres of the CW’s new fall dramas, Dynasty, which received a back order, and Valor…Read
History’s newest unscripted series is off to a golden start. The A&E Networks-owned cable net’s premiere of The Curse of Civil War Gold on Tuesday was the biggest launch of a cable series this season and the network’s best since 2014.
Featuring Marty Lagina from History’s biggest series, The Curse of Oak Island, Civil War Gold lured 2.3 million total viewers, along with 938,000 adults 25-54 and 688,000 in 18-49.
Its numbers certainly were helped by its lead-in: the Season… Read
Last week’s Season 2 premiere of FX’s Atlanta, dubbed Atlanta Robbin’ Season, scored 1.8 million total viewers in Live+3 numbers, the network said today. The series — which won the Best Comedy Series Golden Globe and Best Actor Emmy for Glover for Season 1 and returned March 1 after almost 18 months — drew 1.3 million viewers in the adults 18-49 demographic, up 7% over the Season 1 premiere and almost 10% over the series’ Season 1 average. FX says that marks the best… Read
UPDATED: A rare Tuesday showing of Bachelor: After the Final Rose shook up the status quo on the night, pitting the venerable reality franchise against another top reality series, NBC’s The Voice, and the highest-rated broadcast drama series, NBC’s This Is Us.
ABC’s The Bachelor usually concludes with a three-hour Monday outing — a two-hour finale from 8-10 PM followed by an hourlong After the Rose special at 10 PM. This year, one of the most controversial season endings… Read
E! Live From The Red Carpet on Sunday ahead of the 90th Oscars drew 1.33 million viewers, a drop-off of 34% compared with last year. Its 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic was down almost half from the year-ago’s 0.7. The special, which had drawn extra attention ahead of Sunday with misconduct claims resurfacing against co-host Ryan Seacrest, aired live from 2-5 PM PT from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
It’s difficult to attribute the dip to Seacrest alone. The… Read
ABC's three-hour “shocking”The Bachelor finale drew season high 7.8 million total viewers and a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49, up 18% and 22% from last week, respectively. Vs. the finale low marks of last year's closer, The Bachelor was even in total viewers and down -0.2 in the demo. ABC won the night in adults 18-49 and total viewers.
NBC's The Voice (2.4 in 18-49, 11.5 million viewers) was the most watched program of the night. It will likely be adjusted up to a 2.5 in… Read
UPDATED with official Live+Same Day ratings: It was an Oscar do-over last night for host Jimmy Kimmel, producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd and Best Picture presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Following last year’s Envelopegate, which led to Beatty and Dunaway inadvertently announcing a wrong Best Picture winner, the quartet’s second go-round went without a hitch.
But the good news did not carry over to ratings for the 90th Academy Awards, which (correctly) crow…Read
After taking a month-long break for the Winter Olympics, NBC’s Saturday Night Live returned last night with Charles Barkley in his fourth turn as host, Alec Baldwin as Trump on the heels of a Twitter sparring with the President over his impersonation, and musical guest Migos. The show averaged a 4.2 Live+same day rating in the metered market households and a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters (the Boston and Providence markets are currently… Read
The post-Olympics fatigue for watching television live continues with another night of subdued Live+same day ratings results for the broadcast networks. In that context, Fox’s MasterChef Jr. opened its sixth season with a two-hour premiere that drew an OK 0.9 adults 18-49 and 3.4 million total viewers. The demo delivery tied a L+SD series low for the MasterChef spinoff previously hit during Season 5, which aired on Thursday, and Season 4, which was on Friday. The audience… Read
ABC's Scandal/How to Get Away with Murder crossover storylines goosed both shows’ stats Thursday to better-than-most-recent-airing levels.
Scandal (1.3 demo rating, 5.13 million total viewers) climbed two-tenths in the demo, while Murder (1.1, 4.20M) nabbed its season-best overall audience and jumped three-tenths to tie its own season high, and tie NBC's Chicago Fire (1.1, 5.62M) for the demo win in Thursday’s 10 PM time slot.
ABC's 8 PM Grey's Anatomy (2.0, 7.5M)… Read
Armed with launch of Survivor: Ghost Island, CBS scuttled NBC’s 20-night demo winning streak that included 18 consecutive nights of Winter Olympics and the two nights that followed.
CBS’s Survivor: Ghost Island launch topped Wednesday primetime in viewers and key demos, winning its 2-hour block in viewers by 45% over closest competitor, by 42% in the demo. Ghost Island’s opener improved over last year’s Survivor spring debut by 6% in total viewers, coming in flat in the… Read