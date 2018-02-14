Tom Ashbrook, the longtime host of NPR’s syndicated radio show On Point, has been fired by Boston station WBUR-FM. An internal review by Boston University, the station’s operator, confirmed claims made late last year that he had created an abusive work environment. Ashbrook, who has hosted the daily two-hour morning news and analysis program for 16 years, had been on leave since the allegations emerged in December.
The university said it had conducted two separate reviews… Read
Garrison Keillor was not fired from Minnesota Public Radio merely for patting a grieving female colleague on the back, says MPR president Jon McTaggart. In a lengthy note to MPR members and listeners, detailing incidents of sexually inappropriate behavior, McTaggart struck back at Keillor’s supporters who have suggested that the Prairie Home Companion host was some sort of victim of a MeToo witch hunt mentality.
For starters, McTaggart writes that the woman, who worked… Read
Comedy Central has given the green light to You Up with Nikki Glaser, its first live daily morning show on SiriusXM’s Comedy Central Radio toplined by the comedian and television host. The network announced the show during its portion of the TCA winter press tour.
You Up with Nikki Glaser will premiere in February and will broadcast live from 10 AM-noon ET Monday-Thursday, with repeats throughout the week.
In the show, Glaser will team with her best friend and touring… Read
In a major victory for the rights of workers to unionize, SAG-AFTRA today reached a nearly $500,000 settlement with the Spanish Broadcasting System in advance of a National Labor Relations Board ruling on the union's claim that eight of the company's employees at Los Angeles radio stations La Raza and MEGA were unlawfully terminated in retaliation for exercising their right to unionize.
The settlement also provides that the wrongly terminated employees will return to work… Read
NPR has announced hosting changes for its flagship news program All Things Considered. Beginning January 17, Mary Louise Kelly will take a seat as co-host alongside Audie Cornish and Ari Shapiro, replacing 30-year host Robert Siegel.
In addition, after two years as a co-host of both All Things Considered and the Embedded podcast, Kelly McEvers will step down at the end of January. She will continue her work as host and executive producer of Embedded, which will increase… Read
Sports radio talkshow host Mike Francesa signed off New York’s WFAN radio station today after 30 years, ending a run as one of the top sportscasters in the metropolitan area.
Francesa, 63, whose contract expires in December, helped build sports talk radio into the monster format it is today. He began at WFAN as a weekend host, then a fill-in for absent, bigger-name colleagues, until finally teaming with partner Chris “Mad Dog” Russo on the long-running “Mike and the Mad… Read
Seth Rogen has canceled a SiriusXM press tour scheduled for Tuesday in protest of the radio network’s re-hiring of right-wing former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.
"I was supposed to do a press tour on @SiriusXM on Tuesday but I'm no longer doing it because I can't bring myself to appear on the same service that has decided to support Steve Bannon," Rogen tweeted (see it below). "Apologies to the shows I had to cancel. And f*ck Steve Bannon."
Rogen is currently appearing in… Read
On the heels of Cumulus filing for bankruptcy this week, a bigger player in the storm-tossed radio sector, iHeartMedia, also could be headed to Chapter 11.
Struggling all year to refinance more than $15B in debt, iHeart, which is led by original MTV (and then AOL) exec Bob Pittman, its proposal to restructure that debt and surrender more than 87% of the equity in the company was rejected. Creditors, led by mutual fund firm Franklin Resources, are pushing instead for… Read
Garrison Keillor has confirmed to the Associated Press that he was fired by Minnesota Public Radio over allegations of improper behavior.
The former host of radio show A Prairie Home Companion confirmed his dismissal while adding that the incident involved “a story that I think is more interesting and more complicated than the version MPR heard.”
Keiller, 75, retired as host of Prairie Home Companion in 2016, but still produces the syndicated radio show The Writer's Almana…Read
Original news, finance and entertainment programming will be in the spotlight today at CBS News Radio’s first upfront presentation to advertising executives, the company said. The new programming will be available to CBS News Radio affiliates beginning January 1.
Among the new additions is a line-up of one-minute updates from CBS shows Entertainment Tonight, Inside Edition, The Doctors, Dr. Phil and Rachael Ray. (See entire list below).
The presentation will be held at… Read
UPDATED with vote results, other proposals: The FCC has voted today to eliminate the so-called “Main Studio Rule,” which requires local TV and radio broadcasters to maintain studios in the communities where they are licensed. (Often, that means the place where their physical antenna is located.)
Doing away with the rule, which was established in 1940, benefits the largest broadcasters, especially Sinclair, which is set to swallow Tribune Media to become even more of a… Read