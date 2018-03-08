Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Menu

Ratings

‘Mary Poppins Returns’ First Teaser Outby Bruce Haring

Latest Ratings News

TV

‘Champions’ Off To Soft Ratings Start, ‘Grey’s’, ‘Gotham’ & ‘Will & Grace’ At Lows – Update

By

UPDATED with final ratings 2:20 PM: NBC’s new comedy series Champions had a quiet debut last night with a 0.7 adults 18-49 rating and 2.7 million viewers (Live+same day) at 9:30 PM. Because of college basketball pre-emptions on NBC, CBS and the CW, there have been downward adjustments for their shows, with all NBC series, including Champions, and some CBS programs, slipping a tenth of a 18-49 rating point in the finals (from 0.8 in the fast nationals. With a 0.7 premiere… Read

TV

‘Life Sentence’ Off To Slow Ratings Start As Most Big 4 Scripted Series Inch Up

By and

The CW has struggled to successfully launch another female-centered hourlong dramedy/romantic comedy since Jane the Virgin and My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. After No Tomorrow fizzled last season, new midseason entry Life Sentence, starring PLL‘s Lucy Hale, debuted to unimpressive 760,000 total viewers and a 0.3 adults 18-49 rating in Live+Same Day. In the demo, that was on par with the series premieres of the CW’s new fall dramas, Dynasty, which received a back order, and Valor… Read

TV

‘The Curse Of Civil War Gold’ Premiere Hits Paydirt For History

By

History’s newest unscripted series is off to a golden start. The A&E Networks-owned cable net’s premiere of The Curse of Civil War Gold on Tuesday was the biggest launch of a cable series this season and the network’s best since 2014. Featuring Marty Lagina from History’s biggest series, The Curse of Oak Island, Civil War Gold lured 2.3 million total viewers, along with 938,000 adults 25-54 and 688,000 in 18-49. Its numbers certainly were helped by its lead-in: the Season… Read

Film

FX’s ‘Atlanta Robbin’ Season’ Bow Earns Strong Ratings

Atlanta Robbin' Season

By

Last week’s Season 2 premiere of FX’s Atlanta, dubbed Atlanta Robbin’ Season, scored 1.8 million total viewers in Live+3 numbers, the network said today. The series — which won the Best Comedy Series Golden Globe and Best Actor Emmy for Glover for Season 1 and returned March 1 after almost 18 months — drew 1.3 million viewers in the adults 18-49 demographic, up 7% over the Season 1 premiere and almost 10% over the series’ Season 1 average. FX says that marks the best… Read

TV

‘The Bachelor: After the Final Rose’ Lifts ABC, Dings ‘The Voice’ & ‘This Is Us’ On Tuesday

By

UPDATED: A rare Tuesday showing of Bachelor: After the Final Rose shook up the status quo on the night, pitting the venerable reality franchise against another top reality series, NBC’s The Voice, and the highest-rated broadcast drama series, NBC’s This Is Us. ABC’s The Bachelor usually concludes with a three-hour Monday outing — a two-hour finale from 8-10 PM followed by an hourlong After the Rose special at 10 PM. This year, one of the most controversial season endings… Read

TV

E!’s Oscar Red Carpet Ratings Tumble, And ‘The Walking Dead’ Slows Too

Ryan Seacrest Oscars Red Carpet

By

E! Live From The Red Carpet on Sunday ahead of the 90th Oscars drew 1.33 million viewers, a drop-off of 34% compared with last year. Its 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic was down almost half from the year-ago’s 0.7. The special, which had drawn extra attention ahead of Sunday with misconduct claims resurfacing against co-host Ryan Seacrest, aired live from 2-5 PM PT from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. It’s difficult to attribute the dip to Seacrest alone. The… Read

TV

‘The Bachelor’ Rises To Season High Ratings In Finale, ‘Good Girls’ & ‘Living Biblically’ Off Slightly In Week 2

By

ABC's three-hour “shocking” The Bachelor finale drew season high 7.8 million total viewers and a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49, up  18% and 22% from last week, respectively. Vs. the finale low marks of last year's closer, The Bachelor was even in total viewers and down -0.2 in the demo. ABC won the night in adults 18-49 and total viewers. NBC's The Voice (2.4 in 18-49, 11.5 million viewers) was the most watched program of the night. It will likely be adjusted up to a 2.5 in… Read

TV

Oscar Ratings Down Double Digits As Viewership Hits All-Time Low With 26.5 Million – Update

Jimmy Kimmel Oscars

By

UPDATED with official Live+Same Day ratings: It was an Oscar do-over last night for host Jimmy Kimmel, producers Mike De Luca and Jennifer Todd and Best Picture presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. Following last year’s Envelopegate, which led to Beatty and Dunaway inadvertently announcing a wrong Best Picture winner, the quartet’s second go-round went without a hitch. But the good news did not carry over to ratings for the 90th Academy Awards, which (correctly) crow Read

TV

‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Modest In Post-Olympics Return With Host Charles Barkley

By

After taking a month-long break for the Winter Olympics, NBC’s Saturday Night Live returned last night with Charles Barkley in his fourth turn as host, Alec Baldwin as Trump on the heels of a Twitter sparring with the President over his impersonation, and musical guest Migos. The show averaged a 4.2 Live+same day rating in the metered market households and a 1.9 adults 18-49 rating in  the markets with local people meters (the Boston and Providence markets are currently… Read

TV

‘MasterChef Jr.’ OK In Return, Fox Ties CBS For Demo Ratings Win On Night Of Many Lows

By

The post-Olympics fatigue for watching television live continues with another night of subdued Live+same day ratings results for the broadcast networks. In that context, Fox’s MasterChef Jr. opened its sixth season with a two-hour premiere that drew an OK 0.9 adults 18-49 and 3.4 million total viewers. The demo delivery tied a L+SD series low for the MasterChef spinoff previously hit during Season 5, which aired on Thursday, and Season 4, which was on Friday. The audience… Read

TV

‘Scandal’ And ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Crossover Creates Ratings Bump At ABC

Scandal How To Get Away With Murder

By

ABC's Scandal/How to Get Away with Murder crossover storylines goosed both shows’ stats Thursday to better-than-most-recent-airing levels. Scandal (1.3 demo rating, 5.13 million total viewers) climbed two-tenths in the demo, while Murder (1.1, 4.20M) nabbed its season-best overall audience and jumped three-tenths to tie its own season high, and tie NBC's Chicago Fire (1.1, 5.62M) for the demo win in Thursday’s 10 PM time slot. ABC's 8 PM Grey's Anatomy (2.0, 7.5M)… Read

TV

CBS’s ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ Start Signals End Of NBC’s Olympics-Fueled Winning Streak

By

Armed with launch of Survivor: Ghost Island, CBS scuttled NBC’s 20-night demo winning streak that included 18 consecutive nights of Winter Olympics and the two nights that followed. CBS’s Survivor: Ghost Island launch topped Wednesday primetime in viewers and key demos, winning its 2-hour block in viewers by 45% over closest competitor, by 42% in the demo. Ghost Island’s opener improved over last year’s Survivor spring debut by 6% in total viewers, coming in flat in the… Read

Next ►
ad