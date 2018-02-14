Nikki Glaser To Topline Live Daily Morning Show On SiriusXM’s Comedy Central Radio – TCA

By Denise Petski

Comedy Central has given the green light to You Up with Nikki Glaser, its first live daily morning show on SiriusXM's Comedy Central Radio toplined by the comedian and television host. The network announced the show during its portion of the TCA winter press tour. You Up with Nikki Glaser will premiere in February and will broadcast live from 10 AM-noon ET Monday-Thursday, with repeats throughout the week. In the show, Glaser will team with her best friend and touring…