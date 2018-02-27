Transparent creator Jill Soloway will launch her own Amazon Publishing imprint, Amazon announced today. The new imprint will be called Topple Books, named after Soloway’s production company.
Soloway, the writer, filmmaker and TV creator whose credits include the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning Transparent and I Love Dick, will use Topple Books to spotlight the voices of women of color, gender non-conforming, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer writers.
"We live… Read
Cinestate, a Texas-based entertainment company, completed the deal to acquire all the assets and trademarks of the Fangoria brand, including the horror movie magazine, from The Brooklyn Company. Fangoria Magazine will move from digital-only back to print and a new editor-in-chief with Phil Nobile, and a new publisher with a new first issue readying to drop on Halloween.
Nobile comes to Fangoria from his role as editor-at-large for the website Birth.Movies.Death. He will… Read
ICM Partners has just signed political news operation Politico to develop the organization’s IP across all platforms and to work together on the agency’s first-of-its kind political department and Politico’s Women Rule Iniative. As part of the agreement, the agency says it will “explore all aspects of Politico’s journalism and content for storytelling opportunities, whether on the big screen, docudramas, or investigative journalism books.” They are partnering to mine for… Read
In the wake of recent multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against Russell Simmons, the hip-hop mogul’s meditations on meditation will no longer be included in upcoming editions of Oprah Winfrey’s book The Wisdom of Sundays.
The decision, made by Winfrey and her publisher Flatiron Books, was disclosed to The New York Times today.
The book, first published last October, is a collection of excerpts from conversations between Winfrey and guests of her OWN network series… Read
Anyone watching cable news the last week won’t be surprised by book sales figures just released for Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury. According to publisher Henry Holt, the company has 1.4 million hardcover books on order and will have shipped more than 700,000 copies to date.
The Macmillan imprint says the figure sets a new record for the publisher, and “an historic rate of sales velocity driven by consumer demand for books across all formats.”
Fire and Fury will debut on Th…Read
Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff’s publisher today called any attempt to interfere with publication of the incendiary tell-all “flagrantly unconstitutional.” Backed by his lawyer’s unqualified rebuff of the White House demand that Henry Holt and Company terminate publication of the book, which has been flying out of bookstores and across the Internet since late last week, Macmillan Publishers CEO John Sargent told employees, “We will not allow any president to achieve… Read
UPDATE with Trump tweet “He’s lost it.” So said Michael Wolff, bluntly, about President Donald Trump – more specifically, about Trump’s mental fitness for the job – on theFire and Fury author’s first TV appearance to promote the hottest thing in a very cold winter.
Watch the entire interview below.
Just two hours before the rushed, 9 a.m. ET release of the Holt & Co. book this morning, Wolff appeared on NBC’s Today, and he showed no signs of giving the tweeting president… Read
Flouting a cease-and-desist order from President Donald Trump’s lawyers, publisher Henry Holt & Co. has moved the publication date of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House from next week to tomorrow.
Says author Wolff: “Thank you, Mr. President.”
“Due to unprecedented demand,” Holt said in a statement, “we are moving the on-sale date for all formats of ‘Fire and Fury,’ by Michael Wolff, to Friday, January 5, at 9 a.m. ET, from the current on-sale… Read
UPDATE with Donald Trump response to Bannon Even after his former strategist Steve Bannon expressed some post-Fire and Fury support, President Donald Trump’s lawyers have threatened to sue the man who said a Trump Tower meeting with Russian officials was “treasonous.”
Trump attorney Charles Harder released a statement yesterday that his firm had issued “legal notice” to Bannon that claims made in the Michael Wolff book include libel, slander and breach of confidentiality… Read
Chicago tech multi-millionaire Michael Ferro, the largest shareholder of Tronc (owners of the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune and, most recently, the New York Daily News) has entered into an agreement with Tribune Publishing Co. to receive a payout of $5M in the first quarters of 2018, 2019 and 2020 as a consultant through his Merrick Ventures LLC. He is, in essence, paying himself $15 million.
This comes after his publishing concerns have outsourced jobs and laid off… Read
PMC chief Jay Penske has closed a major deal to acquire a controlling interest in Wenner Media, the parent company of the venerable rock music bible Rolling Stone. Jann Wenner, who founded the magazine in 1967 with Ralph Gleason in San Francisco with a $7,500 loan from family members, will still be involved and take the role of editorial director. His son, Gus Wenner, will continue as president/COO. PMC will beef up its content and will announce its editorial lineup… Read
EXCLUSIVE:Welcome to Night Vale, the popular, spooky podcast and book series, is heading to television. FX has struck a development deal with Sony Pictures Television for a Night Vale series. Gennifer Hutchison, currently an Executive Producer of Better Call Saul, will adapt the podcast for television and executive produce the series under her Sony Pictures Television overall deal.
Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor, creators of the podcast and authors of the franchise… Read