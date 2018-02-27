Publishing

‘Fire And Fury’ Sets Sales Record For Publisher Holt: 1.4M Hardcover On Order

By Greg Evans

Anyone watching cable news the last week won't be surprised by book sales figures just released for Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury. According to publisher Henry Holt, the company has 1.4 million hardcover books on order and will have shipped more than 700,000 copies to date. The Macmillan imprint says the figure sets a new record for the publisher, and "an historic rate of sales velocity driven by consumer demand for books across all formats." Fire and Fury will debut on Th…