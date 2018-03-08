‘The Bachelor’ Rises To Season High Ratings In Finale, ‘Good Girls’ & ‘Living Biblically’ Off Slightly In Week 2

By Nellie Andreeva

ABC's three-hour “shocking” The Bachelor finale drew season high 7.8 million total viewers and a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49, up 18% and 22% from last week, respectively. Vs. the finale low marks of last year's closer, The Bachelor was even in total viewers and down -0.2 in the demo. ABC won the night in adults 18-49 and total viewers. NBC's The Voice (2.4 in 18-49, 11.5 million viewers) was the most watched program of the night. It will likely be adjusted up to a 2.5 in… Read